American
Bars & Lounges

JAR

4,554 Reviews

$$$

8225 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$10.00

2 cookies per order.

Jar's Signature Pot Roast

Jar's Signature Pot Roast

$48.00

carrots, caramelized onion

Lemongrass Chicken

Lemongrass Chicken

$32.00

jidori chicken, kaffir lime leaf

Dinner

Starters & Salads

roasted shiitake, sliced shallot, frisee, prosciutto, whole grain mustard
Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$19.00

blue cheese dressing or thousand island dressing

Little Gem Caesar

Little Gem Caesar

$18.00

buttered croutons

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$24.00

beets, burrata, cucumber, hazelnuts, za'atar

Soup Of The Day

$14.00

Roasted parsnip rutabaga soup

Gorgonzola

$24.00
Heirloom Tomato Salad

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$21.00

sweet onions, pickled ramp vinaigrette

Summer Peach Salad

$17.00

arugula, manchego, marcona almonds

Lobster Cocktail

$29.00

Roasts

Jar's Signature Pot Roast

Jar's Signature Pot Roast

$48.00

carrots, caramelized onion

Prime Filet of Beef

Prime Filet of Beef

$63.00

10 oz.

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$48.00

10 oz., sliced (Akaushi Farms)

Prime Rib-Eye

Prime Rib-Eye

$59.00

14 oz.

KC

$56.00Out of stock
Lemongrass Chicken

Lemongrass Chicken

$32.00

jidori chicken, kaffir lime leaf

Chicken Schnitzel

Chicken Schnitzel

$30.00

warm pickled leek vinaigrette

Wild King Salmon

Wild King Salmon

$36.00

pan roasted

Char Siu Pork Chop

Char Siu Pork Chop

$44.00

Salmon Creek farms

Burger

$30.00

Vegetarian Dinner

$40.00

Braises

Jar's Signature Pot Roast

Jar's Signature Pot Roast

$48.00

carrots, caramelized onion

Sides

Applesauce

$11.00
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

kimchi

Creamed Corn

Creamed Corn

$15.00
Creamed Spinach

Creamed Spinach

$14.00
Duck Fried Rice

Duck Fried Rice

$18.00
French Fries

French Fries

$15.00

garlic, parsley

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$16.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$16.00

spicy aioli

Pea Tendriles

$12.00
Purple Yams

Purple Yams

$15.00

crème fraîche, chives

Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$15.00

Take-Out Utensils

Specials

Squash Blossoms

$24.00Out of stock

Softshell Crab

$24.00+

Beef Bourguignon

$38.00Out of stock

Halibut

$44.00
Prime Porterhouse 36oz

Prime Porterhouse 36oz

$140.00

For 2 - 36oz

Ojai Turnips

$18.00Out of stock

Tuscan Kale

$15.00Out of stock

Desserts

creme anglaise (ice cream not available for to-go orders)
Butterscotch Pudding

Butterscotch Pudding

$12.00

salted caramel

Chocolate Pudding

Chocolate Pudding

$12.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$10.00

2 cookies per order.

Lemon Tart

$15.00

Profiteroles

$15.00

Dessert Special

$18.00

Drinks

Beer

Hefewizen - Weihenstephaner

$8.00Out of stock

IPA -Stone IPA

$10.00

Lager-Weltenburger

$10.00Out of stock

Bitburger, Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Pilsner Bavik, Super Pils

$8.00Out of stock

Farmhouse Ale-Saison

$12.00

BTB SPECIAL

2014 Blend- Espirit de Tablas

$165.00

2013 CS- Parry Cellars

$72.00Out of stock

2008 - Syrah - Bonaccorsi

$96.00

2014 Pinot Noir 38* E. GAP

$140.00

$140

2014 Pinot Noir 38* E Russian C

$90.00

2011 Pinot Noir - Flowers

$120.00Out of stock

2016 Cote- Rotie Carmina

$240.00

Virgin Cocktails

Summer Thunder

$10.00

Spicy Mule

$10.00

Virgin Sourberry

$10.00

Virgin Serengeti

$10.00

Virgin Lemon Drop

$10.00

Virgin Mary

$10.00

Virgin Mojito

$10.00

Virgin Margarita

$10.00

To-Go Cocktails

To-Go Spa water

$22.00

To-Go Sourberry

$22.00

To-Go Naughty Martini

$22.00

To-Go JAR Manhattan

$22.00

To-Go Azteca

$22.00

To-Go Margarita

$22.00

To-Go Jalapeno Margarita

$22.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jar, a modern chophouse in the heart of Los Angeles, dazzles Angelenos with the allure of Chef Suzanne Tracht’s familiar retro dishes from the American culinary repertoire. Since it's debut in 2002, Jar's devoted fans return again and again to enjoy her signature Pot Roast, Kansas City Steak, wild and sustainable Seafood, Lemongrass Chicken, Black Mussels with Lobster Bearnaise & Fennel Salt, award-winning French Fries, market-fresh sides and perfectly mixed martinis.

Website

Location

8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Directions

Jar image
Jar image

