The Garage

The Garage is a bar for the working man and woman. We’ve got killer burgers, ice-cold beer, and your favorite sports on all the time. 7 days a week, lunch, dinner, and late night… the grill is always flaming, and the game is always on, so wipe the grease off your hands, close the hood, and relax. We’ve got you covered.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

3001 60th St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (915 reviews)

Popular Items

Mr. Plow$14.00
Stuffed with white cheddar cheese curds, topped with BBQ pork, raw onions, and a fried egg
Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Build your own chicken sandwich
Triumphs Poutine$10.00
Hand cut fries, cheese curds, beef gravy, and bacon
Pretzel Basket$7.00
Three grilled and salted Bavarian style pretzel sticks, served with honey mustard or your choice of sauce
Greasy Garage$14.00
Stuffed with swiss & mushrooms, topped with grilled onions, bacon, and more swiss
Whitewall Hula$15.00
Stuffed with mozzarella & ham, topped with pepperjack, bacon, sweet chili sauce, and grilled pineapple
Burger of the Week$12.00
Check out Facebook or our website for this week's masterpiece!
Beef Burger$8.00
Build your own burger with up to 2 stuffings and as many toppings as you'd like!
Kid's Burger (3.5 oz)$5.00
Side of Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3001 60th St.

Kenosha WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

