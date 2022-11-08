Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Caterers

Blue Badger Bar & Grill

48 Reviews

$

717 S Sylvania Ave

Sturtevant, WI 53177

Popular Items

The Tailgater
The Gobbler
Reuben

Starters

The Wisconsin Sampler

$16.00

Wisconsin cheese curds, uff-da poppers, sliced brat and sidewinder potatoes served with Düsseldorf mustard and our beer cheese dip. Serves 2-3.

The Polka Plate

$15.00

Huge 1 lb. authentic Bavarian pretzel from Milwaukee Pretzel Company served with Düsseldorf mustard, beer cheese dip and a sliced brat. Serves 2-3.

The Cheesehead Classic

$7.00

Wisconsin white cheddar curds, battered and served with ranch dressing.

Uff-da Poppers

$6.00

Fried jalapeños filled with delectable Dairyland cream cheese. Served with ranch dressing.

Salads

Wisconsin Cranberry Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken, craisins, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles on a bed of spring mix, cucumbers, shredded carrots and tomatoes.

Cashew Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken and cashews on a bed of spring mix, cucumbers, shredded carrots and tomatoes.

Farm Fresh Garden

$8.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots and grape tomatoes.

Soups

Hot & Hearty Chili

$5.00
Wisconsin Cheese

$4.00

Chicken Noodle

$4.00Out of stock

Loaded Potato

$4.00
Clam Chowder

$4.00Out of stock
Broccoli Cheddar

$4.00Out of stock

Wraps

Wisconsin Cranberry Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, craisins, walnuts and bleu cheese. Served with one side.

Cashew Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, cashews, cucumber and tomato served in a warm tortilla. Served with one side.

Mozzarella & Tomato Wrap

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil wrapped to perfection. Served with one side.

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$10.00