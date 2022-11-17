Restaurant header imageView gallery

Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar

1 Review

$$

5118 6th Ave

Kenosha, WI 53140

Order Again

Popular Items

Grass-fed 5oz
Grass-fed 8oz
Mac - Build Your Own

Appetizers

Bacon Cheeseburger Eggrolls

$9.95

American Kobe, crumbled bacon, minced onion and cheddar cheese wrapped and fried for your pleasure! Served with horseradish mayo...yum!

Beer Chili

$8.95

American Kobe, infused with stout makes for a tasty, spicy, tangy bowl of chili. With a side of sour cream and jalapeños.

Black And Tan Onion Rings

$9.95

Hand-sliced onion rings dipped in golden homemade beer batter perfectly fried. Served with horseradish mayo.

Clearing Stick Egg Fries

$10.95

Our famous cheese sauce, fried egg and bacon with your choice of hand cut or thin fries.

Crabby Patties

$15.95

Three delicate crab cakes seasoned with cajun spices, minced onion and bell pepper. Topped with housemade Cajun mayo.

Deep Fried Chicken Things

$13.95

Six delicious chicken wings with your choice of sauce...while supplies last

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.95

Breaded white cheddar and jalapeño cheddar cheese curds, fried to perfection. Served with ranch.

Jalapeño Poppers

$12.95

Hand made, stuffed with cream cheese, cheddar cheese and chorizo. Served with a mango jalapeño dipping sauce.

Kittyland Shrimp

$15.95

Six bacon wrapped shrimp, drizzled with a balsamic glaze and served with Goat cheese on a bed of organic greens.

Lobster Bisque

$11.95

Homemade with cream, tomato, basil and lobster meat. Served with garlic toast points.

Wisconsin Beer Cheese Soup

$8.95

Rich and creamy soup made with sharp cheddar and Wisconsin Beer! Topped with shredded cheddar-jack and crumbled bacon. Served with toasted mini pretzel buns.

Mac and Cheese Puppies

$9.95

deep-fried hand-made mac and cheese bites.served with marinara -or- cajun ranch

Burgers

Grass-fed 5oz

$7.95

Local Organic Beef. Choose from one of our featured signature burgers or create your own.

Grass-fed 8oz

$9.95

Local Organic Beef. Choose from one of our featured signature burgers or create your own.

Kobe 5oz

$8.95

The Foie-Gras of Beef. Choose from one of our featured signature burgers or create your own.

Kobe 8oz

$11.95

The Foie-Gras of Beef. Choose from one of our featured signature burgers or create your own.

Bean Patty

$9.95

Southwestern veggie burger made with a savory blend of black beans, brown rice, corn and tomatoes. (Unstuffable)

Mac-N-Cheese

Mac - Build Your Own

$11.95

Our standard or build your own - Cavatappi pasta with a creamy jack-cheddar-velveeta cheese blend. Topped with bread crumbs.

Mac of the Week

$14.95

- MAC OF THE WEEK: Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, and Pepperjack

Family Style - 4-6 Person

$29.95

Cavatappi pasta with a creamy jack-cheddar-velveeta cheese blend. Topped with bread crumbs.

Mac & Cheese Kit

$20.95Out of stock

All the fixings to create your favorite Mac and Cheese at home. 4-6 Servings

Prefer The Greens

Spring Dinner Salad

$8.95

Tuscan spring mix with fresh carrots, cucumber, onion and tomato, bleu cheese crumbles and your choice of dressing.

A la Carte Sides

Thin Fries

$3.75

Skinny fries

Hand-Cut Fresh Fries

$3.75

Hand-cut fries from a fresh potato

Twice Baked Potato Salad

$3.75

Diced potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon green onion

Coleslaw

$3.75

3 Shrimp

$6.00

Puppy Patty

$6.00

Unseasoned 5oz beef patty cooked to their liking. For our four-legged best friends

