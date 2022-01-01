Fairfax restaurants you'll love
Fairfax's top cuisines
Must-try Fairfax restaurants
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
345 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Original Sausage Platter
|$14.00
Traditional Brat, Cheese Sausage & Chicken Sausage cut bit-sized.
|Potato Pancakes
|$8.00
Potato pancakes, topped with mascarpone cheese and apple sauce.
|Jager Schnitzel
|$19.00
Sauteed and breaded pork, chicken or (veal add $3) Schnitzel in our famous Jager wild mushroom sauce. Comes with 2 sides.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ghost Pizza Kitchen
7801 Melrose Ave Suite #2, Los Angeles, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Large Cheese
|$22.00
Red sauce, mozzarella
|Large Ghost Deli (Cleaver)
|$28.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, spicy sausage, Canadian bacon, garlic powder
|Large Babel
|$28.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni
Picnic Society by Gwen
189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Grilled Branzino
|$26.00
Grilled Branzino Fennel Salad, Lemon
|Crudite
|$10.00
Crudite, Green Goddess Dip
|Lobster Roll
|$24.00
Lobster Roll, Pink Peppercorn Aioli, Celery, Potato Chips
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Backyard Boogie Jr
|$10.95
Single smashed Kosher beef patties, lettuce, pickle, onion, our house made thousand island sauce, on a tosted bun
|Back Yard Boogie
|$11.95
double smashed Kosher beef patties, lettuce, pickle, onion, our house made thousand island sauce, on a tosted bun
|Double Bacon Southwest Cheese Burger
|$12.95
double smashed Kosher beef patty, lettuce, pickle, onion, follow your heart cheese, BBQ sauce, onion ring, on a tosted bun
Jon & Vinny's
412 North Fairfax, LA
|Popular items
|Avocados
|$8.00
3 Per Order, Schaner Family Farms
|Gem Lettuce
|$4.00
2 Heads Per Order, Yerba Buena Farm
|Shady Lady Tomatoes
|$5.00
1lb Per Order, Wong Farms
Yojimbo
426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Beef (Gyu-Don)
|$14.75
Braised Premium Beef with Onion, Pickled Ginger (Benishoga), Soft-Boiled Egg Responsibly Sourced and served over Rice.
|Okinawa Taco Rice (Impossible Meat) (GF) (VG)
|$14.75
Impossible Taco Meat, Momotaro Pico de Gallo, Miso Corn, Napa Cabbage, Fresh Herbs, Pepitas, Shiso Salsa Verde Included on the side. (GF) (VG) Responsibly Sourced and served over Rice.
|Gyu-Dip
|$13.25
Braised Premium Beef Sandwich w/ Onion, Karashi Mustard-Mayo & Benishoga. Served with a Side of Soy au Jus for Dipping! Add Melted Provolone for $1.
CHICKEN WINGS
The Village Idiot
7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Popular items
|Mac n Cheese
|$11.00
Gemelli Pasta, white cheddar, grana padano, crisy shallots
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
Vegan patty, sharp cheddar, sweet pickle, shredded lettuce, melted onion, thousand island, potato bun
-fries sold separately-
|Bangers & Mash
|$16.00
grilled pork & chicken sausage, yukon mash, onion gravy
BBQ
Lost Cove
609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Tropical Holiday Gift Box
|$65.00
The greatest gift box in all the world. This box of holiday cheer includes: Hot Buttered Rum Batter, Tiki Nog, and Stormy Santa Cocktail with ginger beer!.
|Japanese Lemon Pepper (GF)
|$9.00
Dry Rub of Sansho Lemon Pepper , Togarashi (GF)
|Luau Special (GF)
|$9.00
Huli Huli BBQ Sauce + Japanese Lemon Pepper (GF) . Luau Williams favorite flavor combo. Purely Magical.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Impossible Classic Burger
|$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
|Umami Tenders
|$9.50
3 Piece crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce
|Itoen Green Tea
|$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Bludso's Bar and Que
609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$2.50
All sides are made in house from scratch
(Comes with 1 side of Honey Butter per 2pc)
|Chicken
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.
|Pulled Pork
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low and mopped with our famous vinegar sauce. All BBQ sauce is served on the side.
El Granjero Cantina
6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Small Guacamole
|$6.50
smashed avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro
|Keto Bowl
|$18.50
your choice of protein; cauliflower rice, griddled cheese, cabbage slaw, marinated kale, crema
|Crispy Avocado Bowl
|$17.50
chipotle aioli, marinated kale, corn and black bean salsa, pickled red onions
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Genghis Cohen
740 N FAIRFAX AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Popular items
|BBQ pork fried rice
|$12.99
|shrimp fried rice
|$14.75
|stir fried chicken w/ broccoli
|$15.95
FRENCH FRIES
Market Tavern
6333 W. 3rd Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$26.00
Fish and chips, hand cut potato chips, beer battered local rock fish, house-made tartar sauce
|STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING
|$10.00
|Steak & Ale Pie
|$26.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Prime Pizza
446 N Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$26.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
|Grandma
|$26.00
Our classic Brooklyn square with mozzarella & grandma sauce
|Buffalo Wings
|$9.00
Fried wings tossed in a medium spicy buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side.
Taco Vega
456 N Fairfax, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Baja
|$6.00
tempura cauliflower, cabbage & fennel slaw, lemon cilantro aioli
|Taco Combo
|$14.00
2 Tacos, Rice & Beans
|Quinoa & Potato Taquitos
|$9.00
(3 each) cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, chipotle crema GF
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Tatsu Ramen - Melrose
7111 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Naked Ramen
|$13.50
Zero broth, all flavor! Vegan-friendly curly noodles topped with Tatsu Egg, scallions, crunchy Panko breadcrumbs, and drizzled with a sweet Kuromitsu glaze. Squeeze the lime before you eat! Vegetarian & Vegan options available. Contains Gluten & Soy
*Consuming raw or uncooked meats, fish, shellfish, and egg products may increase the risk of food borne illness.
|Fried Rice
|$6.00
Sauteed with egg, pork, imitation crab, chicken and topped with scallions, ginger and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
|Hippie Ramen
|$14.50
House-made vegan broth for the flower child in all of us. Curly noodles topped with spinach, and finished with house-made scallion oil, fragrant sweet onion and a hint of ginger. Try with cheese topping like they do in Japan! Vegetarian & Vegan options available. Contains Dairy, Soy & Gluten (Dairy Free Option Available upon Request)
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL
Spartina
7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Charred Broccolini
|$12.00
Charred Broccolini, Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper
|Fried Feta & Brussel Sprouts
|$18.00
Fried Feta, Brussels Sprout Leaves, Calabrian Chilies, Caper Dressing
|Garlic Pasta
|$27.00
Black and White Garlic, Calabrian Chilies, Spaghettini, Pecorino
DONUTS
Cofax Coffee
440 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Impossible Burrito
|$13.50
|Bacon Burrito
|$12.50