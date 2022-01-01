Restaurant header imageView gallery

IRV’S BURGERS

review star

No reviews yet

7998 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Fries
Irv's Single
Irv's Double

Burgers & Dogs

Irv's Single

Irv's Single

$9.50

Fresh Ground 1/4 pound Chuck and Brisket, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onions, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, all on our Butter Toasted Irv’s Bun.

Irv's Double

Irv's Double

$11.25

Two Fresh Ground 1/4 pound Chuck and Brisket, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onions, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, all on our Toasted Irv’s Bun.

Just For You Burger

Just For You Burger

$6.00

Fresh Ground 1/4 pound Chuck and Brisket, American Cheese, Irv’s Sauce, all on our Toasted Sesame Seeded Irv’s Bun.

The Big Irv

The Big Irv

$16.00

Fresh Ground 1/4 pound Chuck and Brisket, American Cheese, House Chili, Pastrami, All Beef Hot Dog, Irv’s Sauce, all on our Toasted Irv’s Bun.

Irv's Dog

Irv's Dog

$5.00

All Beef Hebrew National Hot Dog, Butter Toasted Irv’s Hot Dog Bun.

Irv's Chili Cheese Dog

Irv's Chili Cheese Dog

$8.00

All Beef Hebrew National Hot Dog, House Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Butter Toasted Irv’s Hot Dog Bun.

Beyond Sausage Dog

$5.00Out of stock

Beyond®️ Sausage, Toasted Irv’s Hot Dog Bun. (Plant Based Sausage)

Patty Melt

$8.00

Toasted rye, burger patty, american cheese, grilled onions, Irv's sauce

Turkey Hatch Chile Burger

Turkey Hatch Chile Burger

$9.50

4oz turkey patty, cheddar cheese, hatch green chilies, Irv's sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions served on our plain bun.

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$10.00Out of stock

Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, on Toasted Rye.

Pastrami

Pastrami

$16.00

RC Provisions Pastrami, Mustard, Pickle, all on a Butter Toasted Irv’s Sesame Bun.

Tuna

Tuna

$11.00

Albacore Tuna Salad, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, all on our Butter Toasted Sesame Seeded Irv’s Bun.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Albacore Tuna Salad, Grilled Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Toasted Rye Bread.

Reuben

$16.00Out of stock

Combos

Combo Irv's Single

Combo Irv's Single

$15.00
Combo Irv's Double

Combo Irv's Double

$18.25

Combo Just For You Burger

$13.00

Combo The Big Irv

$22.99

Combo Irv's Dog

$11.99

Combo BLT

$16.99

Combo Pastrami

$22.99

Combo Tuna

$17.99

Combo Tuna Melt

$19.99

Combo Rueben

$20.99Out of stock

Chili Cheese Hot Dog Combo

$14.99

Patty Melt Combo

$13.99

Toasted rye, burger patty, American cheese, grilled onions, Irv's sauce

Combo Turkey Hatch Chile Burger

Combo Turkey Hatch Chile Burger

$16.49

Salads

Wedge Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Bacon, tomato, ranch

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Tuna, mixed greens, tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette

Fries

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$4.00
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00Out of stock
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Sweets

B-Day Cookie

B-Day Cookie

$6.00Out of stock
Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$7.50

Chocolate Banana Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Choc Banana Sundae

$7.50Out of stock

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Bottled Pepsi

$1.99

Bottled Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Bottled Sierra Mist

$1.99

Can Mountain Dew

$1.99

Bottled Water

$2.49

Sides

Bowl of Chili

$5.00Out of stock

Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Irv's Sauce

$1.00

Burger Patty

$3.25

Side Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Zab's Original Hot Sauce

$0.49

Zab's St. Augustine Style Hot Sauce

$0.49

Event Retail

Hats

Hats

$25.00
Shirts

Shirts

$35.00
Sweaters

Sweaters

$75.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood roadside Burger stand serving up pressed to order Burgers, Hot Dogs, Sandwiches, Shakes and Fries all on our All Natural Irv’s Buns™️ Since 1946!

Location

7998 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046

Directions