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Captain’s Seasoning

$8.95

8oz jar of our delicious secret seasoning

PupCake

$3.75

Beer

3 Floyds Alpha King

$4.74

3 Floyds Legendary Shader BTL

$4.74

6 Pack Fruit/Cider Beer

$20.95

6 Pack of Budget Beer

$10.95

6 Pack of IPA Beer

$18.95

6 Pack of Sour Beer

$22.95

6 Pack Pale Ale\Lager Beer

$16.95

6 Pack Seltzer

$13.95

6 Pack Variety (We choose for you)

$16.95

Abita Amber BTL

$5.00

Abita Barney BTL

$5.69

Ace Pineapple

$6.64

Buckler NA BTL

$3.79

Chimay Blue BTL

$11.50

Coors Banquet BTL

$2.85

Delirium Tremens BTL

$8.06

Deschutes Black Butte Porter BTL

$4.74

Dogfish Head 90 Min BTL

$6.64

Founders Breakfast Stout BTL

$7.00

Hacker Pschorr BTL

$5.69

Lagunitas IPA BTL

$4.74

Lagunitas Little Sumpin BTL

$4.74

Magic Hat #9 BTL

$4.74

Magners Pear BTL

$5.21

Maine Fall Coffe Stout BTL

$12.00

Maine Lunch BTL

$12.00

Mickeys BTL

$1.89

Mikes Black Cherry BTL

$4.27

Negra Modelo BTL

$4.74

Newcastle Brown Ale BTL

$4.74

Peroni BTL

$4.74

Red Stripe BTL

$4.74

Smithwick's Irish BTL

$4.74

Victory Sour Monkey BTL

$5.64

3 Floyds Alpha King Can

$5.69

3 Floyds Zombie Dust Can

$4.74

3 Sheeps Fresh Coast Can

$4.74

3 Sheeps Full Spectrum

$4.74

3 Sheeps Shimmer

$8.00

4 Hands RockMelon Can

$7.58

4 Hands Scale Of Complexity Can

$7.58

903 Brewing Peanut Butter Chocolate Rice

$7.58

Abita Jockamo

$4.74

Abita Purple Haze Can

$4.74

Abita Strawberry Lager

$4.74

Ale Asylum Keep Er Movin

$4.74

Anderson Valley Blood Orange

$4.00

Anderson Valley Briney Melon Gose

$4.27

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Can

$4.74

Bells Two Hearted Can

$4.74

BlackStack DDH Link in Bio Can

$7.58

Blakes Grand Cherry Cider Can

$5.21

Blakes Peach Cider Can

$5.21

Blakes Pomme De Mule Can

$5.21

Blake’s Blueberry Lemonade Can

$4.74

Blatz Can

$1.89

Boddington 16oz Can

$5.69

Bud Can

$2.85

Bud Light Can

$2.85

Busch Light Can

$1.89

Capital Amber Can

$4.74Out of stock

Coors Banquet Can

$2.89

Coors Light Can

$2.85

Corona 12oz Can

$4.27

Corona Light Can

$4.27

Corona Premiere

$4.27

Deschutes Fresh Haze Ipa Can

$4.27

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed Can

$4.27

Dogfish 60 Min IPA Can

$4.74

Dogfish Head Seaquench Can

$4.74

Door County Big Sister

$4.64

Drekker Braaaaaaains Can

$7.58

Drekker Chonk Can

$7.58

Drekker Hi Fi Nightmare Can

$7.58

Drekker Ice ice PRRRRTy Can

$7.58

Drekker PLOP

$7.58

Drekker Slang Du Jour

$7.58

Eagle Park Set List Can

$4.74

Epic Brewing SOB Coffee Stout Can

$6.64

Evil Twin Even More Jesus 16oz Can

$7.58

Flying Dog Bloodline Can

$4.27

Flying Dog Raging Bitch Can

$4.27

Flying Dog The Truth

$4.27

Flying Embers Hard Kombucha

$5.69

Founders All Day IPA Can

$4.27

Founders Centennial IPA

$4.27

Genesee Can

$1.89

Goose Island 312 Can

$4.27

Goose Island IPA Can

$4.27

Guiness Cold Brew Coffee

$5.69

Guinness Draught Can

$5.69

Guinness N/A 16oz Can

$5.69

Half Acre Bodem Can

$5.69

Half Acre Daisy Cutter Can

$4.64

Hamms Can

$1.89

Heineken Can

$4.74

Heinekin NA

$4.50

Keystone Can 12oz

$1.89

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin Sumpin Can

$4.74

Lakefront Hazy Rabbit Can

$4.27

Lakefront Riverwest Can

$5.50

Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.64

Left Hand Wheels Gose Round Rasp Lemon

$4.74

Loon Juice Red Mule Can

$7.58

Magners Can

$5.21

Michelob Ultra Can

$2.85

Mikes Black Cherry

$4.74

Mikes Hard Lemonade Can

$4.27

Miller 64 Can

$2.85

Miller High Life Can

$2.85

