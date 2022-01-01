The Garage
The Garage is a bar for the working man and woman. We’ve got killer burgers, ice-cold beer, and your favorite sports on all the time. 7 days a week, lunch, dinner, and late night… the grill is always flaming, and the game is always on, so wipe the grease off your hands, close the hood, and relax. We’ve got you covered.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
3001 60th St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3001 60th St.
Kenosha WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
