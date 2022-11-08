- Home
Blue Badger Bar & Grill
48 Reviews
$
717 S Sylvania Ave
Sturtevant, WI 53177
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
The Wisconsin Sampler
Wisconsin cheese curds, uff-da poppers, sliced brat and sidewinder potatoes served with Düsseldorf mustard and our beer cheese dip. Serves 2-3.
The Polka Plate
Huge 1 lb. authentic Bavarian pretzel from Milwaukee Pretzel Company served with Düsseldorf mustard, beer cheese dip and a sliced brat. Serves 2-3.
The Cheesehead Classic
Wisconsin white cheddar curds, battered and served with ranch dressing.
Uff-da Poppers
Fried jalapeños filled with delectable Dairyland cream cheese. Served with ranch dressing.
Salads
Wisconsin Cranberry Chicken
Grilled chicken, craisins, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles on a bed of spring mix, cucumbers, shredded carrots and tomatoes.
Cashew Chicken
Grilled chicken and cashews on a bed of spring mix, cucumbers, shredded carrots and tomatoes.
Farm Fresh Garden
Mixed greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots and grape tomatoes.
Soups
Wraps
Wisconsin Cranberry Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, craisins, walnuts and bleu cheese. Served with one side.
Cashew Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, cashews, cucumber and tomato served in a warm tortilla. Served with one side.
Mozzarella & Tomato Wrap
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil wrapped to perfection. Served with one side.