Healing Grounds Café & Juicery
No reviews yet
7510 288th Ave Suite2
Salem, WI 53168
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Juices
I AM ACCEPTING
Apple, Lemon, Ginger
I AM ACCEPTING - 8 oz
I AM ENERGIZED
Our sweet green blend that is gently detoxifying bringing the body energy & clarity! Ingredients: apple, lemon, kale
I AM GLOWING
A customer favorite & kid friendly, this tropical juice is anti-inflammatory & helps you glow from the inside out with its digestive enzymes! Ingredients: pineapple, pear, ginger
I AM HEALING
A powerful, healing juice that detoxifies the liver, heals the gut, clears the mind by reducing heavy metals & cleanses the blood. Ingredients: 100% celery juice
I AM INVIGORATED
This is a great starting point into the juicing world! This classic blend supports overall wellbeing, leaving you invigorated! Ingredients: carrot, apple, lemon, ginger
I AM LIVELY
A sweet beet based juice good for liver & gallbladder detoxification along with adding high amounts of Vitamin C for a great immune boost! Ingredients: apple, carrot, beet, lemon, orange
I AM NOURISHED
Our ultimate strong green juice that is formulated for whole body cleansing! Ingredients: celery, kale, parsley, lemon, ginger
Sunny Days - 8 oz
Fresh squeezed organic orange juice!
Coffee, Tea & Specialty Drinks
Almond Butter Shaken Espresso
Made with espresso, almond butter, and your favorite milk of choice—then shaken & chilled for a delicious frothy finish! **We recommend adding maple syrup or honey for a nice sweet profile!
Americano 12 oz - 16 oz
Espresso diluted with hot water
Bottled Water
Boylan Black Cherry Soda- 11.6 oz
Breve 12 oz - 16 oz
A latte made with half and half
Cafe Au Lait 12 oz - 16 oz
Cappuccino 12 oz - 16 oz
Espresso & steamed milk with ⅓ foam
Caramel Apple Latte - 12 oz - 16 oz
CBD Strawberry Kombucha
Chai Concentrate - 32 oz
Chai Latte 12 oz - 16 oz
Homemade Chai concentrate with steamed milk of choice!
Chocolate Protein Shaken Espresso
Made with espresso, KOS plant-based chocolate protein powder, and your favorite milk of choice—then shaken & chilled for a delicious frothy finish!
Cinnamon Plum Tea Latte - 12 oz - 16 oz
Coffee 12 oz -16 oz
Freshly brewed Colectivo coffee
Coffee Pot To-Go
Eight 12 oz cups of coffee in to-go dispenser, cups, sugar, and choice of milk!
Coffee Refill
Cold Brew 12 oz - 16 oz
Collagen Boosted Cold Brew - 12 oz - 16 oz
Make your morning caffeine work for you! This collagen boosted cold brew includes collagen, MCT coconut oil, a sprinkle of sea salt and maple syrup! As always you can add your choice of milk or a different sweetener!
Dirty Chai Latte 12 oz - 16 oz
Our homemade chai mix with milk of choice & a shot of espresso
Double Espresso
A double shot of espresso *Add whipped cream for an espresso con panna
Espresso Macchiato - 3 oz
A true macchiato; 2-4 oz of foamed milk marked with espresso (single or double shot)
Flower Power Latte - 12 oz - 16 oz
A peaceful blend of rose, lavender, and honey syrups topped with cold foam & lavender buds!
Golden Milk 12 oz - 16 oz
Steamed milk with turmeric, cinnamon, and ginger and maple syrup!
Hot Chocolate 12 oz - 16 oz
Steamed milk with chocolate, topped with whipped cream
Iced Americano 12 oz - 16 oz
Iced Chai Latte 12 oz - 16 oz
Iced Dirty Chai Latte 12 oz - 16 oz
Iced Latte 12 oz - 16 oz
Iced Macchiato 12 oz - 16 oz
Iced Matcha 12 oz - 16 oz
Finely ground Rishi green tea whisked with water and your choice of milk!
Iced Mocha 12 oz - 16 oz
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte - 12 oz - 16 oz
Iced Rishi Tea 12 oz - 16 oz
Iced Salted Caramel Mocha - 12 oz - 16 oz
Juice Box
Kid's Dark Chocolate Almond Milk
Kid's Milk - 8 oz
Kid's Organic Chocolate Milk
Latte 12 oz - 16 oz
Espresso & steamed milk with light foam
Living Full Kombucha-12 oz
Brewed and bottled locally | Living Full Kombucha balances your body through plant-based ingredients & wholesome bacteria!
