Tacos in
Kenosha
/
Kenosha
/
Tacos
Kenosha restaurants that serve tacos
Slush Daiquiri Bar
2200 60th Street, Kenosha
No reviews yet
TACOS
$2.00
Shrimp Tacos
$3.00
Chicken Tacos
$2.00
More about Slush Daiquiri Bar
Down Town'R Saloon
707 56th St, Kenosha
No reviews yet
Tacos De Sonora
$12.00
More about Down Town'R Saloon
Browse other tasty dishes in Kenosha
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Kenosha to explore
Racine
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Grayslake
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Gurnee
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Lake Villa
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Fox Lake
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Racine
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(969 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(131 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston