Alma's

No reviews yet

904 N Virgil Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90029

Pohjala -Torm Imperial Gose
Schlenkerla - Helles
Claque Pepin - Cidre Bouche

Beer

Allagash - White

$8.00
American Solera & Field Recordings - Biere De Picpoul

American Solera & Field Recordings - Biere De Picpoul

$16.00

375ml 7% ABV From our cellar. 170 cases made. A collaboration with Paso Robles winemaker Field Recordings. 2000lbs of Picpoul grapes from Paso Robles were fermented with oak matured beer at American Solera in Tusla Oklahoma. The result is a complex beer / wine hybrid with fantastic complexities.

Angry Orchard & Crooked Stave - Appleation

$11.00
Beachwood & Shacksbury - Imaginary Apples

Beachwood & Shacksbury - Imaginary Apples

$20.00

500ml 6.6% ABV A collaboration with Shacksbury Cider. Sour ale fermented with Vermont wild apple yeast and aged in oak barrels.

Brasserie De La Goutte - Goutte d'Or

$42.00

Brewfist - LA Bassa

$9.00

Brouwerij Bosteels - Tripel Karmeliet

$10.00

Cellador - Cherry Chenille

$13.00

Coniston - Blue Bird Bitter

$10.00

Coniston - Old Man

$10.00
De Garde - The Blackberry

De Garde - The Blackberry

$36.00

750ml 6.8% ABV Bottled 9/2018 From our cellar. An oak aged blackberry sour created in the European farmhouse brewing tradition. Biere de Garde, a renowned craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon, embraces spontaneous fermentation and produces their beers in extremely limited quantities.

De Ranke - Saison de Dottignies

$9.00

De Ranke - XX Bitter

$10.00

De Ranke - Guldenberg

$9.00

Deschutes - Black Butte Porter

$7.00

Drie Fonteinen - Gueze 375ml

$29.00

Drie Fonteinen - Kriek 375ml

$35.00

East Brother - Oatmeal Stout

$9.00
Fonte Flora - Underground

Fonte Flora - Underground

$17.00

750ml 2.8% ABV Based in North Carolina, Fonte Flora is an adventurous brewery inspired by English and Belgian brewing. Underground is a "Appalachian Style Smoked Brezelvass." Brewed with Brezels (soft pretzels), Smoked Malt and Salt, this unusual brew is actually a Kvass. Traditionally kvass is made with rye bread in Slavic and Baltic countries, where it dates back to the Middle Ages. In this case, 100 pounds of soft pretzels from Underground Baking Co in Morgantown, NC were used. The end result, a brew named for the bakery, is biscuity and toasty with a touch of salted caramel & buttersctotch sweetness.

Gotsa - Grape Ale

$18.00

Grimm - Ginger Lychee Gose

$20.00
Grimm - Mimsy

Grimm - Mimsy

$19.00

500ml 6% ABV From Brooklyn, NY's Grimm Artisanal Ales, Mimsy is a barrel-aged sour with apricot, rose petals, and rose water. The rose is in full bloom--a floral through line from aroma to taste. The apricot contributes brightness and depth--the pucker tartness of under-ripe stone fruit with a subtle undercurrent of sweet nectar. Grimm specializes in concise, elegant ales epitomizing the creative, experimental spirit of the American artisanal beer revolution. Each limited edition release, we seeks to push the boundaries of style and flavor in order to create beers with the utmost depth and complexity.

Grimm - Pineapple

$25.00

Japas - Fuji Apple Sour

$10.00
Japas - Matsurika Jasmine Pilsner

Japas - Matsurika Jasmine Pilsner

$8.00

16oz 5% ABV Bohemian Pilsner with Jasmine Flowers One of the highlights of Japanese cuisine is the tea. And one of the most delicate and flavorful teas is made using the Jasmine petals, called Matsurika in Japan. We added these petals to the recipe of a Pilsen, a soft and delicate beer, bringing Jasmine notes to the aroma and palate.

Japas - Nama Biiru

$8.00

Japas - Oishii

$8.00

Left Hand - Nitro Milk Stout

$8.00

Little Beast sour

$9.00

Loirette - Biere Artisanale

$9.00
Pohjala -Torm Imperial Gose

Pohjala -Torm Imperial Gose

$8.00

330ml 8% ABV An Imperial Gose brewed with Coriander seeds, Lingonberries, Honey, Heather tips and Himalayan pink salt. Põhjala Brewery is a craft brewery in Tallinn, Estonia. Its name is Estonian for "northern realm". It is the largest craft brewery in the Baltic states and the only one to be included in the Ratebeer "top 100" list of world breweries.

Ritterguts - Gose

$12.00

Schlankerla - Helles Marzen

$9.00

Schlenkerla - Fastenbier

$10.00
Schlenkerla - Helles

Schlenkerla - Helles

$10.00

16oz 4.8ABV A personal favorite, Schlenkerla Helles is a full bodied refreshing light lager with smokey flavor. It is brewed with fine Bavarian aroma hops and lagered in century old caves underneath the historic Schlenkerla brewery. Schlenkerla Helles is boiled in the same copper kettles and bottom fermented by the same yeast as the historic Schlenkerla Smokebeer. Its subtle smokiness without using smoke malt makes “Helles Schlenkerla Lager” a unique representative of the classic lager beer style “Bavarian Helles”. Schlenkerla has been imported in bottles for years, but what makes the cans special in particular is they are part of an ambitious program by the importer call 'the tank container project'. This practice makes the true beer, unfiltered and unpasteurized, available to the US drinker for the first time.

Schlenkerla - Helles Bottle

$11.00

Schlenkerla - Marzen Bottle

$10.00

Schneeeule - Irmgard

$15.00

Hourglass - Plum Permeation

$16.00

Temblor - Kern County Lager

$5.00

Cellador - Mostsumoto

$22.00

JUMBO TIMES

Group Hug Bottle

$52.00

Group Hug Glass

$14.00

Hot Tub Bottle

$60.00

Hot Tub Glass

$16.00

Jumbo Jimmy Glass

$16.00

New Kid Bottle

$60.00

New Kid Glass

$16.00

Story Time

$22.00

Trick or Treat

$25.00

Cider

101 - Black Dog

$8.00

101 - Bon Vivant

$33.00

101 - Cactus Rose

$8.00

101 - Classic

$9.00
101 Cider - Sagardo

101 Cider - Sagardo

$33.00

750ml 7% ABV Bright and fruity northern Spanish vibes combined with the pet-nat process produced a super sparkly vibrant hybrid!

Aaron Burr - Appinette

$45.00

Aaron Burr - Callicoon Creeks

$35.00

Aaron Burr - Central Sullivan

$35.00

Aaron Burr - East Branch

$35.00

Aaron Burr - Mamakating Hollow

$45.00

Aaron Burr - Neversink Highlands

$45.00
Aaron Burr - Sumittville

Aaron Burr - Sumittville

$30.00

500 ml 7.8 % ABV Summitville is a Homestead Locational Cider that is dry and unfiltered; crafted from unsprayed, uncultivated apples foraged from wild and abandoned trees on the slopes above Summitville and the Sandburg Creek in Sullivan County New York. 81 cases produced.

Aaron Burr- Sullivan County

$35.00

Abandoned - Barrel Aged

$9.00

Abandoned - Hopped

$9.00
Abandoned Hard Cider - Classic

Abandoned Hard Cider - Classic

$8.00

12oz 6.0% ABV A dry cider made from many varieties of apples. Abandoned makes all their cider from a blend of bittersweet apples sourced and foraged from wild and abandoned orchards of upstate NY,  blended with select fruit from Hudson valley orchards; the result a crisp dry cider!

Acebal - Sidra Natural

Acebal - Sidra Natural

$26.00

700ml 6% ABV Currently run by Luis Acebal, the Acebal family has produced cider in the same building outside of Gijón, Asturias for four generations, dating back to the late 1800's. Luis runs production in the same fashion his great grandfather did four generations ago using native Asturian varietals. Asturian ciders are dry, acid driven ciders and pair wonderfully with food. Fans of sour beers will fall in love with Acebal's sour and funky vibe.

Aeblerov - Brutal !!!

$65.00

Aeblerov - Vin De Table

$55.00

AeppelTreow - Siskin Scrumpy

$8.00

Ambyth - Scrumpy

$55.00

Anna's - Cucumber Ginger

$9.00

Anna's - Hazy Dry

$8.00

Anna's - Rose

$9.00

Anna's - Tapache

$9.00

Anxo - Faux Poire

$10.00

Anxo - Kulture

$9.00

Anxo - Time & Place

$10.00

Artifact - Wolf at the Door

$9.00

Aspall - Blush

$10.00
Aval - Cidre Artisanal

Aval - Cidre Artisanal

$8.00

12oz 6% An accessible and fine example of french cider. AVAL means Apple in Breton, the traditional language in Bretagne, an area that’s made cider for more than 1,000 years and is touted by insiders as the best region for the drink in the world. AVAL cider combines five types of apples picked exclusively in the region; Avrolle, Kermerrien, Marie Menard, Douce Moën and Dous Coat. giving it a crisp and citrusy taste, a delightful balance of subtle sweetness and refreshing bitterness.

Aval - Rose Cider

$8.00

Balcom Canyon - Gateway Session

$9.00
Bardos - Cider 32oz

Bardos - Cider 32oz

$59.00

32oz 7% ABV Bardos has released a 32oz bottle of what they are calling a “table cider”. Less funky then the mestizo and highly drinkable!

Bardos - Grandview

$16.00

Bardos - Hatch (Yellow)

$50.00

Bardos - Hurst

$25.00

Bardos - Red (750ml)

$38.00

Bardos - Winter Walker

$39.00

Begiristain - Euskak 375

$15.00

Begiristain - Gorenak 750

$24.00

Bot & Barrel - Arkansas Black

$25.00

Bot & Barrel - Farmhouse Cider

$10.00

Bot & Barrel - Sun of Pomme

$10.00

Brooklyn Cider House - Half Sour

$9.00

Christian Drouin - Pear Cider

$35.00

Ciderman

$16.00
Claque Pepin - Cidre Bouche

Claque Pepin - Cidre Bouche

$24.00

750ml 4.5% One of our favorite French ciders. Semi-dry with a hint of sweetness, funky, musty complexities that suggest damp cellars and blue cheese! The name Claque-Pépin comes from a type of apple variety, which when ripe, rattles when shaken. The name translates to the seeds (pépin) which rattle (claque). The property is located in the Normandie region, nestled between the Domfrontais and the Pays d'Auge, in the 17th century farm next to the ancient château of Serans, formerly the family estate of the Louvet family. Claque-Pépin officially began 13 years ago. Owner Benoit Louvet has been immersed in the world of distilling and aging for years. He began his "apprenticeship" young with his grandfather. After working for a few other Calvados producers as cellar master, he decided to start his own artisanal production and perpetuate the art of making calvados and cider, while respecting the Normand tradition and the environment. They farm 20 hectares of apple orchards.

Claque Pepin - Poirè

Claque Pepin - Poirè

$23.00

750ml 4% ABV Claque-Pepin Organic Pear Cider is a USDA certified organic pear cider. This Normandy Organic Pear Cider, made in the champenoise method, is light and refreshing with notes of succulent pear and a tart green apple finish. It goes well with all types of food, as an aperitif or with dessert. Sweeter than the Claque-Pepin Cidré

Coturri - Cider

Coturri - Cider

$50.00

750ml 7.2% ABV At Tony Coturri winery they have been producing still cider since 2008 but in 2018 they decided to try something different. They blended a barrel of 2015 still cider with a barrel of fermenting 2016. The cider was then bottled in clear champagne bottles using crimp tops when the blend hit a residual sugar of 1.75 Brix. This cider is lightly effervescent and should be served between 48 and 50 degrees. It's called pet nat apple cider because the fizziness gives the cider a sweeter and drier feel on the palate than your typical sour cider. Tony Coturri's Pet Nat Apple Cider is produced from 100% Gravenstein organic apples from west of Sebastopol.

