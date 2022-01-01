Go
Champs Sports Bar & Grill

Champs Sports Bar & Grill is the place to be all year-round. Doors are open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. (Friday & Saturday 2:30 a.m.). Kitchen is open until 9:00 p.m. Champs specializes in food, drink, entertainment, and an award winning beer garden to accommodate those who wish to enjoy the outdoors (weather permitting).

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

747 W. Main St. • $$

Avg 4.1 (1649 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN WRAP$9.95
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, jack cheese and guacamole in a flour wrap
GARLIC PARM FRIES$5.00
FRENCH FRIES$4.00
CAJUN TURKEY BURGER$9.95
1/3 ground turkey with cajun seasonings. Topped with carmalized onions and swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and cajun aioli
1/2 LB BEEF BURGER$8.89
1/4 LB BURGER$7.89
SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.00
PHILLY STEAK$10.99
Sliced and topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers. Served on a toasted bomber bun
CHICKEN TENDERS$7.99
CHEESE CURDS$9.99
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

747 W. Main St.

Lake Geneva WI

Sunday10:15 am - 2:45 am
Monday10:15 am - 2:45 am
Tuesday10:15 am - 2:45 am
Wednesday10:15 am - 2:45 am
Thursday10:15 am - 2:45 am
Friday10:15 am - 2:45 am
Saturday10:15 am - 2:45 am
