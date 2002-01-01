- Home
Genghis Cohen
1,594 Reviews
$$
740 N FAIRFAX AVE
LOS ANGELES, CA 90046
Cocktails
Beers + Hard Seltzers
Wines
Ultraviolet Rose (Glass)
$14.00Out of stock
Gruber-Roschitz Gruner (Glass)
$12.00
Umathum G&R Traminer (Glass)
$15.00
ZOE Rose (Glass)
$12.00Out of stock
Terres Promises 'A Ma Guise' (Glass)
$15.00
Schloss Gburg Zweigelt (Glass)
$14.00
Les Tetes Bordeaux (Glass)
$14.00
JBS, ‘La Nine’ Minervois (Glass)
$17.00
Kinsen Plum Wine (Glass)
$8.00
DS 'L1 Frizzante Bianco’ (BTL)
$48.00
Rietsch Crémant d’Alsace Extra Brut (BTL)
$59.00
Ultraviolet spklng Rose (BTL)
$55.00
ZOE Rose (BTL)
$42.00
Gruber-Roschitz Gruner (BTL)
$42.00
Umathum G&R Traminer (BTL)
$52.00
Kolfok Intra the Wild Orange (BTL)
$40.00
Terres Promises 'A Ma Guise' (BTL)
$52.00
Maloof ‘Wax on Wax Soif’ (BTL)
$44.00
Wenzel Wild&Free ‘Franky’ (BTL)
$44.00
Les Tetes Bordeaux (BTL)
$48.00
JBS, ‘La Nine’ Minervois (BTL)
$56.00
Gin
Rum
Appleton signature
$13.00
Bacardi 8
$14.00
Bacardi
$13.00
Bacardi Anejo
$14.00
Bacardi Reserva Ocho
$14.00
Chairman's Reserve Spiced Rum
$14.00
Coruba Jamaican
$13.00
Don Q 7
$13.00
Don Q Anejo
$14.00
Don Q Coco
$12.00
Don Q Cristal
$12.00
Don Q Grand Anejo
$17.00
Don Q Vermouth Cask
$15.00
Flor de Cana 7yr
$14.00
J. Wray Silver
$13.00
Magdalena
$13.00
Oronoco
$15.00
Plantation 5 yr
$15.00
Plantation OFTD
$17.00
Plantation Pineapple
$15.00
Real Mccoy 3yr
$14.00
Rhum JM
$14.00
Ron Zacapa 23yr
$22.00
Wray & Nephew
$14.00
Plantation Dark
$14.00
Tequila
Well Tequila- Monte Alban
$12.00
Calirosa Blanco
$16.00
Calirosa Anejo
$18.00
Casa Del Sol Blanco
$16.00
Casa Del Sol Reposado
$17.00
Casamigos Blanco
$16.00
Casamigos Reposado
$17.00
Clase Azul
$52.00
DeLeon Platinum
$18.00
Don Julio Blanco
$15.00
Don Julio Reposado
$19.00
Don Julio Anejo
$17.00
Don Julio 70
$18.00
Don Julio 1942
$45.00
Espolon Blanco
$13.00
KOMOS Reposado Rosa
$36.00
KOMOS Cristalino Anejo
$40.00
La Gritona reposado
$16.00
Ocho Blanco
$16.00
Ocho Reposado
$19.00
Ocho Anejo
$17.00Out of stock
Ocho Extra Anejo
$52.00
Tromba Anejo
$14.00
Mezcal
Whiskey
Evan Williams
$13.00
Wild Turkey
$14.00
Maker's Mark
$15.00
Eagle Rare
$16.00
Buffalo Trace
$14.00Out of stock
Elijah Craig
$15.00
Basil Hayden
$16.00
Woodford Reserve
$15.00
Jack Daniels
$14.00
Old Overholt Bonded
$14.00
Sazerac Rye
$15.00
Dewar's White Label
$14.00
Laphroaig 10yr
$16.00
Oban 14yr
$18.00
Macallan 12 Double Cask
$21.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$16.00
Johnnie Walker BLUE
$60.00Out of stock
Bank Note
$15.00
Pig's Nose
$14.00
Hatozaki
$16.00
Hibiki Harmony
$23.00
Suntory Toki
$14.00
Nikka Coffee Grain
$21.00
Crown Royal
$14.00
Jameson
$14.00
Jameson Orange
$13.00
Serpent's Bite Apple Cider Flvd
$12.00
Brandy/Cognac
Liqueur/ Cordials
Amaro Nonino
$14.00
Aperol
$13.00
Averna
$13.00
Bailey's
$12.00
Braulio
$17.00
Campari
$13.00
Cynar
$13.00
Disaronno
$13.00
Drambuie
$14.00
Fernet Branca
$13.00
Fireball
$13.00
Grand Marnier
$14.00
Grand Marnier 100
$62.00
Green Char
$18.00
Italicus
$15.00
Jagermeister
$12.00
Lazzaroni Amaretto
$12.00
Midori
$13.00
Montenegro
$13.00
Rumpleminze
$11.00
Yellow Chrtrse
$16.00
Other Grain Spirits
Flavored Vodkas
Corkage
soda
water
juice
starters
krispy kanton knish
$12.00
NY style eggrolls
$9.00
vegetable egg rolls
$7.50
Shanghai mini eggrolls
$9.00
shrimp toast
$12.00
curry chicken wings
$13.00
skewered beef
$13.00
paper wrap chicken
$14.00
BBQ spare ribs
$14.00
roast BBQ pork loin
$11.00
fried butterfly shrimp
$12.00
crispy fresh noodles
$6.00
cohen slaw & pickles
$6.00
steamed dumplings
soup
chow fun
pan-fried noodles
chow mein
lo mein
other noodles
rice
Cohen seafood fried rice
$18.50
three flavor fried rice
$17.00
king crab fried rice
$21.00
shrimp fried rice
$16.00
BBQ pork fried rice
$14.00
chicken fried rice
$14.00
vegetable fried rice
$12.50
Egg Fried Rice
$11.00
Genghis fried rice
$18.00
curry shrimp fried rice
$16.00
minced beef fried rice
$14.00
spicy pineapple fried rice w/ vegetables
$13.00
spicy pineapple fried rice w/ chicken
$14.50
spicy pineapple fried rice w/ BBQ pork
$14.50
spicy pineapple fried rice w/ shrimp
$16.50
steamed white rice
$3.00
steamed brown rice
$3.25
chicken
orange peel chicken
$16.50
Szechuan chicken
$16.50
moo goo gai pan
$16.50
tom tom chicken
$17.00
kung pao chicken
$17.50
ginger chicken
$17.50
lemon chicken
$18.00
stir fried chicken w/ mixed vegetables
$18.00
stir fried chicken w/ broccoli
$18.00
minced chicken in lettuce cup
$18.50
cashew chicken
$18.00
chipotle chicken
$17.00
sauteed garlic chicken
$17.50
sweet & sour chicken
$16.00
sesame chicken
$17.50
beef
vegetables
Szechuan green beans
$15.00
Szechuan eggplant
$15.00
pot roast eggplant
$16.00
broccoli & black mushrooms
$16.50
fresh vegetables
$14.00
kung pao American vegetables
$15.00
Buddha's delight
$15.00
asparagus in black bean sauce
$15.00
sauteed garlic spinach
$14.50
Chinese broccoli in oyster sauce
$16.00
garlic bok choy
$14.50
garlic broccoli
$14.50
fish
shrimp
walnut shrimp
$20.00
crackerjack shrimp
$20.00
shrimp & asparagus
$20.00
spicy cilantro shrimp
$19.50
shrimp in lobster sauce
$20.00
kung pao shrimp
$19.50
Szechuan shrimp
$19.00
shrimp & leeks
$19.00
shrimp w/ mixed vegetables
$18.00
shrimp w/ broccoli
$18.00
garlic shrimp
$19.00
sweet & sour shrimp
$19.00
Gold shrimp
$19.50