Decideret - Plumbastisk

$60.00

Domaine Cinq Autels - Perry

$40.00

Domains Cinq Angels - Brut Cider

$35.00

Dupont - Cidre Triple

$18.00

Durham - A Tribe Called Quince

$34.00

Durham - Big Tasty

$25.00

Durham - Moody Waters

$60.00
Durham - Pressed Love

Durham - Pressed Love

$35.00

750ml 6.6% ABV A single varietal, party pleaser of a pet-nat that is part sour, part funk, part pounder. Goes down easy especially when paired with a Questlove quarantine set. This cider showcases a special heirloom variety that is in danger of disappearing. 100% Gravenstein apples, certified organic, from the dry-farmed, 140+ year old Gowan's Orchard in Philo, CA. 2019, 49 cases made.

Durham - Rhubenstein GPS

Durham - Rhubenstein GPS

$34.00

750ml 5.7% ABV Spicy, saline tang paired with floral fun. This "veg-nat" is a tart, refreshing drink meant to be paired with succulent dishes like pork ribs. 65% Gravenstein apples, certified organic, from the dry-farmed, 140+ year old Gowan's Orchard in Philo, CA. 35% Rhubarb, untreated, from Trevino Farms in Surf, CA. 2019, 43 cases made

Dwinell - Almira

$14.00
Eden - Claudine

Eden - Claudine

$25.00

375 ml 4% ABV Eden Cellar Series 2018. Normandy-style keeved cider, made from 3 bittersweet apple varieties. This is a special version of a petillant naturel that retains residual sweetness, balanced by tannin rather than acidity. Its delicious, rich flavor is a fantastic accompaniment to traditional Normandy foods. Enjoy with a plate of cider-braised mussels, a bowl of pork stew, or a slather of Camembert cheese.

Eden - Deep Cut

Eden - Deep Cut

$9.00

12oz 6.2% ABV Apple varieties of Golden Russet, Somerset Redstreak, Dabinett , Yarlington Mill , McIntosh , Empire combine to make a very dry and refreshing cider. Harvest Cider Cans are produced once per year at harvest when the fruit has all its flavor. They are made from 100% locally and sustainably grown apples without any added sweeteners or preservatives. The apple varieties and the small local orchards that grew them are listed right on the can.

Eden - Imperial Rose

$21.00
Eden - Peak Bloom

Eden - Peak Bloom

$9.00

12oz 6.2% ABV Apple varieties of Dabinett , McIntosh , Empire , Spartan , Esopus Spitzenburg blend to create a semi- dry and refreshing cider Harvest Cider Cans are produced once per year at harvest when the fruit has all its flavor. They are made from 100% locally and sustainably grown apples without any added sweeteners or preservatives. The apple varieties and the small local orchards that grew them are listed right on the can.

Eden - The King in the North

Eden - The King in the North

$30.00

750ml 6.5 % ABV Cellar series #3, 2016. Made with 100% Kerr crabapples aged 3 months in a cabaret franc barrel and lightly doses with Eden ice cider.

Eden - Tree Beard

$9.00
El Carrascu - Sidra Natural

El Carrascu - Sidra Natural

$26.00

700ml 6% ABV Currently run by Luis Acebal, the Acebal family has produced cider in the same building outside of Gijón, Asturias for four generations, dating back to the late 1800's. Luis runs the it in the same fashion his great grandfather did four generations ago. El Carrascu is the Acebal DOP bottling. DOP certification by law contains requires the Sidra only uses 22 select Asturian heirloom apple varieties. The DOP was established around 2010, and about 1/3 of makers in Asturias now also make a DOP bottling.

