Fairfax restaurants you'll love

Must-try Fairfax restaurants

Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden image

 

Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden

345 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Sausage Platter$14.00
Traditional Brat, Cheese Sausage & Chicken Sausage cut bit-sized.
Potato Pancakes$8.00
Potato pancakes, topped with mascarpone cheese and apple sauce.
Jager Schnitzel$19.00
Sauteed and breaded pork, chicken or (veal add $3) Schnitzel in our famous Jager wild mushroom sauce. Comes with 2 sides.
More about Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
Ghost Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ghost Pizza Kitchen

7801 Melrose Ave Suite #2, Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Cheese$22.00
Red sauce, mozzarella
Large Ghost Deli (Cleaver)$28.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, spicy sausage, Canadian bacon, garlic powder
Large Babel$28.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni
More about Ghost Pizza Kitchen
Picnic Society by Gwen image

 

Picnic Society by Gwen

189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Branzino$26.00
Grilled Branzino Fennel Salad, Lemon
Crudite$10.00
Crudite, Green Goddess Dip
Lobster Roll$24.00
Lobster Roll, Pink Peppercorn Aioli, Celery, Potato Chips
More about Picnic Society by Gwen
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill image

 

Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill

7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Backyard Boogie Jr$10.95
Single smashed Kosher beef patties, lettuce, pickle, onion, our house made thousand island sauce, on a tosted bun
Back Yard Boogie$11.95
double smashed Kosher beef patties, lettuce, pickle, onion, our house made thousand island sauce, on a tosted bun
Double Bacon Southwest Cheese Burger$12.95
double smashed Kosher beef patty, lettuce, pickle, onion, follow your heart cheese, BBQ sauce, onion ring, on a tosted bun
More about Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
Jon & Vinny's image

 

Jon & Vinny's

412 North Fairfax, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocados$8.00
3 Per Order, Schaner Family Farms
Gem Lettuce$4.00
2 Heads Per Order, Yerba Buena Farm
Shady Lady Tomatoes$5.00
1lb Per Order, Wong Farms
More about Jon & Vinny's
Yojimbo image

 

Yojimbo

426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beef (Gyu-Don)$14.75
Braised Premium Beef with Onion, Pickled Ginger (Benishoga), Soft-Boiled Egg Responsibly Sourced and served over Rice.
Okinawa Taco Rice (Impossible Meat) (GF) (VG)$14.75
Impossible Taco Meat, Momotaro Pico de Gallo, Miso Corn, Napa Cabbage, Fresh Herbs, Pepitas, Shiso Salsa Verde Included on the side. (GF) (VG) Responsibly Sourced and served over Rice.
Gyu-Dip$13.25
Braised Premium Beef Sandwich w/ Onion, Karashi Mustard-Mayo & Benishoga. Served with a Side of Soy au Jus for Dipping! Add Melted Provolone for $1.
More about Yojimbo
The Village Idiot image

CHICKEN WINGS

The Village Idiot

7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.1 (2060 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mac n Cheese$11.00
Gemelli Pasta, white cheddar, grana padano, crisy shallots
Veggie Burger$15.00
Vegan patty, sharp cheddar, sweet pickle, shredded lettuce, melted onion, thousand island, potato bun
-fries sold separately-
Bangers & Mash$16.00
grilled pork & chicken sausage, yukon mash, onion gravy
More about The Village Idiot
Lost Cove image

BBQ

Lost Cove

609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tropical Holiday Gift Box$65.00
The greatest gift box in all the world. This box of holiday cheer includes: Hot Buttered Rum Batter, Tiki Nog, and Stormy Santa Cocktail with ginger beer!.
Japanese Lemon Pepper (GF)$9.00
Dry Rub of Sansho Lemon Pepper , Togarashi (GF)
Luau Special (GF)$9.00
Huli Huli BBQ Sauce + Japanese Lemon Pepper (GF) . Luau Williams favorite flavor combo. Purely Magical.
More about Lost Cove
Umami Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1164 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Classic Burger$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
Umami Tenders$9.50
3 Piece crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce
Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
More about Umami Burger
Bludso's Bar and Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bludso's Bar and Que

609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (3035 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cornbread$2.50
All sides are made in house from scratch
(Comes with 1 side of Honey Butter per 2pc)
Chicken
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.
Pulled Pork
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low and mopped with our famous vinegar sauce. All BBQ sauce is served on the side.
More about Bludso's Bar and Que
El Granjero Cantina image

 

El Granjero Cantina

6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Guacamole$6.50
smashed avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro
Keto Bowl$18.50
your choice of protein; cauliflower rice, griddled cheese, cabbage slaw, marinated kale, crema
Crispy Avocado Bowl$17.50
chipotle aioli, marinated kale, corn and black bean salsa, pickled red onions
More about El Granjero Cantina
Genghis Cohen image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Genghis Cohen

740 N FAIRFAX AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.6 (1594 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ pork fried rice$12.99
shrimp fried rice$14.75
stir fried chicken w/ broccoli$15.95
More about Genghis Cohen
Market Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Market Tavern

6333 W. 3rd Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$26.00
Fish and chips, hand cut potato chips, beer battered local rock fish, house-made tartar sauce
STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING$10.00
Steak & Ale Pie$26.00
More about Market Tavern
Prime Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Prime Pizza

446 N Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1443 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni$26.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Grandma$26.00
Our classic Brooklyn square with mozzarella & grandma sauce
Buffalo Wings$9.00
Fried wings tossed in a medium spicy buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side.
More about Prime Pizza
Taco Vega image

 

Taco Vega

456 N Fairfax, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baja$6.00
tempura cauliflower, cabbage & fennel slaw, lemon cilantro aioli
Taco Combo$14.00
2 Tacos, Rice & Beans
Quinoa & Potato Taquitos$9.00
(3 each) cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, chipotle crema GF
More about Taco Vega
Tatsu Ramen - Melrose image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Tatsu Ramen - Melrose

7111 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (8196 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Naked Ramen$13.50
Zero broth, all flavor! Vegan-friendly curly noodles topped with Tatsu Egg, scallions, crunchy Panko breadcrumbs, and drizzled with a sweet Kuromitsu glaze. Squeeze the lime before you eat! Vegetarian & Vegan options available. Contains Gluten & Soy
*Consuming raw or uncooked meats, fish, shellfish, and egg products may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Fried Rice$6.00
Sauteed with egg, pork, imitation crab, chicken and topped with scallions, ginger and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
Hippie Ramen$14.50
House-made vegan broth for the flower child in all of us. Curly noodles topped with spinach, and finished with house-made scallion oil, fragrant sweet onion and a hint of ginger. Try with cheese topping like they do in Japan! Vegetarian & Vegan options available. Contains Dairy, Soy & Gluten (Dairy Free Option Available upon Request)
More about Tatsu Ramen - Melrose
Spartina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Spartina

7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Charred Broccolini$12.00
Charred Broccolini, Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper
Fried Feta & Brussel Sprouts$18.00
Fried Feta, Brussels Sprout Leaves, Calabrian Chilies, Caper Dressing
Garlic Pasta$27.00
Black and White Garlic, Calabrian Chilies, Spaghettini, Pecorino
More about Spartina
Cofax Coffee image

DONUTS

Cofax Coffee

440 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (3483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Burrito$13.50
Bacon Burrito$12.50
More about Cofax Coffee
Ronan image

PIZZA • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Ronan

7315 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2374 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ronan
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • CAKES

Milk Bar

7150 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2294 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
101 Asian Kitchen image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

101 Asian Kitchen

7170 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (4992 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about 101 Asian Kitchen
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Beverly

7226 BEVERLY BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHOWDER$5.00
SALMON PASTA$24.00
SALMON FILLET$22.00
More about Fish Grill - Beverly

