Burgers
Bars & Lounges

The Garage

915 Reviews

$$

3001 60th St.

Kenosha, WI 53144

Popular Items

Beef Burger
Greasy Garage
The Hog

Minor Repairs (Apps)

Nashville Hot Fried Pickles

$8.00

Nashville Hot house-battered fried pickles, served with Nashville Hot ranch

Smoked Provolone Wonton Sticks

$9.00

wonton-wrapped smoked provolone cheese sticks, deep fried and served with pineapple ranch

Thick Cut Onion Rings

$8.00Out of stock

Triumphs Poutine

$10.00

Hand cut fries, cheese curds, beef gravy, and bacon

Pepper Jack Squares

$8.00

Breaded and fried mix of jalepenos & cream cheese, served with chipotle ranch

Fried Ravioli

$8.00

fried 4-cheese ravioli with garlic parmesan seasoning, served with red sauce

Collector Plate

$13.00

sampler of pepperjack squares, smoked provolone wonton sticks, and Nashville hot fried pickles

Garage Nachos

$13.00

Deep fried kettle chips topped with BBQ pulled pork, nacho cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, lettuce, avocatdo, and sour cream

Garage Tot-chos

$16.00

Golden tetris tots topped with BBQ pulled pork, nacho cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, lettuce, avocatdo, and sour cream

Gouda Mac Bites

$9.00

Six crispy bone-in wings deep fried to perfection

Pretzel Basket

$7.00

Three grilled and salted Bavarian style pretzel sticks, served with honey mustard or your choice of sauce

Tetris Tots

$7.00

Golden tots in the shape of our favorite puzzle pieces!

Extra Sauce

Choose a dipping sauce from our "Dents & DIngs"

Fries Basket

$5.00

Mug Of Chili

$6.00Out of stock

A Delicious Blend of House Spices, Stewed Tomatoes and Quality Beef. No beans were harmed in the making of this chili.

Major Damage (Our Favorites)

AMC Eagle

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, pineapple, jalapeno bites, and garage sauce

Burger of the Week

$12.00

Check out Facebook or our website for this week's masterpiece!

El Mecanico

$13.00

stuffed with pepperjack cheese, topped with onions, cilantro, and pork al pastor

Garbage Truck

$13.00Out of stock

Stuffed with pickles, topped with swiss cheese, blackberry jam, peanut butter, and kettle chips

Greasy Garage

$14.00

Stuffed with swiss & mushrooms, topped with grilled onions, bacon, and more swiss

Green Javelin

$13.00

Vegetarian black bean burger topped with roasted red pepper, grilled onions, spinach, avocado, tomatoes, and swiss

Hangover 2.0

$12.00Out of stock

Mr. Plow

$14.00

Stuffed with white cheddar cheese curds, topped with BBQ pork, raw onions, and a fried egg

The Carb-uretor

$13.00

stuffed with mozzarella, topped with fried ravioli, red sauce, and garlic parmesan seasoning

The Hog

$15.00

stuffed with jalapeno and bacon, topped with pepperjack, pork belly, pork rinds, and spicy bbq sauce

Whitewall Hula

$15.00

Stuffed with mozzarella & ham, topped with pepperjack, bacon, sweet chili sauce, and grilled pineapple

The Bourbon Street Po'Boy (Restaurant week)

$20.00Out of stock

Stuffed with Pepper Jack Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Shrimp, and a Tangy Remoulade Sauce. Side of French Fries Included.

Job (Build Your Own)

Beef Burger

$8.00

Build your own burger with up to 2 stuffings and as many toppings as you'd like!

Black Bean Burger

$8.00

Build your own vegetarian black bean burger

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Build your own chicken sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Build your own BBQ pulled pork sandwich

Kid's Burger (3.5 oz)

$5.00

Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

Dessert

Mama P's HoHo Cake - Original

$4.00Out of stock

Mama P's HoHo Cake - Reese's

$4.00Out of stock

Mama P's HoHo Cake - Oreo

$4.00Out of stock

Mama P's HoHo Cake - Heath

$4.00Out of stock

Hangover Burger

Beef burger stuffed with American cheese and topped with bacon, a fried egg, tetris tots and maple syrup
Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$12.00

Beef burger stuffed with American cheese and topped with bacon, a fried egg, tetris tots and maple syrup

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

The Garage is a bar for the working man and woman. We’ve got killer burgers, ice-cold beer, and your favorite sports on all the time. 7 days a week, lunch, dinner, and late night… the grill is always flaming, and the game is always on, so wipe the grease off your hands, close the hood, and relax. We’ve got you covered.

Location

3001 60th St., Kenosha, WI 53144

Directions