Embark - Strawberry Rhubarb

$8.00

Etteilla - Le Chaos

$63.00
Foggy Ridge - First Fruit

Foggy Ridge - First Fruit

$43.00

750ml 7% ABV First Fruit blends early season apples in a slightly sweet refreshing cider. Delicate balance of fruit and acidity make this the most popular cider from Foggy Ridge. Located in Dugspur, Virginia Foggy Ridge used heirloom varieties traced back to early settlers. From our cellar, Foggy Ridge last bottled in 2018, bottles are scarce!

Foggy Ridge - Stayman Winesap

$28.00

Friendly Noise - Applegator 750ml

$30.00

Frukstereo - Ciderday Night Fever

$42.00

Frukstereo - Daft Frukt

$42.00

Fuchshof - Most

$9.00

Gotsa - Second Fruit

$40.00
Gurutzeta - Basque Sagardoa

Gurutzeta - Basque Sagardoa

$20.00

750ml 6% ABV Gurutzeta cider is one of the few producers that has earned the seal from GORENAK, an organization in the region that grants its seal only to ciders of the highest quality. In order to earn the Gorenak seal, producers undergo rigorous sensory tests and chemical analysis of their ciders to assure the liquid is of the best quality. Another objective of GORENAK is to promote 100% of the production of local varieties of apples between the producers.

Haykin - Niedzwetzkyana

$35.00

Henny's - Dry

$15.00

Henny's - Medium Cider

$12.00

Hogans - Dry

$15.00
Isastegi - (375) Sagardo Naturala

Isastegi - (375) Sagardo Naturala

$11.00

375ml 6% ABV A Basque classic. Dry, acidic, funky and refreshing. Isastegi is an old family estate located in the town of Tolosa in the Basque Country of Spain. Pale gold in color and complex with a light spritz. High in acidity, lacking in residual sweet, and funky. Fermented with natural native yeasts.

Isastegi - Sagardo Naturala (750ml)

Isastegi - Sagardo Naturala (750ml)

$21.00

750ml 6% ABV A Basque classic. Dry, acidic, funky and refreshing. Isastegi is an old family estate located in the town of Tolosa in the Basque Country of Spain. Pale gold in color and complex with a light spritz. High in acidity, lacking in residual sweet, and funky. Fermented with natural native yeasts.

Jaanihanso - Rosè Cider

Jaanihanso - Rosè Cider

$40.00

750ml 6% ABV Vintage hand crafted medium dry cider from fresh farm pressed traditional Estonian juice apples and black currants . Wild yeast used for primary fermentation. Bottle fermented for at least 18 months according to traditional method.

Jumbo Times - Story Time

$20.00

Lassen - Farmhouse

$48.00

Lassen - Greening

$26.00

Lassen - Heirloom

$48.00

Lassen - Melange

$52.00

Les Capriades - Cidre 2019

$85.00

Les Capriades - Poire

$85.00

Modern Times & Shacks - Doubles

$9.00
Modern Times & Shacksbury - Lost Times

Modern Times & Shacksbury - Lost Times

$18.00

375ml 7..5% ABV From our cellars. Collaboration between Modern Times and Shacksbury. A funky cider made with wild-foraged apples aged in red wine barrels for five months. The result is a journey of oak-laced funky complexity. 1,370 Bottles Made.

Modern Times - Earth Shine

$22.00
Modern Times - Radix - Roxbury Russet Single Varietal

Modern Times - Radix - Roxbury Russet Single Varietal

$18.00

375ml 7.3% ABV This tasty single-varietal cider was made with Oregon-grown Roxbury Russet apples and fermented with Modern Times own funky house saison cultures, then aged in red wine barrels for six months. The result is a sparkling symphony of oak, funk, and apple character that’s an absolute joy to behold.

