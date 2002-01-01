Restaurant header imageView gallery

Genghis Cohen

1,594 Reviews

$$

740 N FAIRFAX AVE

LOS ANGELES, CA 90046

Cocktails

Tsing Tao + Casa shot

$15.00

Szechuan Margarita

$16.00

Lychee Martini

$16.00Out of stock

Old-Fash Mai Tai

$16.00

Crystal Shisho Mojito (can)

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea (well)

$18.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Mock-tail (bespoke)

$8.00

WEEKLY SPECIAL

$16.00

Beers + Hard Seltzers

Tsing Tao BTL 12oz

$8.00

Tsing Tao BTL LARGE

$10.00

Modelo BTL 12oz

$8.00Out of stock

Doom Scroll IPA 16oz

$12.00

Love Hazy IPA Draft 16oz

$10.00Out of stock

Sapporo Draft 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00Out of stock

Wines

Ultraviolet Rose (Glass)

$14.00Out of stock

Gruber-Roschitz Gruner (Glass)

$12.00

Umathum G&R Traminer (Glass)

$15.00

ZOE Rose (Glass)

$12.00Out of stock

Terres Promises 'A Ma Guise' (Glass)

$15.00

Schloss Gburg Zweigelt (Glass)

$14.00

Les Tetes Bordeaux (Glass)

$14.00

JBS, ‘La Nine’ Minervois (Glass)

$17.00

Kinsen Plum Wine (Glass)

$8.00

DS 'L1 Frizzante Bianco’ (BTL)

$48.00

Rietsch Crémant d’Alsace Extra Brut (BTL)

$59.00

Ultraviolet spklng Rose (BTL)

$55.00

ZOE Rose (BTL)

$42.00

Gruber-Roschitz Gruner (BTL)

$42.00

Umathum G&R Traminer (BTL)

$52.00

Kolfok Intra the Wild Orange (BTL)

$40.00

Terres Promises 'A Ma Guise' (BTL)

$52.00

Maloof ‘Wax on Wax Soif’ (BTL)

$44.00

Wenzel Wild&Free ‘Franky’ (BTL)

$44.00

Les Tetes Bordeaux (BTL)

$48.00

JBS, ‘La Nine’ Minervois (BTL)

$56.00

Gin

Well Gin/ Gordons

$13.00

Aviation Gin

$14.00

Beefeater

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Ford's Gin

$15.00

Plymouth

$15.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Hendrick's

$15.00

Rum

Appleton signature

$13.00

Bacardi 8

$14.00

Bacardi

$13.00

Bacardi Anejo

$14.00

Bacardi Reserva Ocho

$14.00

Chairman's Reserve Spiced Rum

$14.00

Coruba Jamaican

$13.00

Don Q 7

$13.00

Don Q Anejo

$14.00

Don Q Coco

$12.00

Don Q Cristal

$12.00

Don Q Grand Anejo

$17.00

Don Q Vermouth Cask

$15.00

Flor de Cana 7yr

$14.00

J. Wray Silver

$13.00

Magdalena

$13.00

Oronoco

$15.00

Plantation 5 yr

$15.00

Plantation OFTD

$17.00

Plantation Pineapple

$15.00

Real Mccoy 3yr

$14.00

Rhum JM

$14.00

Ron Zacapa 23yr

$22.00

Wray & Nephew

$14.00

Plantation Dark

$14.00

Tequila

Well Tequila- Monte Alban

$12.00

Calirosa Blanco

$16.00

Calirosa Anejo

$18.00

Casa Del Sol Blanco

$16.00

Casa Del Sol Reposado

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Clase Azul

$52.00

DeLeon Platinum

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$19.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio 70

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Espolon Blanco

$13.00

KOMOS Reposado Rosa

$36.00

KOMOS Cristalino Anejo

$40.00

La Gritona reposado

$16.00

Ocho Blanco

$16.00

Ocho Reposado

$19.00

Ocho Anejo

$17.00Out of stock

Ocho Extra Anejo

$52.00

Tromba Anejo

$14.00

Mezcal

Ojo De Tigre Mezcal

$14.00

Sombra

$14.00

Mal Bien

$15.00

Mal Bien PAPALOTE

$24.00

Dos Hombres

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Del Maguey VIDA

$15.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$19.00

Del Maguey Minero

$24.00

Whiskey

Evan Williams

$13.00

Wild Turkey

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Old Overholt Bonded

$14.00

Sazerac Rye

$15.00

Dewar's White Label

$14.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$16.00

Oban 14yr

$18.00

Macallan 12 Double Cask

$21.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker BLUE

$60.00Out of stock

Bank Note

$15.00

Pig's Nose

$14.00

Hatozaki

$16.00

Hibiki Harmony

$23.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Nikka Coffee Grain

$21.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Jameson Orange

$13.00

Serpent's Bite Apple Cider Flvd

$12.00

Brandy/Cognac

Bertoux

$13.00

Clear Creek Douglas Fir

$13.00

Clear Creek Pear

$13.00

Courvoisier VS

$14.00

Daron Calvados

$12.00

El Gobernador Pisco

$12.00

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Pierre Ferrand Ambre

$12.00

Remy XO

$37.00

Liqueur/ Cordials

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Aperol

$13.00

Averna

$13.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Braulio

$17.00

Campari

$13.00

Cynar

$13.00

Disaronno

$13.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Fernet Branca

$13.00

Fireball

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Grand Marnier 100

$62.00

Green Char

$18.00

Italicus

$15.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$12.00

Midori

$13.00

Montenegro

$13.00

Rumpleminze

$11.00

Yellow Chrtrse

$16.00

Other Grain Spirits

Ichiko Shochu

$13.00

Kavalan Thai Single Malt

$17.00

Ming River Baijiu

$13.00

Flavored Vodkas

St. George Green Chile Vodka

$13.00

Stoli Blueberry

$12.00

Stoli Cucumber

$12.00

Absolut Citron

$13.00

Absolut Mandarin

$13.00

Corkage

Corkage Fee- 1 btl

$35.00

soda

coke

$4.00

diet coke

$4.00

sprite

$4.00

ginger ale

$4.00

coke refill

diet coke refill

ginger ale refill

sprite refill

Club Soda

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Red Bull

$6.50

Red Bull SF

$6.50

water

mountain valley spring water (500 ml)

$5.00

mountain valley spring water (750 ml)

$8.00

mountain valley sparkling water (500 ml)

$5.00

mountain valley sparkling water (750 ml)

$8.00

juice

lemonade

$4.50

passion fruit iced tea

$4.50

lemonade refill

passion fruit iced tea refill

Cranberry Juice

$5.50

Pineapple Juice

$5.50

Orange Juice

$5.50

Grapefruit Juice

$5.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

hot tea

green tea

$3.99

chamomile

$3.99

black tea

$3.99

Jasmine Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Oolong Tea

$3.99

starters

krispy kanton knish

$12.00

NY style eggrolls

$9.00

vegetable egg rolls

$7.50

Shanghai mini eggrolls

$9.00

shrimp toast

$12.00

curry chicken wings

$13.00

skewered beef

$13.00

paper wrap chicken

$14.00

BBQ spare ribs

$14.00

roast BBQ pork loin

$11.00

fried butterfly shrimp

$12.00

crispy fresh noodles

$6.00

cohen slaw & pickles

$6.00

steamed dumplings

pork dumplings (8 pcs)

$13.00

vegetarian dumplings (5 pcs)

$8.00

turkey minis (10 pcs)

$12.00

soup

simple wonton soup

$14.00

hot and sour soup

$14.00

eggdrop chicken corn chowder

$14.00

tofu and bok choy soup

$13.00

chow fun

Malaysian style chow fun

$17.00

Cantonese style beef chow fun

$17.00

Cantonese style chicken chow fun

$17.00

shrimp chow fun (spicy)

$19.00

vegetable chow fun (spicy)

$17.00

pan-fried noodles

filet sole & bok choy PFN

$18.00

three flavor (shrimp, chicken & beef) PFN

$18.00

shrimp PFN

$18.00

chicken PFN

$18.00

beef PFN

$18.00

vegetable PFN

$17.00

chow mein

shrimp chow mein

$18.00

chicken chow mein

$17.00

vegetable chow mein

$15.00

3 flavor chow mein

$18.00

lo mein

chicken lo mein

$16.00

beef lo mein

$16.00

pork lo mein

$15.00

shrimp lo mein

$18.00

three flavor (shrimp, chicken, & pork) lo mein

$18.00

vegetable lo mein

$15.00

plain lo mein

$11.00

other noodles

NY cold sesame noodles

$13.00

Taiwanese style rice noodles

$17.00

Singapore rice noodles

$18.00

rice

Cohen seafood fried rice

$18.50

three flavor fried rice

$17.00

king crab fried rice

$21.00

shrimp fried rice

$16.00

BBQ pork fried rice

$14.00

chicken fried rice

$14.00

vegetable fried rice

$12.50

Egg Fried Rice

$11.00

Genghis fried rice

$18.00

curry shrimp fried rice

$16.00

minced beef fried rice

$14.00

spicy pineapple fried rice w/ vegetables

$13.00

spicy pineapple fried rice w/ chicken

$14.50

spicy pineapple fried rice w/ BBQ pork

$14.50

spicy pineapple fried rice w/ shrimp

$16.50

steamed white rice

$3.00

steamed brown rice

$3.25

chicken

orange peel chicken

$16.50

Szechuan chicken

$16.50

moo goo gai pan

$16.50

tom tom chicken

$17.00

kung pao chicken

$17.50

ginger chicken

$17.50

lemon chicken

$18.00

stir fried chicken w/ mixed vegetables

$18.00

stir fried chicken w/ broccoli

$18.00

minced chicken in lettuce cup

$18.50

cashew chicken

$18.00

chipotle chicken

$17.00

sauteed garlic chicken

$17.50

sweet & sour chicken

$16.00

sesame chicken

$17.50

pork

Shalom pork

$16.00

sweet & sour pork

$16.00

BBQ pork & snow peas

$18.50

Szechuan pork

$17.00

beef

orange peel beef

$18.00

Mongolian beef

$19.00

beef & broccoli

$19.00

mabu beef in a basket

$18.00

nothing special beef sizzler

$19.00

Szechuan beef

$18.00

black pepper beef

$19.00

vegetables

Szechuan green beans

$15.00

Szechuan eggplant

$15.00

pot roast eggplant

$16.00

broccoli & black mushrooms

$16.50

fresh vegetables

$14.00

kung pao American vegetables

$15.00

Buddha's delight

$15.00

asparagus in black bean sauce

$15.00

sauteed garlic spinach

$14.50

Chinese broccoli in oyster sauce

$16.00

garlic bok choy

$14.50

garlic broccoli

$14.50

fish

garlic catfish

$22.00

Hunan style spicy sole

$22.00

Luther's catfish

$22.00

steamed sole filet w/ fresh ginger

$20.00

black pepper sole filet

$20.00

shrimp

walnut shrimp

$20.00

crackerjack shrimp

$20.00

shrimp & asparagus

$20.00

spicy cilantro shrimp

$19.50

shrimp in lobster sauce

$20.00

kung pao shrimp

$19.50

Szechuan shrimp

$19.00

shrimp & leeks

$19.00

shrimp w/ mixed vegetables

$18.00

shrimp w/ broccoli

$18.00

garlic shrimp

$19.00

sweet & sour shrimp

$19.00

Gold shrimp

$19.50

Tofu

queen fried tofu

$17.00

tofu w/ black mushrooms

$18.00

braised tofu w/ vegetables

$17.00

shao xing garlic tofu

$16.00

chipotle tofu

$17.00

home style tofu

$17.00

minced pork & tofu

$18.00

mu shu

Cohen mu shu pork

$17.00

three flavor mu shu (shrimp, chicken & pork)

$18.00

mu shu beef

$17.00

mu shu pork

$17.00

mu shu shrimp

$18.00

mu shu chicken

$17.00

mu shu vegetable

$15.00

specialties

no name duck (half)

$25.00

no name duck (whole)

$46.00

happy family

$22.00

seafood quartet

$29.00

soft shell shrimp

$22.00

spicy garlic lamb

$19.00

triple kung pao

$22.00

perfect harmony

$21.00

seafood

Fresh Maine Scallops

$22.95

Jade Scallops

$20.95

Szechaun Scallops

$20.95

dessert

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Ice Cream (2 scoops)

$6.00

Cake Cutting Fee

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.00

lunch special

lunch special (12pm-3:30pm)

$12.00

Omni Pork

Omni Pork steamed dumplings

$12.00

Omni Pork potstickers

$12.00

Cohen Mushu Omni Pork

$18.00

Omni Pork Mapo Tofu

$18.00

Sweet & Sour Omni Pork

$18.00

shirts

black long sleeve S

$35.00

black long sleeve M

$35.00

black long sleeve L

$35.00

black long sleeve XL

$35.00

white long sleeve S

$35.00

white long sleeve M

$35.00

white long sleeve L

$35.00

white long sleeve XL

$35.00

FFNY LARGE

$40.00

hats

red hat

$35.00

blue hat

$35.00

teal hat

$35.00

pink hat

$35.00

white hat

$35.00

yellow hat

$35.00

black hat

$35.00

burgundy hat

$35.00