London Fog 12 oz - 16 oz
Earl grey tea with vanilla and steamed milk
Macchiato 12 oz - 16 oz
The "Starbucks version" of a macchiato!
Matcha 12 oz - 16 oz
Finely ground Rishi green tea whisked with water or steamed milk
Milk Steamer 12 oz - 16 oz
Steamed milk with flavored syrup
Mocha 12 oz - 16 oz
Espresso with chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream
Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew - 12 oz - 16 oz
Pumpkin Spice Latte- 12 oz - 16 oz
Rasa 12 oz - 16 oz
Rasa is an adaptogenic coffee alternative that aids your body in handling and balancing your stress and anxiety levels!
Rishi Sparkling Botanicals
Rishi Tea 12 oz - 16 oz
Salted Caramel Cold Brew - 12 oz - 16 oz
Salted Caramel Mocha - 12 oz - 16 oz
Sapphire Refresher 16 oz
A refreshing shaken butterfly pea, coconut milk, white grape juice drink topped with whipped cream & fresh raspberries! *Butterfly pea powder is rich in antioxidants & a great hair & nail booster!
Sparkling Water
White Chocolate Mocha 12 oz - 16 oz
Wisco Pop Grapefruit Soda
Wisco Pop Organic Ginger Soda- 12 oz
Wisco Pop Strawberry Soda - 12 oz
Smoothies | Shakes
Balance Smoothie 16 oz
Our go-to energy boosting smoothie that includes: blended banana, pineapple, green apple, kale/spinach, celery, parsley, and coconut water!
Resilience Smoothie 16 oz
Powerful antioxidants to recharge with our blended banana, mixed berries, green apple, goji powder, chia seeds, agave nectar & coconut water!
Strength Smoothie 16 oz
A favorite to refuel post workout smoothie with blended banana, blueberries, maple syrup, MCT coconut oil, hemp seeds, & coconut milk! Pro Tip: add a scoop of vegan protein powder for muscle recovery!
Date Shake - 16 oz
Blended frozen banana, dates, almond butter, vanilla extract, and coconut milk! We recommend adding espresso, homemade chai, or plant-based protein powder for a little extra boost!
Strawberries & Cream Shake - 16 oz
Blended strawberries, avocado, dates, maple syrup, coconut cream, almond milk topped with non-dairy whipped cream! *We love adding plant based vanilla protein powder!
Smoothie Bowls
Abundance Bowl 16 oz
An overabundance of antioxidants in our smoothie bowl blended mango, pineapple, blueberries, pitaya (dragon fruit), and coconut water, topped with our homemade granola, coconut flakes, fresh fruit, hemp hearts!
Brilliance Bowl 16 oz
Loaded with antioxidants & anti-inflammatories, this smoothie bowl is full of blended mango, banana, blueberries, coconut water & blue spirulina topped with our homemade granola, coconut flakes, fresh fruit and goji berries!
Pumpkin Spice Bowl 16 oz
A frosty blend of pumpkin puree, banana, almond butter, coconut yogurt, pumpkin spice, maple syrup, almond milk topped pumpkin seeds, coconut flakes & our signature granola blend!
Radiance Bowl 16 oz
Get glowing with this smoothie bowl blended with mixed berries, banana, acai powder, chia seeds & coconut milk topped with our homemade granola, coconut flakes, fresh fruit, and chia seeds!
Beer
Wine
Toasts
Avocado- GF
Mashed organic avocado topped with cucumber, arugula/mixed greens, drizzled with olive oil, salt & pepper, and hemp hearts!
Avocado- Multigrain
Mashed organic avocado topped with cucumber, arugula/mixed greens, drizzled with olive oil, salt & pepper, and hemp hearts!
Avocado- Sourdough
Mashed organic avocado topped with cucumber, arugula/mixed greens, drizzled with olive oil, salt & pepper, and hemp hearts!
Chickpea Salad- GF
Our vegan version of tuna with a homemade chickpea spread, topped with mixed greens, cucumber and drizzled with olive oil, salt & pepper, and hemp hearts! *GF bread is not Vegan
Chickpea Salad- Multigrain
Our vegan version of tuna with a homemade chickpea spread, topped with mixed greens, cucumber and drizzled with olive oil, salt & pepper, and hemp hearts! *Multigrain bread is not Vegan
Chickpea Salad- Sourdough
Our vegan version of tuna with a homemade chickpea spread, topped with mixed greens, cucumber and drizzled with olive oil, salt & pepper, and hemp hearts!
Chocolate Avocado- GF
A generous smear of chocolate avocado spread, topped with fresh strawberries, hemp hearts and drizzled with cashew cream!
