Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Italian

Bottega Louie WEHO

345 Reviews

$$

8936 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Macaron Box 6pc
Macaron Box 2pc
Cake Tiramisu Large

Macarons

Macarons

Macarons

$2.75
Macaron Box 6pc

Macaron Box 6pc

$19.00
Macaron Box 13pc

Macaron Box 13pc

$38.00
Macaron Box 28pc

Macaron Box 28pc

$79.00
Macaron Box 45pc

Macaron Box 45pc

$128.00
Macaron Box 2pc

Macaron Box 2pc

$60.00

Minimum purchase of ten (10) boxes required. Can only be purchased in increments of ten (10). Price reflects ten (10) box minimum. Only up to two (2) flavors can be chosen per ten (10) purchased.

Pastries Petit

Blueberry Mascarpone

Blueberry Mascarpone

$14.00

Almond pâte sucrée, blueberry mascarpone crème, blueberry marmalade & almond crunch

Cake Almond Pistachio Cherry

Cake Almond Pistachio Cherry

$16.00

Pistachio joconde, almond mousse, pistachio mousse & cherry marmalade

Cake Celebration

Cake Celebration

$16.00

Vanilla cake, cotton candy mousse & strawberry marmalade

Cake Le Noir

Cake Le Noir

$14.00

Chocolate sponge cake, milk chocolate ganache & dark chocolate ganache

Cake Montebello Dacquoise

Cake Montebello Dacquoise

$16.00

Pistachio dacquoise cake, pistachio whipped ganache & fresh raspberries

Cake Raspberry Chocolate

Cake Raspberry Chocolate

$14.00

Chocolate joconde, raspberry marmalade & chocolate caramel ganache

Cake Tiramisu

Cake Tiramisu

$14.00

Espresso soaked sponge cake & espresso mascarpone mousse

Coffee Caramel

Coffee Caramel

$16.00

Chocolate sponge cake, caramel mousse, Speculoos pâte sucrée, caramel & coffee cremeux

Éclair Celebration

Éclair Celebration

$8.00

Pâte à choux filled with strawberry whipped ganache & strawberry marmalade

Éclair Chocolate

Éclair Chocolate

$8.00

Pâte à choux filled with chocolate cremeux

Éclair Vanilla

Éclair Vanilla

$8.00

Pâte à choux filled with vanilla whipped ganache

Napoleon

Napoleon

$16.00

Caramelized puff pastry & vanilla bean diplomat cream

Strawberry Almond

Strawberry Almond

$16.00

Almond pâte sucrée, fresh strawberries, almond cream, strawberry marmalade & almond whipped ganache

Tart 4" Fruit

Tart 4" Fruit

$14.00

Almond pâte sucrée, vanilla bean cream & fresh berries

Tart 4" Limoncello

Tart 4" Limoncello

$14.00

Almond pâte sucrée, Limoncello curd, crispy praline & Limoncello "cloud"

Pastries Grand

Serves 8 -10
Cake Almond Pistachio Cherry Large

Cake Almond Pistachio Cherry Large

$40.00

Pistachio joconde, almond mousse, pistachio mousse & cherry marmalade

Cake Bella

Cake Bella

$30.00

Vanilla joconde, strawberry marmalade, guava jelly, vanilla yuzu mousse & raspberry puffed rice praline

Cake Celebration Large

Cake Celebration Large

$42.00

Vanilla cake, cotton candy mousse & strawberry marmalade

Cake Le Noir Large

Cake Le Noir Large

$30.00

Chocolate sponge cake, milk chocolate ganache & dark chocolate ganache

Cake Mon Amour

Cake Mon Amour

$30.00

Chocolate sponge cake, dark chocolate cremeux & raspberry marmalade

Cake Tiramisu Large

Cake Tiramisu Large

$38.00

Espresso soaked sponge cake & espresso mascarpone cheese

Tart 9" Fruit

Tart 9" Fruit

$42.00

Almond pâte sucrée, vanilla bean cream & fresh berries

Seasonal

Pie Apple Large

Pie Apple Large

$65.00

** AVAILABLE NOV 21 - 24 ONLY ** Last date for advanced order pick-up is November 23. Almond pâte sucrée filled with Granny Smith apples, apple marmalade, almond cream & topped with thinly sliced apples.

Pie Pecan Large

Pie Pecan Large

$60.00

** AVAILABLE NOV 21 - 24 ONLY ** Last date for advanced order pick-up is November 23. Almond pâte sucrée filled with vanilla rum pecans and topped with caramelized pecan halves.

Pie Pumpkin Large

Pie Pumpkin Large

$50.00

** AVAILABLE NOV 21 - 24 ONLY ** Last date for advanced order pick-up is November 23. Almond pâte sucrée with traditional pumpkin filling, topped with toasted pumpkin seeds & vanilla cream

Chocolate & Candy

Candy Gift Box

Candy Gift Box

$35.00

Whole strawberries, walnuts, Amarena cherries & sour cherries coated with chocolate & a thin candy shell

Chocolate Bar Dark

Chocolate Bar Dark

$8.00

72% Dark Chocolate

Chocolate Bar Milk

Chocolate Bar Milk

$8.00

Milk Chocolate

Chocolate Bar Peanut Butter

Chocolate Bar Peanut Butter

$8.00
Chocolate Bar Pineapple Coconut

Chocolate Bar Pineapple Coconut

$8.00

Pineapple, Coconut & White Chocolate

Chocolate Bar Toffee

Chocolate Bar Toffee

$8.00

English Toffee & Dark Chocolate

Chocolate Library Assorted

Chocolate Library Assorted

$40.00Out of stock

Set of five 3oz chocolate bars in the following flavors: Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate, 72% Dark Chocolate, Pineapple, Coconut & White Chocolate & English Toffee & Dark Chocolate

Chocolate Sunflower Seeds

Chocolate Sunflower Seeds

$8.00Out of stock

Whole sunflower seeds coated in milk chocolate & a thin candy shell

Dragee Almond

Dragee Almond

$9.00

Whole almonds coated in a thin candy shell with a hint of bourbon & vanilla

Dragee Cappuccino

$6.00

Whole coffee beans coated with white chocolate & cinnamon

Dragee Coffee

Dragee Coffee

$8.00

Whole coffee beans coated with dark chocolate

Dragee Crispy

$10.00

Crispy center coated with milk chocolate & a thin candy shell

Dragee Hazelnut

$10.00

Whole roasted hazelnuts coated with dark & milk chocolate

Pebbles Assorted

$10.00

Whole cherries, walnuts & kumquats coated with dark chocolate & a thin candy shell

Pebbles Kumquat

$10.00

Whole kumquats in syrup coated with dark chocolate & a thin candy shell

Pebbles Strawberry

$10.00

Candied strawberry coated with milk chocolate & a thin candy shell

Sour Peaches

$8.00

Sour peach gummies dusted with sugar

Sour Watermelon

Sour Watermelon

$6.00

Sour watermelon gummies dusted with sugar

White Chocolate Pretzels

White Chocolate Pretzels

$12.00

White chocolate covered three ring pretzels dipped in multi colored sprinkles

Confections

Butter Cookies (7pk)

$8.00Out of stock

Traditional butter cookies made with Madagascar vanilla bean & rich European butter

Butter Cookies Chocolate (7pk)

$12.00Out of stock

Traditional butter cookies made with Madagascar vanilla bean & enrobed in 70% dark chocolate

Butter Cookies Mixed (7pk)

$10.00Out of stock

An assortment of traditional butter cookies and traditional butter cookies enrobed in 70% dark chocolate

Caramels Enrobed Assorted

$15.00Out of stock

Assorted caramels enrobed in 62% Satila dark chocolate in flavors of lavender, grand cru, espresso, orange, vanilla, cinnamon & grey salt

Caramels Wrapped

Caramels Wrapped

$18.00Out of stock

Twenty-four chocolate & vanilla soft caramels

Chocolate Nuts Almonds

Chocolate Nuts Almonds

$12.00

Candied almonds enrobed in 70% dark chocolate. Dusted in Valhrona cocoa powder and Vietnamese cinnamon

Chocolate Nuts Hazelnuts

Chocolate Nuts Hazelnuts

$12.00Out of stock

Candied hazelnuts enrobed in hazelnut scented milk chocolate. Dusted in Ghana cocoa powder

Chocolate Nuts Pistachios

Chocolate Nuts Pistachios

$12.00Out of stock

Sicilian pistachios enrobed in pistachio white chocolate. Dusted in pistachio powdered sugar

Coconut Rocher (4pk)

Coconut Rocher (4pk)

$8.00Out of stock

Chewy & creamy coconut cookies made in small batches with the finest ingredients

Fine Cocoa

Fine Cocoa

$18.00

Cocoa powder made from Noel 69% dark chocolate & Jivara 42% milk chocolate carefully balanced to create a rich cup of hot chocolate

Marshmallows Chocolate

Marshmallows Chocolate

$9.00Out of stock

Light & airy marshmallows made from Valrhona dark chocolate

Marshmallows Vanilla

Marshmallows Vanilla

$9.00Out of stock

Light & airy marshmallows made with the finest Madagascar vanilla beans

S'more Bon Bons

S'more Bon Bons

$10.00Out of stock

Salted caramel and vanilla marshmallow enrobed in 55% dark chocolate on a graham cracker base

Truffles Assorted (32pc)

$28.00Out of stock

Gourmet Products

Coffee Beans 19 oz

Coffee Beans 19 oz

$18.00

Sightglass Tokekee blend

Espresso Beans 19 oz

Espresso Beans 19 oz

$18.00Out of stock

Sightglass Owl's Howl blend

Olive Oil Extra Virgin

Olive Oil Extra Virgin

$25.00
Pasta Radiatori

Pasta Radiatori

$12.00Out of stock

Radiatori al Bronzo is 100% natural & crafted in the traditional Neapolitan method

Pasta Spaghetti

Pasta Spaghetti

$12.00Out of stock

Our 21" long spaghetti is 100% natural & crafted in the traditional Neapolitan method

Salt Himalayan

Salt Himalayan

$12.00

Naturally harvested, stone ground mineral sea salt mined from the Himalayan Mountains

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bottega Louie is a Patisserie & Restaurant located at 8936 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, California. The Patisserie offers an extensive selection of sweet and savory products for your enjoyment.

Location

8936 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Directions

Gallery
Bottega Louie image
Bottega Louie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pura Vita
orange starNo Reviews
8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Pura Vita Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
8276 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Chaumont Vegan - 145 S Beverly Dr
orange starNo Reviews
145 S Beverly Dr Los Angeles, CA 90212
View restaurantnext
Melrose Bite - 7801 Melrose Ave #1a
orange starNo Reviews
7801 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Jon & Vinny's - Fairfax
orange starNo Reviews
412 North Fairfax LA, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Chaumont (Beverly Hills) - 143 S Beverly drive
orange starNo Reviews
143 S Beverly drive Beverly Hills, CA 90212
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Hollywood

Gracias Madre West Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 9,892
8905 Melrose Ave West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - West Hollywood
orange star4.3 • 654
8365 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Sunset
orange star4.3 • 654
8590 Sunset Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
The Belmont - 747 N. La Cienega Blvd
orange star5.0 • 232
747 N. La Cienega Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
SOULMATE
orange star4.7 • 229
631 N Robertson Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Justin Queso's Tex-Mex Restaurant & Bar - The Sunset Strip
orange star4.5 • 87
8917 West Sunset Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Hollywood
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (980 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston