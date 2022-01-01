Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sazzy B & The Buzz

5621 6th Avenue

Kenosha, WI 53140

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Our expert kitchen staff delivers a one-two punch with originality and quality. Our menu is packed full of eclectic flavor and creativity that will have your taste buds singing with delight. Our menu is almost impossible to classify. Taking influence from all around the globe, our dishes defy expectations and are constantly evolving. The menu three times a year and somehow… it gets better every time.

Location

Directions