Modern Times - Radix - Wickson Cider Single Varietal

Modern Times - Radix - Wickson Cider Single Varietal

$18.00

375ml 7.8% ABV Radix is made from a single varietal of apples: the Wickson. Wickson is essentially a Central Oregon hybrid crab apple, unique in having both very high sugar and acid content, as well as enough tannins to provide complexity and texture. Fermented with a Modern Times proprietary blend. It contains multiple strains of saccharomyces and brettanomyces, and lactic-acid-producing bacteria. After about three weeks of fermentation, the cider spends 6 months in emptied red wine barrels, picking up some pleasant notes of vanilla and spice from the French oak and cleaning up many of its fruitier qualities, resulting in a bright, dry, and complex cider quite reminiscent of a juicy white wine. Radix is refermented with wine yeast and two different house cultures. The bottle conditioning process lends a pleasant farmhouse funk that really ties the whole thing together. Intentionally rousing the sediment in the bottle before pouring can add a layer of flavor complexity.

Moonland - Cider

Moonland - Cider

$45.00

750ml 9% ABV 2020 Mendocino Cider Biodynamic apples from Filigreen Farm in Philo, Mendocino. Fermentation finished in bottle. No So2 added. 41 cases produced.

Mosterei Oswald Ruch - Apple Cider

$68.00

Mosterei Oswald Ruch - Pear Cider

$68.00

No Control - Heaven Cider

$55.00

No Control - Hell Cider

$55.00

Olivers - 2018 Bottle Conditioned

$68.00

Olivers - Perry

$15.00

Olivers Cider - Lubrication

$9.00

Ordago - Sagardoa

$31.00

Oyster River Winegrowers - Cider

$17.00
Peckham's - Cider with Feijoa

Peckham's - Cider with Feijoa

$9.00

330ml 5.3% ABV Encapsulating a classic Kiwi taste, this cider is made with local feijoas grown in one of NZ's best fruit growing areas. Fresh, zesty notes of pineapple guava and feijoa, balanced against a pure, soft apple cider background. A bit sour a bit funky!

Peckhams - Dry

$8.00

Perry Miloslawski

$11.00

Phonograph - Blue

$8.00
Phonograph - Harvest

Phonograph - Harvest

$8.00

12oz 6.8% Harvest is one of our favorite 'everyday' ciders. Balanced, delicate, refreshing and well made. Phonograph makes expressive cider made from from high quality 100% New York State heirloom apples harvested at peak ripeness. Pressed and fermented in the cool autumn weather, produced in the Finger lakes region.

Pilton - Somerset Keeved

$18.00

Raging Cider - Five Apples

$25.00

Raging Cider - Miner's Reserve

$25.00

Ribela - Bagoas na Chovia

$53.00

Ross on Wye - Flakey Bark

$40.00

Sanford Orchards - Chestnut Cask

$14.00

Scar of the Sea - Gruner Coferment

$23.00
Shacksbury - Broc Edition Rose' Cider

Shacksbury - Broc Edition Rose' Cider

$22.00Out of stock

750ml 6.8% ABV We are proud to offer this sought after and scarce limited edition cider. Chris Brockway from Broc Cellars in Berkeley, California provided valdiguie grape skins to created this fantastic rose sparkling apple cider in collaboration with Shacksbury.

Shacksbury - Deer Snacks VI

$9.00

Shacksbury - Ginger Yuzu

$8.00

Shacksbury - In Bloom

$8.00
Shacksbury - Lo-Ball - 8oz

Shacksbury - Lo-Ball - 8oz

$5.00

8oz 4.8% ABV "Citrusy Highball Cider". Oak-aged light cider inspired by the whiskey-sodas and high balls of Japan. "Sluggable", hence the slugging batter!

Shacksbury - Lost & Found

Shacksbury - Lost & Found

$35.00Out of stock

750ml 7.5% From our cellars. 2018 Lost and Found is a blend of Shacksburys favorite fermentations from the 2018 harvest including wild apples from their Lost Apple Project; Apples foraged from forgotten orchards and unkempt trees homesteaders planted for homemade hard cider over 100+ years ago around the Champlain Valley. The blend was put together in March of 2019 and primed with apple juice for secondary fermentation. The bottles conditioned for an additional half of a year before the cider was released. Dry, mineral, caramel and green apple flavors.

Shacksbury - Luna

$50.00

Shacksbury - Rosa CoFo

$48.00

Shacksbury - Rose

$8.00

Shacksbury - Shake

$8.00

Shacksbury - Vermonter

$8.00

Shoreline - Hibiscus Blueberry

$9.00

Shoreline - London Dry

$9.00

Sidro Baladin

$12.00

Sincere - Apple Cider

$9.00

Solminer - Most

$29.00
Son of Man - Sagardo - 750ml

Son of Man - Sagardo - 750ml

$29.00

750ml 6% ABV Exceptional Basque-inspired cider made with Oregon apples from small farms that grow fruit specifically for cider in the Hood River Valley and the Willamette Valley. Spontaneous fermented with native yeasts at the cider-making facility in Colombia River Gorge. Unfiltered and unfined. Crafted more like wine than beer, Sagardo is made once a year during the fall apple harvest. It ferments for four months in massive kupelas (American oak foeders) before it’s ready to drink. One of our domestic favorites!

Son of Man - Beti

$8.00
Stem - Chile Guava

Stem - Chile Guava

$8.00

12oz 5.7 % ABV Made with fresh pressed apples and guava, infused with Guajillo chilies. Guava-forward, smoky, mild, lingering heat. Off-dry.

Swift - Pomegranate

$9.00
Trabanco - Sidra Natural

Trabanco - Sidra Natural

$26.00

700ml 6% ABV Perhaps the most popular Sidra in Asturias, Trabanco is made from estate grown native apple varieties that have been approved by the Asturian Association of Cider Apple Growers. The juice is fermented with indigenous yeasts, in accordance to the guidelines for Naturally Fermented Quality Cider. It is an unfiltered, low alcohol cider that is tart and yeasty with aromas and flavors that lean more in the direction of apple barrel than apple juice.

Troddenvale - House Cider

$55.00

Two Broads - Arkansas Black

$20.00

Two Broads - Las Reina's Amargas

$20.00

Two Broads - Ooo La Lah

$20.00

West County - Cidre de Garde

$42.00

West County - McIntosh

$33.00
Wild Arc Farm - Cider!

Wild Arc Farm - Cider!

$10.00

12oz 6% ABV Dabinett / Greening blend from New York State. Natively fermented and aged in French oak barrels for 10 months, then can conditioned.

Wildcraft - Dandy

$9.00

WildCraft - Sage

$8.00

Wildcraft - Tokyo Rose

$18.00

Draft

Abandoned - Barrel

$10.00

Balcom Canyon - Hibiscus

$10.00

Boiler Maker

$14.00

Cherry Bomb

$15.00

Eagle Rock - Populist

$8.00

Field Recordings - Skins

$14.00

Friendly Noise - Pet Nat

$16.00Out of stock

Georgas - Hoot Red

$12.00

Long Ship

$17.00

Side - Pull - Pilsner

$8.00

Son of Man - Sagardo

$10.00

South Hill - Prelude

$13.00

The Kratz

$12.00

Two Broads - Kumquat May

$12.00

Merch

Czech Style Mug

Czech Style Mug

$15.00

20oz Dimpled Czech Beer Mug printed with our Alma's 'A'. Perfect for delicious foamy pours of your favorite lagers, pilsners and ales!

Gold Rim Apfelwein Glass

Gold Rim Apfelwein Glass

$15.00

10oz Apfelwein glass with gold rim and Alma's logo. Traditionally used in Frankfort for drinking apfelwein (german cider) this glass is called a gerippte. The diamond shaped etchings allow for better grip while eating fried foods and give the cider a eloquent presentation. This glass is fantastic for serving ciders of all kinds, as well as lambics and sour beer.

Hat

$30.00

Shirt

$40.00
Sidra / Sagardo Glass

Sidra / Sagardo Glass

$7.00

Omnipresent with cider in Asturias and Basque country, this iconic glass is used for the traditional long pour and Txotx for both Sidra Natural and Sagardo in Spain. This ultra thin glass is a critical piece of the long pour, used to awaken the cider which leads to improved aromas, flavors and texture. Difficult to find in the US, we are proud to offer the real Vasos de Sidra from Dkristal of Asturias. The glass is 500ml, however with Sidra Natural, only a sip or 2 is poured at a time.

Sidra / Sagardo Glass 6 - Pack

Sidra / Sagardo Glass 6 - Pack

$32.00

Omnipresent with cider in Asturias and Basque country, this iconic glass is used for the traditional long pour and Txotx for both Sidra Natural and Sagardo in Spain. This ultra thin glass is a critical piece of the long pour, used to awaken the cider which leads to improved aromas, flavors and texture. Difficult to find in the US, we are proud to offer the real Vasos de Sidra from Dkristal in Asturias. The glass is 500ml, however with Sidra Natural, only a sip or 2 is poured at a time. 6 Glasses.

Gift cert

$75.00

Non-alcoholic

Dupont - Apple Juice

$10.00

Einbecker - NA

$5.00

Martinellis - Apple Juice

$3.00
Three Mags- Non Alcoholic Beer

Three Mags- Non Alcoholic Beer

$6.00

11.2oz 0.5% ABV The best non-alcoholic beer we have ever tasted. Unlike other NA beers, Einbecker, brewed in the pilsner style, has the alcohol carefully vacuum extracted after maturation. This process leaves a clean, crisp NA beer that tastes like beer!

Topo

$3.00

Sake, Mead, Pommeau etc.

Frederiksdal - Cherry Wine Shot

$9.00

Pommeau

$8.00

Soto - sake

$10.00

South Hill - Pommeau Bottle

$35.00

Superstition white

$88.00

Underberg

$6.00

Vervet - Sake Tonic

$9.00

Superstition Mead shot

$12.00

Wine & Fruit-Wine

Achillée - 'Quetsches Alors' Plum Wine

Achillée - 'Quetsches Alors' Plum Wine

$28.00

750ml 5.5 % ABV Plum wine finished with unfermented Riesling. The plums are macerated and foot trodden, the juice is fermented naturally, and then the second fermentation in bottle is made with a liqueur from grapes used for the Riesling Hahnenberg. The result is a fruity, sparkling, plum drink bottled in a sparkling wine bottle, with 5.5% abv and great fruit sweetness balanced acidity.

Aeblerov - Aroma Rouge

$30.00

Broc

$17.00

Buddy Buddy - pinot gris cofo

$56.00

Buddy Buddy - Puppy Love

$45.00

Buddy Buddy - Yellow Flower

$45.00

Buddy Buddy - Zapple Juice

$45.00

Carbonic - Dry Red

$18.00

Durham - Everything is Mood

$50.00

Durham - Liquid Confetti

$55.00

Easy Wine - Pink

$8.00

Frederiksdal - Danish Cherry Wine

$45.00

Frederiksdal - ROD

$65.00

Frederiksdal glass

$8.00

Friendly Noise - Animal Party Pet Nat 750ml

$64.00

Friendly Noise - Wizard Water

$23.00

From the Tank - Red

$12.00

Jumbo Times - Group Hug

$55.00

Jumbo Times - Story Time

$20.00

Kohnen Wine Co - 2019 Marsanne

$15.00

Las Jaras - Chilled Red Blend

$20.00

Moonland - Apple Carignan

$45.00

North American Press - Wildcard

$42.00

Sans- Sauv Blanc

$20.00

Una Lou - Rose

$20.00

Waves - Chilled Red

$20.00

Jumbo Times - Trick or Treat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Alma's is a neighborhood bar with a cider focus.

904 N Virgil Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029

