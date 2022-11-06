Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Spartina

1,955 Reviews

$$

7505 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Short Rib Tortelloni
Ricotta Gnocchi
Fried Brussel Sprouts

Antipasta

Garlic Bread

$9.00

Tuscan Fettunta with Garlic Butter and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Chickpea Farinata

$18.00

Chickpea Farinata Pancake, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Avocado Caponata

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$18.00

Fried Feta, Brussels Sprout Leaves, Calabrian Chilies, Caper Dressing

Charred Broccolini

$16.00

Charred Broccolini, Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper

Smoked Trout Bruschetta

$19.00

Smoked Trout Bruschetta, Scallion, Mascarpone, "Caviar"

Uni Panini

$23.00

Santa Barbara Uni Panini, Soft Scrambled Egg, Chilies, Basil

Baja Shrimp & Mussels

$22.00

Baja Shrimp and Prince Edward Island Mussels in White Wine and Fermented Chili Paste

Pork Belly

$18.00

Crispy Pork Belly, Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Shaved Fennel Salad

Meatballs

$16.00

Neapolitan Meatballs, Lemon, Caper, Brown Butter, Tomato

Insalata

Fried Calamari Salad

$19.00

Fried Calamari, Mixed Lettuce, Olives, Pinenuts, Preserved Lemon, Sherry Vinegar

Farro Salad

$18.00

Farro, green beans, Marcona Almonds, Pecorino Toscana and Avocado

Cucumber Salad

$18.00

Cucumber, Little Gem, Chickpea, Cherry Tomatoes, Scallion, Feta, Olives, Caper Dressing

Pizza Rosso

Margarita Pizza

$21.00

San Marzano Tomato, Fiore di Latte Mozzarella, Basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00

Pepperoni, Calabrian Chile Oil, Wild Bloom Honey

'Nduja Sausage Pizza

$23.00

Calabrian 'Nduja Sausage, Cipollini Onions, Burrata

Pizza Bianca

Pear Pizza

$23.00

Roasted Warren Pears, Fontina, Gorgonzola Dolce

Pork Belly Pizza

$23.00

Pork Belly, Cipollini Onions, Sweet Chile Garlic, Brussel Sprout Leaves

Mortadella Pizza

$23.00

Mortadella, Red onions, Crushed Pistachios

Dinner Pasta

Garlic Pasta

$27.00

Black and White Garlic, Calabrian Chilies, Spaghettini, Pecorino

Fazzoletti

$29.00

Fazzoletti filled with Ricotta and Sweet Garlic, San Marzano Tomato, Creamed Spinach

Ricotta Gnocchi

$28.00

Amalfi Style Ricotta Gnocchi, Zucchini, Zucchini Blossom, Cherry Tomatoes, Ricotta Salata

Penne alla Vodka

$27.00

Garganelli alla Vodka, Tomato, Cream, Parmigiano Reggiano

Shrimp & Pistachio Rigatoni

$30.00

Sicilian Shrimp and Pistachio Pesto, Rigatoni, Pecorino Sardo

Linguine with Clams

$29.00

Linguine with Clams, 'Nduja Sausage, San Marzano Tomato, Pecorino Romano

Spanish Octopus Pasta

$29.00

Spanish Octopus, Red Wine, Bone Marrow, Trenette, Parmigiano

Papperdelle With Game Bird Ragu

$29.00

Mixed Game Bird Ragu Bolognese, Jimmy Nardello Peppers, Grana Padano, Pappardelle

Pork Ragu

$28.00

Heritage Pork Ragu, Calabrian Chilies, Tomato, Paccheri, Mozzarella

Short Rib Tortelloni

$30.00

Nyman Ranch Beef Short Rib, Brown Butter, Sage, Parmigiano Reggiano

Main

Seabass

$39.00

Grilled Sea Bass, Sun Gold Tomatoes, Zucchini Buttons, Borlotti Beans, Lemon Butter

Mary's Roasted Chicken

$34.00

Grilled Boneless Half Chicken, Orange, Olives, Fennel, Medjool Dates, Parsley, Lemon

Skirt Steak

$42.00

Wood Grilled Skirt Steak, Charred Japanese Sweet Potatoes, Brown Butter, Pistachios

Desserts

Walnut Pie

$12.00

Spartina Walnut and Caramel Pie

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Shelly's Chocolate Cake

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

All dishes are made with fresh seasonal ingredients. Dinner Take Out & Delivery is available Sunday-Thursday 5:00 - 8:30, Friday and Saturday 5:00 - 9:30

Location

7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Directions

Gallery
Spartina image
Spartina image
Spartina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jon & Vinny's - Fairfax
orange starNo Reviews
412 North Fairfax LA, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Rao's Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
1006 Seward St Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Pura Vita
orange starNo Reviews
8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Pura Vita Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
8276 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Ciao Verde - Vegan Italian in the heart of Hancock Park - 232 N Larchmont Blvd - We are located inside Louise's Trattoria
orange star4.1 • 14
232 N Larchmont Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Bottega Louie - WEHO
orange star4.3 • 345
8936 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Tatsu Ramen - Melrose
orange star4.2 • 8,196
7111 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
101 Asian Kitchen - 7170 Beverly Blvd
orange star4.5 • 4,992
7170 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Cofax Coffee
orange star4.5 • 3,483
440 N Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Bludso's BBQ
orange star4.9 • 3,035
609 N La Brea Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Sweet Chick - Los Angeles
orange star4.4 • 3,011
448 N Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
BURGERS 99
orange star4.8 • 2,600
131 S La Brea Ave LOS ANGELES, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Silver Lake
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Koreatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Arts District
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston