Lake Geneva restaurants you'll love

Go
Lake Geneva restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Scroll right

Must-try Lake Geneva restaurants

The Grandview Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Grandview Restaurant

N2009 S Lakeshore Dr, Lake Geneva

Avg 3.9 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Fry$16.00
8 ounce Cod Filet
Shrimp Scampi$20.00
8oz Prime Filet$38.00
More about The Grandview Restaurant
Simple Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Simple Cafe

525 BROAD ST, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$13.95
Apple Crumble French Toast$11.95
Side Bacon$3.95
More about Simple Cafe
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

827 Main Street, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Breakfast$6.00
Two cage free egg, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Eggceptional Skillet Combo$11.00
A smaller skillet of Harbor potatoes with your choice of three ingredients, topped with one cage free egg, any style. Served with a slice of Texas French toast and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Savoy image

 

Savoy

W4190 West End Road, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.4 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts & Goat Cheese$12.00
Honey Dijon Aioli | Wisconsin Goat Cheese Preserved Lemons | Marcona Almonds
Pozole$12.00
Pork Stew | Hominy Corn | Cabbage
Micro Radish | Corn Tostadas
MODERN CAESAR$11.00
Romaine | Parmesan | Cured Egg | Crispy Boquerones | Caper Lavash | Caesar Dressing
More about Savoy
Champs Sports Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Champs Sports Bar & Grill

747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva

Avg 4.1 (1649 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CAJUN TURKEY BURGER$9.95
1/3 ground turkey with cajun seasonings. Topped with carmalized onions and swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and cajun aioli
CHICKEN WRAP$9.95
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, jack cheese and guacamole in a flour wrap
1/4 LB BURGER$7.89
More about Champs Sports Bar & Grill
Lake City Social image

 

Lake City Social

111 Center Street, Lake Geneva

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NY Strip Steak$24.00
10 ounce, center cut strip steak cooked to your liking. Served with Chef's vegetables and loaded mashed potatoes
West Coast Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato served on an Everything seasoned bun
Cheese Curds$9.99
Fried until golden. Served with Social Sauce and ranch dressing
More about Lake City Social
Inspired Coffee image

 

Inspired Coffee

883 West Main Street, Lake Geneva

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caramel Cream Frappe
Mocha$4.25
White Chocolate Mocha Latte$4.75
More about Inspired Coffee
Simple Bakery & Market image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Simple Bakery & Market

521 Broad St, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Simple Bakery & Market
Mama Cimino's Pizza image

PIZZA

Mama Cimino's Pizza

131 N Wells St, Lake Geneva

Avg 3.8 (431 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mama Cimino's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Foley's Bar & Grill Irish Woods Restaurant

W3905 HWY 50, Lake Geneva

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Squeezed Shake-Up$7.00
Wisco Cheddar Nuggets$7.00
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Foley's Bar & Grill Irish Woods Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Speedo's HarborSide Cafe

100 Broad St, Lake Geneva

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Chicken Wrap$14.99
Grecian style chicken, tomato, onion, lettuce, feta and greek dressing all wrapped up. Add fries for $1
Rueben$13.99
Corned beef, saurkraut, and thousand island on grilled marbled rye.
#1/3 Buccaneer$14.99
Pepper jack and bacon
More about Speedo's HarborSide Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lake Geneva

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

French Fries

Pancakes

Chicken Tenders

French Toast

Map

More near Lake Geneva to explore

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston