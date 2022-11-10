Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Italian
Bottega Louie WEHO
345 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bottega Louie is a Patisserie & Restaurant located at 8936 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, California. The Patisserie offers an extensive selection of sweet and savory products for your enjoyment.
Location
8936 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in West Hollywood
The Belmont - 747 N. La Cienega Blvd
5.0 • 232
747 N. La Cienega Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurant