Kenosha American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Kenosha
Sazzy B & The Buzz
5621 6th Avenue, Kenosha
|Popular items
|Bacon & Egg Bagel
|$6.99
bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, avocado aioli, everything bagel
|Storyteller
|$2.00
Our house drip coffee from Pilcrow
|Basic Panini
|$11.99
chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, peppercorn aioli, avocado aioli, ciabatta bread
TG's Cocktails & Eatery
4120 7th Ave, Kenosha
|Popular items
|Protein Your Way Salad
|$12.50
House tossed greens served with your choice of protein, shredded cheddar, onion, tomato and of course…BACON!!
|Kahlua's Revenge
|$10.50
Rum and Root Beer slow roasted pork, covered in our sweet and spicy BEAST sauce, topped with pepperjack and grilled pineapple.
|Jambalaya With Cornbread
|$8.00