Go
Toast

DJ's In The Drink

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

W3860 Lake Shore Dr • $

Avg 4.6 (503 reviews)

Location

W3860 Lake Shore Dr

Lake Geneva WI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Holly's Como Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Savoy

No reviews yet

Beautiful restaurant on Lake Como with bar, outside patio seating, elegant dining, and pasty shop.

Foley's Bar & Grill Irish Woods Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boxed and Burlap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston