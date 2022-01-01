Healing Grounds Café & Juicery

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juices

I AM ACCEPTING

I AM ACCEPTING

$8.00

Apple, Lemon, Ginger

I AM ACCEPTING - 8 oz

$5.50Out of stock
I AM ENERGIZED

I AM ENERGIZED

$8.00

Our sweet green blend that is gently detoxifying bringing the body energy & clarity! Ingredients: apple, lemon, kale

I AM GLOWING

I AM GLOWING

$8.00

A customer favorite & kid friendly, this tropical juice is anti-inflammatory & helps you glow from the inside out with its digestive enzymes! Ingredients: pineapple, pear, ginger

I AM HEALING

I AM HEALING

$8.00

A powerful, healing juice that detoxifies the liver, heals the gut, clears the mind by reducing heavy metals & cleanses the blood. Ingredients: 100% celery juice

I AM INVIGORATED

I AM INVIGORATED

$8.00

This is a great starting point into the juicing world! This classic blend supports overall wellbeing, leaving you invigorated! Ingredients: carrot, apple, lemon, ginger

I AM LIVELY

I AM LIVELY

$8.00Out of stock

A sweet beet based juice good for liver & gallbladder detoxification along with adding high amounts of Vitamin C for a great immune boost! Ingredients: apple, carrot, beet, lemon, orange

I AM NOURISHED

I AM NOURISHED

$8.00

Our ultimate strong green juice that is formulated for whole body cleansing! Ingredients: celery, kale, parsley, lemon, ginger

Sunny Days - 8 oz

Sunny Days - 8 oz

$3.00

Fresh squeezed organic orange juice!

Coffee, Tea & Specialty Drinks

Almond Butter Shaken Espresso

Almond Butter Shaken Espresso

$4.25

Made with espresso, almond butter, and your favorite milk of choice—then shaken & chilled for a delicious frothy finish! **We recommend adding maple syrup or honey for a nice sweet profile!

Americano 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.00

Espresso diluted with hot water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Boylan Black Cherry Soda- 11.6 oz

Boylan Black Cherry Soda- 11.6 oz

$2.60

Breve 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.25

A latte made with half and half

Cafe Au Lait 12 oz - 16 oz

$2.75

Cappuccino 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.25

Espresso & steamed milk with ⅓ foam

Caramel Apple Latte - 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.50

CBD Strawberry Kombucha

$7.00

Chai Concentrate - 32 oz

$9.50

Chai Latte 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.65

Homemade Chai concentrate with steamed milk of choice!

Chocolate Protein Shaken Espresso

$4.25

Made with espresso, KOS plant-based chocolate protein powder, and your favorite milk of choice—then shaken & chilled for a delicious frothy finish!

Cinnamon Plum Tea Latte - 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.25

Coffee 12 oz -16 oz

$2.25

Freshly brewed Colectivo coffee

Coffee Pot To-Go

$25.00

Eight 12 oz cups of coffee in to-go dispenser, cups, sugar, and choice of milk!

Coffee Refill

$0.50

Cold Brew 12 oz - 16 oz

$4.25

Collagen Boosted Cold Brew - 12 oz - 16 oz

$5.25

Make your morning caffeine work for you! This collagen boosted cold brew includes collagen, MCT coconut oil, a sprinkle of sea salt and maple syrup! As always you can add your choice of milk or a different sweetener!

Dirty Chai Latte 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.65

Our homemade chai mix with milk of choice & a shot of espresso

Double Espresso

$2.50

A double shot of espresso *Add whipped cream for an espresso con panna

Espresso Macchiato - 3 oz

$3.00

A true macchiato; 2-4 oz of foamed milk marked with espresso (single or double shot)

Flower Power Latte - 12 oz - 16 oz

Flower Power Latte - 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.50

A peaceful blend of rose, lavender, and honey syrups topped with cold foam & lavender buds!

Golden Milk 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.75

Steamed milk with turmeric, cinnamon, and ginger and maple syrup!

Hot Chocolate 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.00

Steamed milk with chocolate, topped with whipped cream

Iced Americano 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.00

Iced Chai Latte 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.65

Iced Dirty Chai Latte 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.65

Iced Latte 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.25

Iced Macchiato 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.25

Iced Matcha 12 oz - 16 oz

$4.00

Finely ground Rishi green tea whisked with water and your choice of milk!

Iced Mocha 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.75

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte - 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.50

Iced Rishi Tea 12 oz - 16 oz

$2.95

Iced Salted Caramel Mocha - 12 oz - 16 oz

$4.00

Juice Box

$2.50

Kid's Dark Chocolate Almond Milk

$2.50

Kid's Milk - 8 oz

$1.50

Kid's Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Latte 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.25

Espresso & steamed milk with light foam

Living Full Kombucha-12 oz

$5.50

Brewed and bottled locally | Living Full Kombucha balances your body through plant-based ingredients & wholesome bacteria!

London Fog 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.75

Earl grey tea with vanilla and steamed milk

Macchiato 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.25

The "Starbucks version" of a macchiato!

Matcha 12 oz - 16 oz

$4.00

Finely ground Rishi green tea whisked with water or steamed milk

Milk Steamer 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.00

Steamed milk with flavored syrup

Mocha 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.75

Espresso with chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew - 12 oz - 16 oz

$4.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte- 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.50

Rasa 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.75

Rasa is an adaptogenic coffee alternative that aids your body in handling and balancing your stress and anxiety levels!

Rishi Sparkling Botanicals

$4.25

Rishi Tea 12 oz - 16 oz

$2.95

Salted Caramel Cold Brew - 12 oz - 16 oz

$4.50

Salted Caramel Mocha - 12 oz - 16 oz

$4.00
Sapphire Refresher 16 oz

Sapphire Refresher 16 oz

$4.99

A refreshing shaken butterfly pea, coconut milk, white grape juice drink topped with whipped cream & fresh raspberries! *Butterfly pea powder is rich in antioxidants & a great hair & nail booster!

Sparkling Water

$1.50

White Chocolate Mocha 12 oz - 16 oz

$3.75
Wisco Pop Grapefruit Soda

Wisco Pop Grapefruit Soda

$3.60

Wisco Pop Organic Ginger Soda- 12 oz

$3.60Out of stock
Wisco Pop Strawberry Soda - 12 oz

Wisco Pop Strawberry Soda - 12 oz

$3.60

Smoothies | Shakes

Balance Smoothie 16 oz

Balance Smoothie 16 oz

$7.75

Our go-to energy boosting smoothie that includes: blended banana, pineapple, green apple, kale/spinach, celery, parsley, and coconut water!

Resilience Smoothie 16 oz

Resilience Smoothie 16 oz

$7.75

Powerful antioxidants to recharge with our blended banana, mixed berries, green apple, goji powder, chia seeds, agave nectar & coconut water!

Strength Smoothie 16 oz

Strength Smoothie 16 oz

$7.75

A favorite to refuel post workout smoothie with blended banana, blueberries, maple syrup, MCT coconut oil, hemp seeds, & coconut milk! Pro Tip: add a scoop of vegan protein powder for muscle recovery!

Date Shake - 16 oz

Date Shake - 16 oz

$7.75

Blended frozen banana, dates, almond butter, vanilla extract, and coconut milk! We recommend adding espresso, homemade chai, or plant-based protein powder for a little extra boost!

Strawberries & Cream Shake - 16 oz

Strawberries & Cream Shake - 16 oz

$8.75

Blended strawberries, avocado, dates, maple syrup, coconut cream, almond milk topped with non-dairy whipped cream! *We love adding plant based vanilla protein powder!

Smoothie Bowls

Abundance Bowl 16 oz

Abundance Bowl 16 oz

$8.95

An overabundance of antioxidants in our smoothie bowl blended mango, pineapple, blueberries, pitaya (dragon fruit), and coconut water, topped with our homemade granola, coconut flakes, fresh fruit, hemp hearts!

Brilliance Bowl 16 oz

Brilliance Bowl 16 oz

$8.95

Loaded with antioxidants & anti-inflammatories, this smoothie bowl is full of blended mango, banana, blueberries, coconut water & blue spirulina topped with our homemade granola, coconut flakes, fresh fruit and goji berries!

Pumpkin Spice Bowl 16 oz

Pumpkin Spice Bowl 16 oz

$8.95

A frosty blend of pumpkin puree, banana, almond butter, coconut yogurt, pumpkin spice, maple syrup, almond milk topped pumpkin seeds, coconut flakes & our signature granola blend!

Radiance Bowl 16 oz

Radiance Bowl 16 oz

$8.95

Get glowing with this smoothie bowl blended with mixed berries, banana, acai powder, chia seeds & coconut milk topped with our homemade granola, coconut flakes, fresh fruit, and chia seeds!

Beer

Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$5.00
City Lights Hazy IPA

City Lights Hazy IPA

$5.00
Lakefront New Grist- GF

Lakefront New Grist- GF

$5.50
Low Daily Banjo- Kolsch-Style Ale

Low Daily Banjo- Kolsch-Style Ale

$6.50
Low Daily Splash City- Tropical Sour Ale with Pineapple, Guava, Coconut

Low Daily Splash City- Tropical Sour Ale with Pineapple, Guava, Coconut

$6.50

Wine

Woodbridge Chardonnay

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$5.50
Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.50Out of stock
Woodbridge Rose

Woodbridge Rose

$5.50
Cupcake Prosecco

Cupcake Prosecco

$6.50Out of stock

Hard Seltzer

Press Blackberry Hibiscus

Press Blackberry Hibiscus

$5.00
Press Pomegranate Ginger

Press Pomegranate Ginger

$5.00

Toasts

Our healthy take on a nutella toast! Enjoy our chocolate avocado spread topped with fresh organic strawberry slices and sprinkled with hemp hearts! Available on multigrain, Canyon bakehouse GF bread (+$1.50), or Sourdough!
Avocado- GF

Avocado- GF

$6.50

Mashed organic avocado topped with cucumber, arugula/mixed greens, drizzled with olive oil, salt & pepper, and hemp hearts!

Avocado- Multigrain

Avocado- Multigrain

$5.00

Mashed organic avocado topped with cucumber, arugula/mixed greens, drizzled with olive oil, salt & pepper, and hemp hearts!

Avocado- Sourdough

Avocado- Sourdough

$5.00

Mashed organic avocado topped with cucumber, arugula/mixed greens, drizzled with olive oil, salt & pepper, and hemp hearts!

Chickpea Salad- GF

Chickpea Salad- GF

$6.50

Our vegan version of tuna with a homemade chickpea spread, topped with mixed greens, cucumber and drizzled with olive oil, salt & pepper, and hemp hearts! *GF bread is not Vegan

Chickpea Salad- Multigrain

Chickpea Salad- Multigrain

$5.00

Our vegan version of tuna with a homemade chickpea spread, topped with mixed greens, cucumber and drizzled with olive oil, salt & pepper, and hemp hearts! *Multigrain bread is not Vegan

Chickpea Salad- Sourdough

Chickpea Salad- Sourdough

$5.00

Our vegan version of tuna with a homemade chickpea spread, topped with mixed greens, cucumber and drizzled with olive oil, salt & pepper, and hemp hearts!

Chocolate Avocado- GF

Chocolate Avocado- GF

$6.50

A generous smear of chocolate avocado spread, topped with fresh strawberries, hemp hearts and drizzled with cashew cream!

Chocolate Avocado- Multigrain

Chocolate Avocado- Multigrain

$5.00

A generous smear of chocolate avocado spread, topped with fresh strawberries, hemp hearts and drizzled with cashew cream!

Chocolate Avocado- Sourdough

Chocolate Avocado- Sourdough

$5.00

A generous smear of chocolate avocado spread, topped with fresh strawberries, hemp hearts and drizzled with cashew cream!

Savory Goat Cheese- GF

Savory Goat Cheese- GF

$6.50

A smear of homemade dill goat cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, S&P, arugula with an olive oil drizzle!

Savory Goat Cheese- Multigrain

Savory Goat Cheese- Multigrain

$5.00

A smear of homemade dill goat cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, S&P, arugula with an olive oil drizzle!

Savory Goat Cheese- Sourdough

Savory Goat Cheese- Sourdough

$5.00

A smear of homemade dill goat cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, S&P, arugula with an olive oil drizzle!

Jammin' Almond- GF

Jammin' Almond- GF

$6.50

Our homemade chia seed jam, almond butter, topped with sliced almonds & honey, sprinkled with chia seeds and fresh sliced banana!

Jammin' Almond- Multigrain

Jammin' Almond- Multigrain

$5.00

Our homemade chia seed jam, almond butter, topped with sliced almonds & honey, sprinkled with chia seeds and fresh sliced banana!

Jammin' Almond- Sourdough

Jammin' Almond- Sourdough

$5.00

Our homemade chia seed jam, almond butter, topped with sliced almonds & honey, sprinkled with chia seeds and fresh sliced banana! Multigrain, GF Canyon Bakehouse (+$1.50), or Sourdough bread!

Sweet Potato Hummus- Sourdough

Sweet Potato Hummus- Sourdough

$5.00

Our homemade sweet potato hummus topped with bacon, feta, pumpkin seeds, argula and a sweet honey drizzle!

Sweet Potato Hummus- Multigrain

Sweet Potato Hummus- Multigrain

$5.00

Our homemade sweet potato hummus topped with bacon, feta, pumpkin seeds, argula and a sweet honey drizzle!

Sweet Potato Hummus- GF

Sweet Potato Hummus- GF

$6.50

Our homemade sweet potato hummus topped with bacon, feta, pumpkin seeds, argula and a sweet honey drizzle!

Seasonal Salad

Strawberry Fields Salad

Strawberry Fields Salad

$11.50Out of stock

Organic bed of spinach, fresh sliced strawberries, pickled red onion, pecan pieces, feta, and a homemade poppyseed dressing!

Autumn Salad

Autumn Salad

$11.50

Fall in love with our Autumn Salad made with organic spinach, apples, goat cheese, pickled onion, candied nuts and our homemade apple cider vinaigrette!

Soups

Daily homemade soup- see our social media for today's batch!

Soup of the Day- 16oz

$6.50

See our social media for our Soup of the Day and enjoy GF or regular homemade croutons on the side!

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich- Croissant

Breakfast Sandwich- Croissant

$7.50

A yummy flaky croissant dressed in our homemade garlic aioli with crispy Wilson's meats bacon, and an organic fried egg!

Breakfast Sandwich- GF

$9.00

A GF english muffin dressed in our homemade garlic aioli with crispy Wilson's meats bacon, and an organic fried egg!

Breakfast Sandwich-Sourdough

$7.50

A yummy slice of sourdough dressed in our homemade garlic aioli with crispy Wilson's meats bacon, and an organic fried egg!

Chicken Salad Sandwich- Croissant

Chicken Salad Sandwich- Croissant

$9.50Out of stock

Baked organic chicken diced in a veganaise dressing with chopped walnuts, pecans, celery, dried cranberries, green onions, parsley & black pepper served with blue corn tortilla chips or homemade coleslaw

Chicken Salad Sandwich- GF

$11.00Out of stock

Baked organic chicken diced in a veganaise dressing with chopped walnuts, pecans, celery, dried cranberries, green onions, parsley & black pepper served with chips or homemade coleslaw

Pulled Pork Sandwich- Ciabatta

Pulled Pork Sandwich- Ciabatta

$9.50

A dry rubbed shredded Wilson's meat pork shoulder mixed in a homemade honey-mustard sauce topped with our homemade coleslaw!

Pulled Pork Sandwich- GF

$11.00

A dry rubbed shredded Wilson's meat pork shoulder mixed in a homemade honey-mustard sauce topped with our homemade coleslaw!

Pulled Pork Sandwich- Sourdough

$9.50

A dry rubbed shredded Wilson's meat pork shoulder mixed in a homemade honey-mustard sauce topped with our homemade coleslaw!

Roasted Veggie Sandwich - GF

Roasted Veggie Sandwich - GF

$11.00

Enjoy our homemade goat cheese spread, zucchini, squash, red onion, sweet potato, and arugula warmed on our panini press!

Roasted Veggie Sandwich- Sourdough

Roasted Veggie Sandwich- Sourdough

$9.50

Enjoy our homemade goat cheese spread, zucchini, squash, red onion, sweet potato, and arugula warmed on our panini press!

Vegan "Pulled Pork" Sandwich- Ciabatta

$9.50

Shredded organic red cabbage, shallots, maple syrup, olive oil mixed with our homemade spicy vegan BBQ sauce atop freshly baked sourdough bread with our homemade vegan coleslaw on the side! *Ciabatta bread is not Vegan

Vegan "Pulled Pork" Sandwich- GF bun

$11.00

Shredded organic red cabbage, shallots, maple syrup, olive oil mixed with our homemade spicy vegan BBQ sauce atop freshly baked sourdough bread with our homemade vegan coleslaw on the side! **GF bun is not Vegan

Vegan "Pulled Pork" Sandwich- Sourdough

$9.50

Shredded organic red cabbage, shallots, maple syrup, olive oil mixed with our homemade spicy vegan BBQ sauce atop freshly baked sourdough bread with our homemade vegan coleslaw on the side!

Wraps

Hummus Wrap

Hummus Wrap

$9.50

A generous smear of homemade lemon thyme hummus surrounds organic fresh greens, shredded carrots, cucumbers, green onion & hemp hearts and side of chips or homemade coleslaw!

Seasonal Protein Bowl

Fall Power Bowl

Fall Power Bowl

$10.75

Fuel up with our organic quinoa, brown rice, sweet potato, arugula, roasted chickpeas, dried cranberries, feta, walnuts, dried apples, and homemade maple tahini dressing!

Snacks & Treats

Cherry Dark Chocolate Bar

$3.75

Chicken Salad- 16 oz

$10.00

5 oz of organic diced chicken, celery, veganaise, walnuts, pecans, dried cranberries, green onion, parsley, and black pepper!

Chicken Salad- 8 oz

$5.00

5 oz of organic diced chicken, celery, veganaise, walnuts, pecans, dried cranberries, green onion, parsley, and black pepper!

Chickpea Salad- 16 oz

$8.00

Chickpeas, celery, veganaise, fresh squeeze lemon juice, fresh dill, olive oil, coconut aminos, sea salt & pepper

Chickpea Salad- 8 oz

Chickpea Salad- 8 oz

$4.00

Chickpeas, celery, veganaise, fresh squeeze lemon juice, fresh dill, olive oil, coconut aminos, sea salt & pepper

Chocolate Avocado Pudding

$7.00

A delicious organic chocolate avocado pudding topped with a homemade sweet cashew cream and toasted coconut flakes!

Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing - 8 oz

Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing - 8 oz

$5.50Out of stock

Coleslaw - 32 oz

$9.99Out of stock

Coleslaw- 2 oz

$1.00

Espresso Dark Chocolate Bar

$3.75
Granola Blueberry Vanilla Almond-10 oz

Granola Blueberry Vanilla Almond-10 oz

$6.99Out of stock

GF organic oats, cinnamon, almond butter, maple syrup, vanilla extract, sea salt, shredded coconut flakes, dried blueberries, and coconut oil!

Green Goddess Dressing- 8 oz

Green Goddess Dressing- 8 oz

$5.50Out of stock
Harvest Quinoa Salad - 16 oz

Harvest Quinoa Salad - 16 oz

$8.00

A fall medley of cooked organic quinoa, chickpeas, carrots, green onion, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, olive oil, garlic powder, & salt and pepper!

Harvest Quinoa Salad - 8 oz

Harvest Quinoa Salad - 8 oz

$4.00

A fall medley of cooked organic quinoa, chickpeas, carrots, green onion, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, olive oil, garlic powder, & salt and pepper!

Justin's Almond Nut Butter Pouch

$1.75
Lemon Thyme Hummus - 16 oz

Lemon Thyme Hummus - 16 oz

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Thyme Hummus- 8 oz

$4.50

A homemade lemon thyme hummus

Organic Pineapple Passionfruit Fruit Bar

Organic Pineapple Passionfruit Fruit Bar

$1.00
Organic Raspberry Lemonade Fruit Bar

Organic Raspberry Lemonade Fruit Bar

$1.00
Organic Strawberry Banana Fruit Bar

Organic Strawberry Banana Fruit Bar

$1.00
Protein Energy Bites

Protein Energy Bites

$5.00

Almond butter, GF oats, plant protein powder, chia seeds, vanilla extract, honey, raw cashews, slivered almonds, chocolate chips rolled in shredded coconut flakes!

Sweet Potato Hummus - 8 oz

Sweet Potato Hummus - 8 oz

$4.50

Bakery

GF Almond Biscotti

GF Almond Biscotti

$3.50

Locally sourced from Holcomb Hollow

GF Brownie Cookie

$7.00

Locally sourced from Holcomb Hollow- Chocolate chip cookie, brownie and Oreo all in one!

GF Cake Pops

GF Cake Pops

$3.00
GF Chocolate Brownie Bar

GF Chocolate Brownie Bar

$2.50

*not certified gluten free

GF Chocolate Chip Biscotti

GF Chocolate Chip Biscotti

$3.50

Locally sourced from Holcomb Hollow!

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

GF and Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie locally sourced from Holcomb Hollow!

