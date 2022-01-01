Salem restaurants you'll love

Salem restaurants
Toast
  • Salem

Salem's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Must-try Salem restaurants

The 75th Street Inn image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The 75th Street Inn

26229 75th St, Salem

Avg 4.4 (953 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$10.99
Lightly breaded with choice of dipping sauce
Chipotle Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.49
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, black bean and corn salsa, greens and chipotle mayo with a side of ranch
Bavarian Pretzels$10.59
Served with Spotted Cow beer cheese and honey mustard dips
More about The 75th Street Inn
Antioch Pizza Shop image

 

Antioch Pizza Shop

24730 75th Street, Paddock Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large French Fries$3.50
Choose between our standard original fries or crinkle fries.
12 Piece BONE IN Wings$15.00
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
Gouda Bacon Bites$6.50
LIMTED TIME OFFER
Gouda Bacon Bites delicious with every bite
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Healing Grounds Café & Juicery image

 

Healing Grounds Café & Juicery

7510 288th Ave Suite2, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Radiance Bowl 16 oz$7.95
Get glowing with this smoothie bowl blended with mixed berries, banana, acai powder, chia seeds & coconut milk topped with our homemade granola, coconut flakes, fresh fruit, and chia seeds!
Abundance Bowl 16 oz$7.95
An overabundance of antioxidants in our smoothie bowl blended mango, pineapple, blueberries, pitaya (dragon fruit), and coconut water, topped with our homemade granola, coconut flakes, fresh fruit, hemp hearts & chia seeds!
More about Healing Grounds Café & Juicery

