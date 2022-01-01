Burgers
Bars & Lounges
The Garage
915 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
The Garage is a bar for the working man and woman. We’ve got killer burgers, ice-cold beer, and your favorite sports on all the time. 7 days a week, lunch, dinner, and late night… the grill is always flaming, and the game is always on, so wipe the grease off your hands, close the hood, and relax. We’ve got you covered.
Location
3001 60th St., Kenosha, WI 53144
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yorkhouse Tavern & Table - 4555 West Yorkhouse Road
No Reviews
4555 West Yorkhouse Road Wadsworth, IL 60083
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kenosha
More near Kenosha