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie - 3 pk

$5.79

GF Double Pack Biscotti

$6.50

GF Monster Cookies

$5.00

GF oats, peanut butter, coconut sugar, coconut flakes & yummy chocolate chips!

GF Muffin

GF Muffin

$5.99

Your choice of GF/V/DF Banana Cinnamon, Blueberry Lemon, Double Chocolate, or Lemon Poppyseed!

GF Scone

$5.99

Your choice of GF/V/DF Cinnamon Swirl, Cherry Chocolate, Everything Bagel, or Strawberry!

Regular Croissant + Side

$3.00

Let us toast a medium sized croissant for you with a side of honey or our homemade chia seed jam!

Regular Scone

$3.00

Your choice of Cherry Almond or Rosemary Cheddar!

Tea

Rishi Cinnamon Plum Tea

$9.99

Rishi Blueberry Rooibos Tea

$17.99

Rishi Jade Cloud Tea

$14.99

Rishi Jasmine Green Tea

$13.99

Rishi Chamomile Medley Tea

$13.99Out of stock

Rishi Earl Grey Tea

$14.99

Rishi Jasmine Pearls Tea

$39.99

Rishi Butterfly Pea Flower Powder Tea

$61.99

Rishi Silver Needles Tea

$35.99

Rishi Elderberry Healer Tea- 15 Sachets

$9.99

Tea Infuser

$3.99

Glass Teapot - small

$20.00

Ceremonial Matcha

$18.00

Everyday Matcha

$12.00

Candles - Birdie

Poiema 9oz Candle

$18.00Out of stock

Agape 9oz Candle

$18.00Out of stock

Shalom 9oz Candle

$18.00Out of stock

Charis 9oz Candle

$18.00Out of stock

Elpis 9oz Candle

$18.00Out of stock

Carolina Christmas 9oz Candle

$18.00Out of stock

Tobacco Road Travel Tin Candle

$10.00

Midnight Travel Tin Candle

$10.00Out of stock

Carolina Citrus Travel Tin Candle

$10.00

Books

Journals

$5.00

Clothing - HGC Merch

Crew Neck HGC Sweatshirt- LG

$38.00

Crew Neck HGC Sweatshirt- MD

$38.00

Crew Neck HGC Sweatshirt- SM

$38.00Out of stock

Crew Neck HGC Sweatshirt- XL

$38.00Out of stock

Embroidered Headbands

$8.00
Grey Knit Beanie

Grey Knit Beanie

$30.00

HGC Baseball Hat

$25.00Out of stock

HGC Pilates Tee- LG

$22.00

HGC Pilates Tee- MD

$22.00
HGC Pilates Tee- SM

HGC Pilates Tee- SM

$22.00

HGC Pilates Tee- XL

$22.00
HGC Tote Bag- Q-Tees

HGC Tote Bag- Q-Tees

$20.00Out of stock

Hoodie HGC- LG

$40.00Out of stock

Hoodie HGC- MD

$40.00Out of stock
Hoodie HGC- SM

Hoodie HGC- SM

$40.00Out of stock

Hoodie HGC- XL

$40.00

Real Food Tee- LG

$22.00

Real Food Tee- MD

$22.00

Real Food Tee- SM

$22.00

Real Food Tee- XL

$22.00

See The Good Tee- 2XL

$22.00

See The Good Tee- LG

$22.00

See The Good Tee- MD

$22.00

See The Good Tee- SM

$22.00

See The Good Tee- XL

$22.00

Soulcare Tee- 2XL

$22.00Out of stock

Soulcare Tee- LG

$22.00Out of stock

Soulcare Tee- MD

$22.00

Soulcare Tee- SM

$22.00

Soulcare Tee- XL

$22.00Out of stock

Support your Local- 2XL

$20.00

Support your Local- LG

$20.00

Support your Local- MD

$20.00

Support your Local- SM

$20.00

Support your Local- XL

$20.00
Totes Going to Pilates Tote Bag- Q-Tees

Totes Going to Pilates Tote Bag- Q-Tees

$20.00

When you Heal Tee- 2XL

$22.00

When you Heal Tee- LG

$22.00

When you Heal Tee- MD

$22.00
When you Heal Tee- SM

When you Heal Tee- SM

$22.00

When you Heal Tee- XL

$22.00
White Knit Beanie

White Knit Beanie

$30.00

Body Care

Bar Soap- Goat Milk Lavender

$8.00

Bar Soap- Honey Oatmeal

$8.00

Bar Soap- Lemongrass Shea

$8.00

Bar Soap-Peppermint

$8.00

Body Butter - Eucalyptus & Mint

$20.00Out of stock

Cedar Soap Dish

$7.00

Dry Brush

$10.00

Hand & Cuticle Salve - Lemongrass

$12.00

Hand & Cuticle Salve- Lavender

$12.00Out of stock

Handsoap- Lemongrass

$15.00

Jade Roller + Gua Sha Tool Kit

$15.00

Lavender Eye Pillow - Winterscape

$16.00

Lavender Eye Pillow- Serene Blue

$16.00Out of stock

Lavender Eye Pillow-Tranquil Gray

$16.00

Lavender Neck Wrap- Navy Blue

$32.00Out of stock

Lavender Neck Wrap- Serene Blue

$32.00

Lavender Neck Wrap- Tranquil Gray

$32.00

Lavender Neck Wrap- Winterscape

$32.00

Lip Balm

$3.99

Natural Bath Salt - Lavender

$16.00

Natural Bath Salt - Rose

$16.00

Natural Body Oil- Eucalyptus & Mint

$20.00

Natural Body Oil- Lavender

$20.00

Natural Hand Soap Pump - Lemongrass - 8oz

$15.00

Natural Linen Spray - Eucalyptus & Mint

$15.00

Natural Linen Spray - Lavender

$15.00

Natural Linen Spray - Lemongrass

$15.00

Natural Linen Spray - Rose

$15.00

For the Home

Smudge Stick- Floral

$6.50Out of stock

Smudge Stick- White Sage Palo Santo

$8.00Out of stock

Smudge Stick-White Sage with Cinnamon

$6.50

Colectivo Coffee

Black & Tan - 12 oz

$15.95

Blue Heeler - 12 oz

$15.99

This highly popular blend features a floral, earthy aroma with a full body and a spicy, smoky flavor!

Caramel Monin Syrup

$11.00

Cinnamon Monin Syrup

$11.00

Co-Optiva - 12 oz

$15.25Out of stock

Organic farm-blend with balanced flavors reminiscent of nectarine and caramel, Co-Optiva is suitable for sipping all day, every day!

Co-Optiva - 16 oz

$15.99Out of stock

Decaf Toro- 5 lb bag

$72.50

Decaf Toro- Espresso - 16 oz

$17.75

This decaffeinated version of our regular signature espresso is delicious on its own or as a base for late-night cappuccinos, lattes or mochas. Naturally decaffeinated using a chemical-free water process.

Lavender Monin Syrup

$11.00

Mexico - 12 oz

$15.99

Mexico is a coffee rich in flavors of plum, dark chocolate, and concord grape with a medium body!

Mexico- Decaf - 12 oz

$17.75

We are pleased to offer a water-processed decaf version of our popular Mexico Fair Trade/Organic Kulaktik. This decaf features notes of molasses, baking chocolate, and plums!

Peacemaker- Espresso - 12 oz

$14.50

Peacemaker Espresso carries notes of cherry, lemon and spicy chocolate to create a bright, full and balanced espresso!

Peacemaker- Espresso - 16 oz

$16.95Out of stock

Peacemaker Espresso carries notes of cherry, lemon and spicy chocolate to create a bright, full and balanced espresso!

Peach Monin Syrup

$11.00

Pride - 12 oz

$15.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Syrup

$11.00Out of stock

Raspberry Monin Syrup

$11.00

Rose Monin Syrup

$11.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Syrup

$11.00Out of stock

Sugar Free Caramel Monin Syrup

$12.00

Sumatra - 12 oz

$15.99

This lot of Sumatra Fair Trade/Organic Highlands comes from our primary origin partners Koperasi Ketiara and features flavors of dried fruit, clove, black tea, and sweet herbs!

Sharing Center Fundraiser Coffee - 12 oz

$13.00

All proceeds from coffee purchase will go to support the Sharing Center!

Sharing Center Hot Cocoa - 8 oz

$8.00

All proceeds from hot cocoa purchase will go to support the Sharing Center!

Restaurant info

You can always call us at 262-586-0199 to place a pick up order over the phone!

Website

Location

7510 288th Ave Suite2, Salem, WI 53168

Directions

