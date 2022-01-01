Go
Toast

Speedo's HarborSide Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

100 Broad St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Basket Of French Fries$4.99
Rueben$13.99
Corned beef, saurkraut, and thousand island on grilled marbled rye.
#1/3 Buccaneer$14.99
Pepper jack and bacon
Gyro$13.99
Traditional style (tomato, onion, tzatziki on the side)
Grecian Chicken$14.99
Perfected with lemon pepper seasoning
Greek Chicken Wrap$14.99
Grecian style chicken, tomato, onion, lettuce, feta and greek dressing all wrapped up. Add fries for $1
White Cheddar Nuggets$10.99
Water
Lemonade$3.25
#1/3 Pirate$14.99
Cheddar and bacon covered in BBQ sauce
See full menu

Location

100 Broad St

Lake Geneva WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Inspired Coffee

No reviews yet

Instructions for Curbside pickup:
Step 1) Select your drink, drink size, and any add-ons (including special instructions).
Step 2) Add Selected drinks to your cart.
Step 3) Select whether you’d like to order now or schedule a time for pick-up.
Step 3) Click “Check Out”, fill out your information & submit your order.
------Pickup Instructions:
Pull up to the Inspired entrance at the north end (back entrance, accessible from Cook St.) of the building. Pull into the parking lot.
Call our store at 262-683-8604 to let us know you have arrived, the make, model, and color of your car, and we will bring your order out to you.

Oakfire

No reviews yet

We are passionate about pizza Napoletana
& our Wisconsin partners.

Egg Harbor Cafe

No reviews yet

Online Order for curbside pick up!

Barrique Wine & Brew Bar

No reviews yet

We look forward to serving you - Cheers!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston