Vegan
EXTRA MARKET, INC.
No reviews yet
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Restaurant & Market offering a selection of Plant-Based Burgers, Sides and Salads. Made with Love, Peace & Happiness.™
Location
457 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sugar Taco (Melrose & La Brea, Hollywood)
No Reviews
7257 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
Backyard Bowls - Beverly Grove - 8303 Beverly Blvd
4.7 • 4,687
8303 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurant