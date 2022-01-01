Go
Toast

Owl Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ

W 4120 Southland Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (353 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Fast Service
Delivery
Takeout

Location

W 4120 Southland Rd

Lake Geneva WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Foley's Bar & Grill Irish Woods Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Savoy

No reviews yet

Beautiful restaurant on Lake Como with bar, outside patio seating, elegant dining, and pasty shop.

PIER 290

No reviews yet

The Lake Life at PIER 290

Cafe Calamari

No reviews yet

We are open 7 days a week serving our wonderful dinner options!
Carryout Will Be Available subject to Availability.
Open Sun.- Th. 5pm-9pm and Fr./Sat. 5pm-10pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston