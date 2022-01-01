Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Kenosha
/
Kenosha
/
French Fries
Kenosha restaurants that serve french fries
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Kaiser's Pizza & Pub
510 57 th st, Kenosha
Avg 4.5
(560 reviews)
Basket of French Fries
$3.50
More about Kaiser's Pizza & Pub
Slush Daiquiri Bar
2200 60th Street, Kenosha
No reviews yet
FRENCH FRIES
$3.00
Seasoned wedge fry
More about Slush Daiquiri Bar
