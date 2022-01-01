The Spot Drive-In
Come in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2117 75th St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2117 75th St
Kenosha WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Kaiser's Pizza & Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Down Town'R Saloon
Come on in and enjoy!
Sazzy B & The Buzz
Our expert kitchen staff delivers a one-two punch with originality and quality. Our menu is packed full of eclectic flavor and creativity that will have your taste buds singing with delight.
Our menu is almost impossible to classify. Taking influence from all around the globe, our dishes defy expectations and are constantly evolving. The menu three times a year and somehow… it gets better every time.
Rustic Road Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!