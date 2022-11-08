Restaurant header imageView gallery
Market Tavern

102 Reviews

$$

6333 W. 3rd Street

Suite 706

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Popular Items

(Full) Fish & Chips

PUB BITES

Bag Of Chips

$14.00

Brussels Sprouts & Fried Egg

$10.00

Chloe Curry/Rogan Josh

$15.00

Citrus Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Pickled Egg

$8.00

Scotch Egg

$13.00

Pub Nuts

$10.00

Pork Rinds

$8.00

Potato Croquettes

$11.00Out of stock

Salt & Pepper Squid

$12.00

Sausage Roll

$11.00Out of stock

Beyond Sausage Roll

$12.00

Sweet Pea Hummus

$12.00

Welsh Rarebit

$11.00Out of stock

Wings

$13.00
Sticky Toffee

Sticky Toffee

$10.00

Sticky toffee pudding with caramel ice cream

Salads & Bowls

Butter Lettuce Salad

$15.00

Chop Salad

$17.00

Salmon Poke Bowl

$20.00

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$21.00

Pub Fare

Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

British Invasion Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Full English Breakfast

$21.00
(Full) Fish & Chips

(Full) Fish & Chips

$26.00

Fish and chips, hand cut potato chips, beer battered local rock fish, house-made tartar sauce

(Half) Fish & Chips

$15.00

Join The Club Turkey

$17.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$14.00

Pie & Mash

$26.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.50

Short Rib Cavatelli

$22.00

Winston's Roast Beef

$19.00

Steak & Ale Pie

$26.00

Pizza

Margherita

$16.00
Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

Wild Mushroom, mascarpone, arugula, truffle oil

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni Pizza

Veggie Deluxe Pizza

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

A British Pub located on the corner of Third and Fairfax.

Location

6333 W. 3rd Street, Suite 706, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Directions

Gallery
Market Tavern image
Market Tavern image

Map