Miller Lite Can

$2.85

Modelo Especial Can

$4.27

Montucky Cold Snack 12oz Can

$4.27

N/A Lakefront Riverwest Stein

$4.50

Natural Ice Can

$1.99

Naturdays

$4.74

New Belgium Fat Tire Can

$4.27

New Glarus Spotted Cow Can

$4.27

Old Milwaukee Can

$1.89

Old Style Can

$2.85

Oliphant Frankenstein Pot Can

$7.58

Oliphant Honey Wheat Can

$7.58

Oliphant Super Squishy

$7.58

Oliphant Zwub Can

$7.58

Olphiant Sunkiss'D Squishy

$7.58

Oskar Blues Dales Pale Can

$4.74

Oskar Blues Mamas Pils Can

$4.74

PBR Can

$2.85

PBR Hard Coffee

$3.79

Pipeworks Lizard King 16oz Can

$6.64

Pipeworks Ninja Vs Unicorn 16oz Can

$6.64

Public Bits & Pieces Can

$5.21

Public Bomb Pop Sour

$7.58

Revolution Anti- Hero IPA Can

$4.74

Revolution Free Expression Can

$4.74

Revolution Free Speach Can

$4.74

Revolution Freedom Lemonade Can

$4.74

Revolution Unsessionable Can

$7.58

Sam Adams N/A

$4.74

Schlitz Can

$1.89

Shacksbury Cider The Shake Can

$5.21

Shacksbury Vermonter Cider Can

$4.74

Shacksbury WhistlePig Cider 16oz Can

$7.58

Shorts Soft Parade Can

$4.27Out of stock

Sierra Nevada Celebration Can

$4.74

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Can

$4.27

Special Export Can

$1.89

Stella Artois 12oz Can

$4.50

Stella Artois Can 16oz

$4.74

Stem Chili Guava

$5.21

Stem Ciders Salted Cucumber

$5.69

Stem Hibiscus

$4.27

Stem Lava Flow Can

$4.27

Stem Off- Dry Can

$4.27

Stem Paloma Can

$4.27

Stem Pear Cider Can

$4.27

Stem Raspberry Cider Can

$4.27

Stem Real Dry 12oz

$4.27

Stem Rose

$4.74

Steven's Point Special Lager Can

$2.85

The Brewing Projekt Bomb Pina Colada Can

$7.58

The Brewing Projekt Puff Tart

$6.64

Untitled Art Juicy IPA NA Can

$4.74

Untitled Art Mango Dragonfruit NA Can

$4.74

Victory Sour Monkey

$5.69

Warpigs Chaos Moger Can

$5.21

Warpigs Salmon Pants Can

$6.00

Woven Water Dimensions Can

$7.58

Woven Water Evil Twin Fusion Can

$7.58

Youngs Double Chocolate Stout Can

$6.64

Wine

BlackRidge Merlot BTL

$20.86Out of stock

CA Red Blend BTL

$32.12Out of stock

DePaolo Pinot Noir BTL

$28.44Out of stock

HavensCourt Cabernet BTL

$20.86Out of stock

Meschini Malbec BTL

$32.23

6

Smashberry BTL

$32.12

Black Ridge Moscato

$20.86

DePaolo Pinot Grigio

$28.44Out of stock

Wairau Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$24.65Out of stock

J Roget Split BTL

$8.00

Yes Way Rosè

$28.44

Seltzers

Drekker Bomb PLOP can

$7.58

Hgh Noon Pear

$4.74

High Noon Black Cherry

$4.74

High Noon Cranberry

$4.74

High Noon Guava

$4.74

High Noon Kiwi

$4.74

High Noon Lime

$4.74

High Noon Mango

$4.74

High Noon Peach

$4.74

High Noon Peach 700ml

$9.00

High Noon Pineapple

$4.74

High Noon Pineapple 700ml

$9.00

High Noon Watermelon

$4.74

Highnoon Grapefruit

$4.74

Loverboy

$4.74

Loverboy Espresso Martini

$7.58

Rey Azul

$4.74

Shiner Pickle Seltzer

$4.74

TopoChico Strawberry Guava Can

$4.74

Untitled Art Green Machine

$7.58

Untitled Art Pixie Purple Ade Can

$7.58

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.74

White Claw Lime

$4.74

White Claw Mango

$4.74

White Claw Raspberry

$4.74

Artic Chill

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

New Captains. Same Crew.

Website

Location

5118 6th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140

Directions

Gallery
Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar image
Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar image
Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar image
Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar image

