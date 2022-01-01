Slush Daiquiri Bar imageView gallery
Slush Daiquiri Bar

2200 60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53140

PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$14.99

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$15.99

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$15.99

ENTREES

10pc deep fried, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw

CATFISH DINNER

$16.99

2pcs deep fried, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw

SHRIMP DINNER

$16.99

SALADS

Chicken & Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Chicken & Steak Salad

$16.99

Chicken Salad

$16.99

Steak & Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Veggie Salad

$14.99

SANDWICHES

CRISPYCHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

fried breaded chicken beast, toasted bun, mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served with fries

DOUBLE PATTY

$13.99

two hand patty burgers, toasted bun, mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served with fries

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

grilled chicken breast, toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served with fries

Philly Cheese Chicken

$12.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

grilled steak, onion, bell peppers, toasted bun, mozzarella cheese, mayo, served with fries

SINGLE PATTY

$13.99

single hand patty burger, toasted bun, mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served with fries

PO BOYS

SHRIMP POY BOY

$16.99

6pcs deep fried, toasted bun, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, pickles, house made PO BOY sauce

CATFISH POY BOY

$14.99

2pcs deep fried, toasted bun, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, pickles, house made PO BOY sauce

LOADED FRIES

LOADED CAJUN CATFISH FRY

$14.99

deep fried fish, fries, house-made creamy cajun sauce, tomatoes, scallions, topped with cajun seasoning

LOADED CHEESEBURGER FRY

$13.99

seasoned ground beef, fries, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, mustard

LOADED NACHO FRY

$13.99

seasoned ground beef, fries, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, olives, sour cream

LOADED NO MEAT FRY

$12.99

fries, nacho cheese, tomatoes, jalapeno, olives, sour cream

LOADED SHRIMP FRY

$14.99

grilled shrimp, fries, house-made creamy cajun sauce, tomatoes, scallions, topped with cajun seasoning

LOADED STEAK FRY

$14.99

Grilled steak, nacho cheese, tomatoes, jalapeno, olives, sour cream

Wangz

Buffalo Bourbon Wang

$13.99

Buffalo Wang

$13.99

Cajun Wang Dry

$13.99

Crown Peach Wang

$13.99

Garlic Parmesan Wang

$13.99

Henny Wang

$13.99

Lemon Pepper Wang

$13.99

Mild Wang

$13.99

Ranch Wang Dry

$13.99

Sweet Heat Asian Wang

$13.99

Honey Hot

$13.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
2200 60th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140

