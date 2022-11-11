Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Lake City Social Lake Geneva

7 Reviews

$$

111 Center Street

Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Popular Items

Cheese Curds
Social Salad
Lake City Nachos

Appetizers

Ginger Soy Rib Tips

Ginger Soy Rib Tips

$11.99

Meaty, smoked spare rib tips basted in a spicy sauce with Asian flare. Topped with sesame seeds and green onions

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.99

Real blue crab stuffing in fresh mushroom caps then baked and topped with Parmesan panko and drizzled with savory lobster sauce

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$10.99

Bite-size, hot, soft pretzels served with our house white cheddar cheese sauce

Chicken Wings

$11.99

Deep fried chicken wings and drummies tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Social Devils

Social Devils

$10.99

We take deviled eggs to the next level! Crisp, panko-breaded eggs with our seasoned egg filling, bacon, bleu cheese and Everything seasoning

Lake City Nachos

Lake City Nachos

$10.99

Crisp tortilla chips topped with seasoned pork carnitas, white cheddar cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, cilantro, roasted corn and Sriracha sauce drizzle

Loaded Cheese Curds

Loaded Cheese Curds

$10.99

Fried until golden. Loaded with white cheddar cheese sauce, everything seasoning and bacon

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Fried until golden. Served with Social Sauce and ranch dressing

Ahi Tuna Poke

Ahi Tuna Poke

$12.99

Sushi style ahi tuna tossed in ginger soy and sesame seeds, served with fresh avocado, crisp veggies, fried wontons, scallions, Sriracha and wasabi sauces

Brat Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.00Out of stock

Bruschetta

$11.99Out of stock

Boneless Wings

$12.99Out of stock

Entree Salads

Add a cup of our Wisconsin-style Shrimp and Corn Chowder for $2.99
Social Salad

Social Salad

$13.99

Our cravable chopped salad - grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce and bleu cheese, all chopped and tossed in our house Parmesan poppyseed dressing

Asian Chop Salad

Asian Chop Salad

$12.99

Full flavored crunch and freshness. Crisp and healthy blend of kales, fresh greens, sprouts, carrots and cabbage tossed in our house-made Asian vinaigrette. Topped with red peppers, mandarin oranges, red and green onions, sesame seeds and crisp friend wontons

Spinach Power Salad

Spinach Power Salad

$12.99

Fresh seasonal berries, shaved Parmesan, roasted corn, chopped pecans and red onions atop fresh spinach tossed in pomegranate blueberry vinaigrette

Autumn Harvest Salad

$12.99

Pesto Caesar Salad

$13.99

Sides

Side Chop Salad

$4.99

Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bacon and bleu cheese tossed in our house peppercorn poppy seed dressing

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Topped with Neuske's smoked bratwurst, corn and green onion

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Side of French Fries

$3.99

Side of Sweet Puffs

$3.99

Side of Wild Rice

$3.99

Side of Fresh Veggies

$3.99

Side of Loaded Mashed

$3.99

mashed red potatoes, topped with white cheddar cheese sauce, bacon and green onions

Side of Slaw

$3.99

Side of Mandarin Oranges

$3.99

Side of Gogurt

$2.99

Soup du jour CUP

$4.99Out of stock

Soup du jour - Bowl

$6.99Out of stock

Social Specialties

Add a side Chop Salad or cup of Wisconsin-Style Shrimp and Corn Chowder for $2.99
Crab Crusted Salmon

Crab Crusted Salmon

$21.00

Rich and flavorful sockeye salmon topped with real blue crab cake, drizzled with our lobster sauce, served with wild rice pilaf and Chef's vegetables

White Cheddar Mac

$10.99

Comfort food at its finest! Our house-made white cheddar cheese sauce on cavatappi pasta with parsley

WI Style Street Corn Mac

WI Style Street Corn Mac

$15.99

Our White Cheddar Mac topped with Neuske's smoked bratwurst, roasted corn, cotija cheese, cilantro-lime ranch drizzle and chili lime seasoning

Half Rack BBQ Ribs

Half Rack BBQ Ribs

$19.00

House-made, slow-roasted, tender, baby back pork ribs. Served with our slaw and choice of side

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$25.00

House-made, slow-roasted, tender, baby back pork ribs. Served with our slaw and choice of side

NY Strip Steak

NY Strip Steak

$24.00

10 ounce, center cut strip steak cooked to your liking. Served with Chef's vegetables and loaded mashed potatoes

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Served with your choice of side and choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, Asian Ginger or Nashville Hot

Beer Battered Cod

Beer Battered Cod

$14.99

Battered and deep fried cod served with tartar sauce, house slaw and your choice of side

Social Pot Roast

$16.99

Meatloaf

$15.99

Ribeye Steak

$26.99Out of stock

BBQ Mac

$16.99

Hand Helds

All sandwiches are served with your choice of side. Add a side Chop Salad or cup of Wisconsin-style Shrimp and Corn Chowder for $2.99. Substitute a gluten free bun for $1 additional. Preparation may change for this substitution to remain gluten free.

Chicago Beef Dip

$13.99

Social Reuben

$13.99

Made with our in-house, beer roasted corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Social Sauce on marble rye

Kim's Reuben

$13.99

Made with our in-house, beer roasted corned beef, swiss cheese, spicy kimchee and Social Sauce on marble rye

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.99

Traditional Nashville spices with a hint of sweetness. Marinated chicken breast battered, deep friend and tossed in Nashville hot sauce. Served with spicy pickles and Nashville aioli on a brioche bun

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.99

Tender beef, slow roasted in-house, topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions on a hoagie roll. Served with au jus and creamy horseradish sauce on the side

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

When the fish aren't biting in the lake, we have you covered. Battered and deep fried cod served on a hoagie roll with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and cucumber lime aioli

Turkey BLT

$12.99

Sliced turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli in an herb tortilla wrap or on an Everything seasoned bun

Two Pork Food Truck Tacos

$12.99

Street Tacos at their finest! Seasoned pork served on corn tortillas, topped with our crunchy blend of cabbage and greens tossed in lime ranch dressing, Cotija cheese, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and Sriracha drizzle

Two Cod Food Truck Tacos

$12.99

Street Tacos at their finest! Deep fried cod served on corn tortillas, topped with our crunchy blend of cabbage and greens tossed in lime ranch dressing, Cotija cheese, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and Sriracha drizzle

West Coast Chicken Sandwich

West Coast Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato served on an Everything seasoned bun

Three Pork Food Truck Tacos

$14.99

Street Tacos at their finest! Seasoned pork served on corn tortillas, topped with our crunchy blend of cabbage and greens tossed in lime ranch dressing, Cotija cheese, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and Sriracha drizzle

Three Cod Food Truck Tacos

$14.99

Street Tacos at their finest! Deep fried cod served on corn tortillas, topped with our crunchy blend of cabbage and greens tossed in lime ranch dressing, Cotija cheese, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and Sriracha drizzle

Smoked Brisket

$15.99

Burgers

Our burgers are made with fresh, never frozen ground beef and served on an Everything seasoned bun. Substitute a Beyond plant based burger patty for $1 additional. Substitute a Pretzel or gluten free bun for $1.00. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and spicy pickles are served on request. Your choice of side is included with each burger. Add a side Chop Salad or cup of Wisconsin-style Shrimp and Corn Chowder for @2.99

The Classic

$10.59

Straight up burger

Devil's Revenge

Devil's Revenge

$13.99

Seasoned pork carnitas, pepper jack cheese, ghost pepper chili sauce and fresh jalapenos

Wake Up Call

$13.99

Hash brown waffles replace the bun on this burger! A true eye opener with an over easy egg, cheddar cheese and bacon

WI Social

WI Social

$13.99

White Cheddar Mac, Neuske's smoked bratwurst, onion rings and BBQ sauce

Mushroom Swiss

$12.99

Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and onion rings. Served with creamy horseradish on the side

Loaded Curd Burger

$13.99

Children's Menu

Child Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Child Burger

$6.00

Child Cheeseburger

$6.00

Child Chicken Tender

$6.00

Child Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Child Corn Dog

$6.00

Child Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.00
Berry Cheesecake Sundae

Berry Cheesecake Sundae

$7.00

Brownie Bite Cheesecake

$7.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Peanut Butter Thunder

$7.00

Kids Sundae

$2.59

Large Sundae

$4.50

Salted Carmel Cake

$7.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$7.00

LCS Retail

Crew Neck Tee

$14.00

Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$20.00

Trucker Cap

$18.00

V-Neck Tee

$14.00

Zip Up Hoodie

$25.00

Good Karma Mug

$18.00

Pint

$5.00

Friday Fish Fry

Fried Fish Friday

$12.99

Baked Fish Friday

$12.99
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Lake City Social is the place to Gather, Dine, Drink and Escape no matter if you are visiting our city or live just down the street.

Website

Location

111 Center Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Directions

Gallery
Lake City Social image
Lake City Social image

Map