Chocolate Avocado- Multigrain
A generous smear of chocolate avocado spread, topped with fresh strawberries, hemp hearts and drizzled with cashew cream!
Chocolate Avocado- Sourdough
A generous smear of chocolate avocado spread, topped with fresh strawberries, hemp hearts and drizzled with cashew cream!
Savory Goat Cheese- GF
A smear of homemade dill goat cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, S&P, arugula with an olive oil drizzle!
Savory Goat Cheese- Multigrain
A smear of homemade dill goat cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, S&P, arugula with an olive oil drizzle!
Savory Goat Cheese- Sourdough
A smear of homemade dill goat cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, S&P, arugula with an olive oil drizzle!
Jammin' Almond- GF
Our homemade chia seed jam, almond butter, topped with sliced almonds & honey, sprinkled with chia seeds and fresh sliced banana!
Jammin' Almond- Multigrain
Our homemade chia seed jam, almond butter, topped with sliced almonds & honey, sprinkled with chia seeds and fresh sliced banana!
Jammin' Almond- Sourdough
Our homemade chia seed jam, almond butter, topped with sliced almonds & honey, sprinkled with chia seeds and fresh sliced banana! Multigrain, GF Canyon Bakehouse (+$1.50), or Sourdough bread!
Sweet Potato Hummus- Sourdough
Our homemade sweet potato hummus topped with bacon, feta, pumpkin seeds, argula and a sweet honey drizzle!
Sweet Potato Hummus- Multigrain
Our homemade sweet potato hummus topped with bacon, feta, pumpkin seeds, argula and a sweet honey drizzle!
Sweet Potato Hummus- GF
Our homemade sweet potato hummus topped with bacon, feta, pumpkin seeds, argula and a sweet honey drizzle!
Seasonal Salad
Strawberry Fields Salad
Organic bed of spinach, fresh sliced strawberries, pickled red onion, pecan pieces, feta, and a homemade poppyseed dressing!
Autumn Salad
Fall in love with our Autumn Salad made with organic spinach, apples, goat cheese, pickled onion, candied nuts and our homemade apple cider vinaigrette!
Soups
Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwich- Croissant
A yummy flaky croissant dressed in our homemade garlic aioli with crispy Wilson's meats bacon, and an organic fried egg!
Breakfast Sandwich- GF
A GF english muffin dressed in our homemade garlic aioli with crispy Wilson's meats bacon, and an organic fried egg!
Breakfast Sandwich-Sourdough
A yummy slice of sourdough dressed in our homemade garlic aioli with crispy Wilson's meats bacon, and an organic fried egg!
Chicken Salad Sandwich- Croissant
Baked organic chicken diced in a veganaise dressing with chopped walnuts, pecans, celery, dried cranberries, green onions, parsley & black pepper served with blue corn tortilla chips or homemade coleslaw
Chicken Salad Sandwich- GF
Baked organic chicken diced in a veganaise dressing with chopped walnuts, pecans, celery, dried cranberries, green onions, parsley & black pepper served with chips or homemade coleslaw
Pulled Pork Sandwich- Ciabatta
A dry rubbed shredded Wilson's meat pork shoulder mixed in a homemade honey-mustard sauce topped with our homemade coleslaw!
Pulled Pork Sandwich- GF
A dry rubbed shredded Wilson's meat pork shoulder mixed in a homemade honey-mustard sauce topped with our homemade coleslaw!
Pulled Pork Sandwich- Sourdough
A dry rubbed shredded Wilson's meat pork shoulder mixed in a homemade honey-mustard sauce topped with our homemade coleslaw!
Roasted Veggie Sandwich - GF
Enjoy our homemade goat cheese spread, zucchini, squash, red onion, sweet potato, and arugula warmed on our panini press!
Roasted Veggie Sandwich- Sourdough
Enjoy our homemade goat cheese spread, zucchini, squash, red onion, sweet potato, and arugula warmed on our panini press!
Vegan "Pulled Pork" Sandwich- Ciabatta
Shredded organic red cabbage, shallots, maple syrup, olive oil mixed with our homemade spicy vegan BBQ sauce atop freshly baked sourdough bread with our homemade vegan coleslaw on the side! *Ciabatta bread is not Vegan
Vegan "Pulled Pork" Sandwich- GF bun
Shredded organic red cabbage, shallots, maple syrup, olive oil mixed with our homemade spicy vegan BBQ sauce atop freshly baked sourdough bread with our homemade vegan coleslaw on the side! **GF bun is not Vegan
Vegan "Pulled Pork" Sandwich- Sourdough
Shredded organic red cabbage, shallots, maple syrup, olive oil mixed with our homemade spicy vegan BBQ sauce atop freshly baked sourdough bread with our homemade vegan coleslaw on the side!
Wraps
Snacks & Treats
Cherry Dark Chocolate Bar
Chicken Salad- 16 oz
5 oz of organic diced chicken, celery, veganaise, walnuts, pecans, dried cranberries, green onion, parsley, and black pepper!
Chicken Salad- 8 oz
5 oz of organic diced chicken, celery, veganaise, walnuts, pecans, dried cranberries, green onion, parsley, and black pepper!
Chickpea Salad- 16 oz
Chickpeas, celery, veganaise, fresh squeeze lemon juice, fresh dill, olive oil, coconut aminos, sea salt & pepper
Chickpea Salad- 8 oz
Chickpeas, celery, veganaise, fresh squeeze lemon juice, fresh dill, olive oil, coconut aminos, sea salt & pepper
Chocolate Avocado Pudding
A delicious organic chocolate avocado pudding topped with a homemade sweet cashew cream and toasted coconut flakes!
Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing - 8 oz
Coleslaw - 32 oz
Coleslaw- 2 oz
Espresso Dark Chocolate Bar
Granola Blueberry Vanilla Almond-10 oz
GF organic oats, cinnamon, almond butter, maple syrup, vanilla extract, sea salt, shredded coconut flakes, dried blueberries, and coconut oil!
Green Goddess Dressing- 8 oz
Harvest Quinoa Salad - 16 oz
A fall medley of cooked organic quinoa, chickpeas, carrots, green onion, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, olive oil, garlic powder, & salt and pepper!
Harvest Quinoa Salad - 8 oz
A fall medley of cooked organic quinoa, chickpeas, carrots, green onion, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, olive oil, garlic powder, & salt and pepper!
Justin's Almond Nut Butter Pouch
Lemon Thyme Hummus - 16 oz
Lemon Thyme Hummus- 8 oz
A homemade lemon thyme hummus
Organic Pineapple Passionfruit Fruit Bar
Organic Raspberry Lemonade Fruit Bar
Organic Strawberry Banana Fruit Bar
Protein Energy Bites
Almond butter, GF oats, plant protein powder, chia seeds, vanilla extract, honey, raw cashews, slivered almonds, chocolate chips rolled in shredded coconut flakes!
Sweet Potato Hummus - 8 oz
Bakery
GF Almond Biscotti
Locally sourced from Holcomb Hollow
GF Brownie Cookie
Locally sourced from Holcomb Hollow- Chocolate chip cookie, brownie and Oreo all in one!
GF Cake Pops
GF Chocolate Brownie Bar
*not certified gluten free
GF Chocolate Chip Biscotti
Locally sourced from Holcomb Hollow!
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
GF and Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie locally sourced from Holcomb Hollow!
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie - 3 pk
GF Double Pack Biscotti
GF Monster Cookies
GF oats, peanut butter, coconut sugar, coconut flakes & yummy chocolate chips!
GF Muffin
Your choice of GF/V/DF Banana Cinnamon, Blueberry Lemon, Double Chocolate, or Lemon Poppyseed!
GF Scone
Your choice of GF/V/DF Cinnamon Swirl, Cherry Chocolate, Everything Bagel, or Strawberry!
Regular Croissant + Side
Let us toast a medium sized croissant for you with a side of honey or our homemade chia seed jam!
Regular Scone
Your choice of Cherry Almond or Rosemary Cheddar!
Tea
Rishi Cinnamon Plum Tea
Rishi Blueberry Rooibos Tea
Rishi Jade Cloud Tea
Rishi Jasmine Green Tea
Rishi Chamomile Medley Tea
Rishi Earl Grey Tea
Rishi Jasmine Pearls Tea
Rishi Butterfly Pea Flower Powder Tea
Rishi Silver Needles Tea
Rishi Elderberry Healer Tea- 15 Sachets
Tea Infuser
Glass Teapot - small
Ceremonial Matcha
Everyday Matcha
Candles - Birdie
Poiema 9oz Candle
Agape 9oz Candle
Shalom 9oz Candle
Charis 9oz Candle
Elpis 9oz Candle
Carolina Christmas 9oz Candle
Tobacco Road Travel Tin Candle
Midnight Travel Tin Candle
Carolina Citrus Travel Tin Candle
Books
Clothing - HGC Merch
Crew Neck HGC Sweatshirt- LG
Crew Neck HGC Sweatshirt- MD
Crew Neck HGC Sweatshirt- SM
Crew Neck HGC Sweatshirt- XL
Embroidered Headbands
Grey Knit Beanie
HGC Baseball Hat
HGC Pilates Tee- LG
HGC Pilates Tee- MD
HGC Pilates Tee- SM
HGC Pilates Tee- XL
HGC Tote Bag- Q-Tees
Hoodie HGC- LG
Hoodie HGC- MD
Hoodie HGC- SM
Hoodie HGC- XL
Real Food Tee- LG
Real Food Tee- MD
Real Food Tee- SM
Real Food Tee- XL
See The Good Tee- 2XL
See The Good Tee- LG
See The Good Tee- MD
See The Good Tee- SM
See The Good Tee- XL
Soulcare Tee- 2XL
Soulcare Tee- LG
Soulcare Tee- MD
Soulcare Tee- SM
Soulcare Tee- XL
Support your Local- 2XL
Support your Local- LG
Support your Local- MD
Support your Local- SM
Support your Local- XL
Totes Going to Pilates Tote Bag- Q-Tees
When you Heal Tee- 2XL
When you Heal Tee- LG
When you Heal Tee- MD
When you Heal Tee- SM
When you Heal Tee- XL
White Knit Beanie
Body Care
Bar Soap- Goat Milk Lavender
Bar Soap- Honey Oatmeal
Bar Soap- Lemongrass Shea
Bar Soap-Peppermint
Body Butter - Eucalyptus & Mint
Cedar Soap Dish
Dry Brush
Hand & Cuticle Salve - Lemongrass
Hand & Cuticle Salve- Lavender
Handsoap- Lemongrass
Jade Roller + Gua Sha Tool Kit
Lavender Eye Pillow - Winterscape
Lavender Eye Pillow- Serene Blue
Lavender Eye Pillow-Tranquil Gray
Lavender Neck Wrap- Navy Blue
Lavender Neck Wrap- Serene Blue
Lavender Neck Wrap- Tranquil Gray
Lavender Neck Wrap- Winterscape
Lip Balm
Natural Bath Salt - Lavender
Natural Bath Salt - Rose
Natural Body Oil- Eucalyptus & Mint
Natural Body Oil- Lavender
Natural Hand Soap Pump - Lemongrass - 8oz
Natural Linen Spray - Eucalyptus & Mint
Natural Linen Spray - Lavender
Natural Linen Spray - Lemongrass
Natural Linen Spray - Rose
For the Home
Colectivo Coffee
Black & Tan - 12 oz
Blue Heeler - 12 oz
This highly popular blend features a floral, earthy aroma with a full body and a spicy, smoky flavor!
Caramel Monin Syrup
Cinnamon Monin Syrup
Co-Optiva - 12 oz
Organic farm-blend with balanced flavors reminiscent of nectarine and caramel, Co-Optiva is suitable for sipping all day, every day!
Co-Optiva - 16 oz
Decaf Toro- 5 lb bag
Decaf Toro- Espresso - 16 oz
This decaffeinated version of our regular signature espresso is delicious on its own or as a base for late-night cappuccinos, lattes or mochas. Naturally decaffeinated using a chemical-free water process.
Lavender Monin Syrup
Mexico - 12 oz
Mexico is a coffee rich in flavors of plum, dark chocolate, and concord grape with a medium body!
Mexico- Decaf - 12 oz
We are pleased to offer a water-processed decaf version of our popular Mexico Fair Trade/Organic Kulaktik. This decaf features notes of molasses, baking chocolate, and plums!
Peacemaker- Espresso - 12 oz
Peacemaker Espresso carries notes of cherry, lemon and spicy chocolate to create a bright, full and balanced espresso!
Peacemaker- Espresso - 16 oz
Peacemaker Espresso carries notes of cherry, lemon and spicy chocolate to create a bright, full and balanced espresso!
Peach Monin Syrup
Pride - 12 oz
Pumpkin Spice Syrup
Raspberry Monin Syrup
Rose Monin Syrup
Salted Caramel Syrup
Sugar Free Caramel Monin Syrup
Sumatra - 12 oz
This lot of Sumatra Fair Trade/Organic Highlands comes from our primary origin partners Koperasi Ketiara and features flavors of dried fruit, clove, black tea, and sweet herbs!
Sharing Center Fundraiser Coffee - 12 oz
All proceeds from coffee purchase will go to support the Sharing Center!
Sharing Center Hot Cocoa - 8 oz
All proceeds from hot cocoa purchase will go to support the Sharing Center!
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
You can always call us at 262-586-0199 to place a pick up order over the phone!
7510 288th Ave Suite2, Salem, WI 53168