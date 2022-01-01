Salem restaurants you'll love
The 75th Street Inn
26229 75th St, Salem
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.99
Lightly breaded with choice of dipping sauce
|Chipotle Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.49
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, black bean and corn salsa, greens and chipotle mayo with a side of ranch
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$10.59
Served with Spotted Cow beer cheese and honey mustard dips
Antioch Pizza Shop
24730 75th Street, Paddock Lake
|Large French Fries
|$3.50
Choose between our standard original fries or crinkle fries.
|12 Piece BONE IN Wings
|$15.00
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
|Gouda Bacon Bites
|$6.50
LIMTED TIME OFFER
Gouda Bacon Bites delicious with every bite
Healing Grounds Café & Juicery
7510 288th Ave Suite2, Salem
|Radiance Bowl 16 oz
|$7.95
Get glowing with this smoothie bowl blended with mixed berries, banana, acai powder, chia seeds & coconut milk topped with our homemade granola, coconut flakes, fresh fruit, and chia seeds!
|Abundance Bowl 16 oz
|$7.95
An overabundance of antioxidants in our smoothie bowl blended mango, pineapple, blueberries, pitaya (dragon fruit), and coconut water, topped with our homemade granola, coconut flakes, fresh fruit, hemp hearts & chia seeds!