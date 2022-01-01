Claque Pepin - Cidre Bouche

$24.00

750ml 4.5% One of our favorite French ciders. Semi-dry with a hint of sweetness, funky, musty complexities that suggest damp cellars and blue cheese! The name Claque-Pépin comes from a type of apple variety, which when ripe, rattles when shaken. The name translates to the seeds (pépin) which rattle (claque). The property is located in the Normandie region, nestled between the Domfrontais and the Pays d'Auge, in the 17th century farm next to the ancient château of Serans, formerly the family estate of the Louvet family. Claque-Pépin officially began 13 years ago. Owner Benoit Louvet has been immersed in the world of distilling and aging for years. He began his "apprenticeship" young with his grandfather. After working for a few other Calvados producers as cellar master, he decided to start his own artisanal production and perpetuate the art of making calvados and cider, while respecting the Normand tradition and the environment. They farm 20 hectares of apple orchards.