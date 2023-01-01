Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve cheese fries

Consumer pic

 

Melrose Burgers n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill

7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese fries$6.95
More about Melrose Burgers n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
Bludso's Bar and Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bludso's BBQ

609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (3035 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Loaded Cheese Fries$14.00
Cheese Fries$10.00
More about Bludso's BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Tuna Salad

Square Pizza

Penne

Crispy Tacos

Fish Tacos

Cucumber Salad

Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Windsor Square

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Pico-Robertson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hancock Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Arts District

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (80 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1013 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (445 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1151 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (641 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (245 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston