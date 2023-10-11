Souffle Pancake

Flipper's Pancake

$16.00

FLIPPER’S SOUFFLE PANCAKES, TOPPED WITH HOUSE SPECIAL MAPLE CREAM

Fresh Fruit Pancake

$18.00

FLIPPER’S SOUFFLE PANCAKES, HOUSE SPECIAL MAPLE CREAM, STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, BANANAS

Strawberry Pancake

$18.00

FLIPPER’S SOUFFLE PANCAKES, HOMEMADE STRAWBERRY PUDDING, STRAWBERRY CREAM, CHEESE CREAM AND FRESH STRAWBERRIES

Matcha Pancake

$18.00

FLIPPER’S SOUFFLE PANCAKES, RED BEAN PASTE, TOPPED WITH JAPANESE MATCHA CREAM, WHIPPED CREAM AND MATCHA POWDER

Caramel Banana Chocolate Pancake

$18.00

FLIPPER’S SOUFFLE PANCAKES, CARAMELIZED BANANA, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, TOPPED WITH CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM AND WHIPPED CREAM

J.S. Pancake

3 Pancakes + 2 Sides

$16.00
2 Pancakes + 2 sides

$15.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancake

$17.00

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES, TOPPED WITH RICOTTA CHEESE, WHIPPED CREAM, LEMON CANDY, HONEY, CRUSHED ALMOND

Blueberry Cream Cheese Pancake

$17.00

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES, CHEESE CREAM, FRESH BLUEBERRIES, BLUEBERRY SAUCE, CRUSHED PECAN

Strawberry Banana Pancake

$19.00

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES, FRESH STRAWBERRIES, FRESH BLUEBERRIES, BANANA, CRUSHED ALMOND, 100% PURE MAPLE SYRUP

Maple Butter Pancake

$17.00

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES, HOUSE SPECIAL MAPLE BUTTER CREAM TOPPED WITH CRUSHED PECAN

Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$18.00
Salmon Cream Cheese Sandwich

$19.00
Croque Madame

$19.00
French Toast

$19.00
Avocado Toast

$16.00
Flipper's Burger

$21.00

Main

Eggs Benedict

$19.00

PANCAKE BASES, TOPPED WTIH SALAD, ONION, TOMATO, POACHED EGG, CHOICE OF HAM, BACON, OR SMOKED SALMON (+2)

Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

WAFFLE, FRIED CHICKEN, HOUSE SPECIAL MAPLE BUTTER SYRUP AND HOUSE SPECIAL WHIPPED STRAWBERRY BUTTER

Omelette w/ mushrooms, spinach & cheese

$17.00

MUSHROOM, SPINACH, AND CHEESE OMELETTE, SIDE OF TOAST, CHOICE OF HAM, BACON, OR SMOKED SALMON (+2), & CHOICE OF HOME FRIES OR SALAD

2 Eggs Any Style

$17.00

2 EGGS ANY STYLE, PANCAKE OR WAFFLE, SALAD, CHOICE OF HAM, BACON, OR SMOKED SALMON (+2)

Sides

Brussels w/ Bacon

$9.00
Bacon

$6.00
Breakfast Sausage

$6.00

Hash Browns

$8.00

Flipper's Signature Boba Teas

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$6.50

No caffeine

Matcha Latte

$6.50
Pastion Fruit Green Tea

$6.50
Strawberry Green Tea

$6.50
Mango Green Tea

$6.50

Coffee & Tea

Hot Coffee

$5.00
Iced Coffee

$5.00
Hot Tea

$5.00
Iced Tea

$6.00
Hot Chocolate

$5.00

House-made Lemonade

Honey Lemonade

$6.00
Orange Lemonade

$6.00
Orange Juice

$5.00
Apple Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00