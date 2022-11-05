Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Yorkhouse Tavern & Table 4555 West Yorkhouse Road

review star

No reviews yet

4555 West Yorkhouse Road

Wadsworth, IL 60083

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Beef
Fresh Battered Shrimp
Rueben Burger

Sammies

Bistro Chicken Sandwhich

$12.00

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$10.96

The New Yorker

$16.00

Turkey Club

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sammie

$14.00

French Dip Sammie

$15.00

Portabella Philly Sammie

$14.00

Tuna Melt Sammie

$14.00

Firehouse Chicken Sammie

$15.00

Prime Burgers

Prime Burger

$12.00

Rueben Burger

$15.00

Black n Blue Burger

$15.00

Hangover Burger

$15.00

Portabella n Swiss Burger

$14.00

Links

Chicago Classic Hot Dog

$8.00

Brat

$8.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$10.00

Hot Dog Only

$4.57

Brat Only

$3.65

Side Kicks

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Onion Straws

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Extras

Salsa

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Bacon

$4.00

Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$2.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Appetizers

6 Fresh Fried Wings

$8.00

12 Fresh Fried Wings

$14.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Nachos

$10.00

Gaucamole & Chips

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Loaded Tots

$14.00

BBQ PulledPork Nachos

$12.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.00

Salads

Choice Steak Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$3.65

Greek Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Tortilla Salad

$14.00

Flatbreads

4 Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Italian Beef Flatbread

$16.00

Mexican Pizza Flatbread

$16.00

Texas Pulled Pork Flatbread

$18.00

Chicken Alfredo Flatbread

$18.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.39

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.22

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$7.31

Salted Caramel Brownie

$7.31

DEEP Fried Cheesecake

$6.39

Kids Meals

kids pizza

$6.39

chicken tenders

$6.39

kids burger meal

$6.39

Kids cheeseburger meal

$7.31

kids hotdog meal

$6.39

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.39

Charcuterie Boards

Small-1-2

$6.39

Medium -3-6

$22.83

Large-7-10

$36.53

Breakfast

Sausage Egg Cheese

$3.00

Bacon Egg Cheese

$3.00

Starters

Fresh Fried Wings

$7.31+

Fresh Battered Shrimp

$10.96

Cheese Curds

$8.22

Traditional Nachos

$9.13

Guacamole and Chips

$9.13

Loaded Fries

$10.96

Cut Greens

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$3.65

Flatbreads

Quatrofromaggio

$14.00

Leaderboard

Bistro Chicken Sandwhich

$12.00

Yorkhouse Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Better Burger

All American Burger

$12.00

Fish

Cod

$13.70

Perch

$13.70

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$13.70

Fish Tacos (3)

$11.87

Fish Side

Fish Sandwich

$10.96

Walleye Special

$16.44

Soup

Chowder

$3.65+

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.39

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.22

Kids Meals

kids pizza

$6.39

chicken tenders

$6.39

kids burger meal

$6.39

Kids cheeseburger meal

$7.31

Hot Dog Meal

$6.39

Karri's World Famous Margarita

Margarita

$4.57

Saturday-PRIME RIB

Fish Sandwich

$9.13

Taco Tuesday

Traditional Style

$2.28

American Style

$2.28

Thursday Special

Thursday- Pulled Pork

$10.96

Wednesday-Beer Burger Bingo

All American Burger

$12.00

Italian Beef

$15.00

Bbq Burger

$13.00

Monday Paint N Sip

Paint N Sip

$41.09

Monday Spaghetti & Meatball's

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

Add Salad

$3.00

Pumpkin Ravioli on Butternut Spaghetii w/ Ginger Cream

Pumpkin Ravioli on Butternut Spaghetii w/ Ginger Cream

$16.00

Cream Pumpkin Bisque

Cup

$4.00

Bowl

$6.00

SATURDAY-Italian Beef Sandwich

Italian Beef

$13.70

THURSDAY-BBQ Chicken W cheese

BBQ Chicken Sand w/cheese

$11.87

Chili

Chili/cup

$2.74

Chili Bowl

$4.57

FRIDAY-Fish Sandwich

Fish sandwich

$9.13

Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich

Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.79

WEDNESDAY-Chili Burger With Cheddar

Chili Burger With Cheddar

$11.87

TUESDAY Chicken Philly Sandwich on Ciabatta Roll

TUESDAY-Chicken Philly Sand on Ciabatta

$12.79

Bev Cart

Water Bottle

$2.74

Soda Bottle

$2.74

Gatorade

$2.74

Arnold Palmer

$3.65

Coffee

$1.83

Energy Drink

$4.57

Candy

$1.83

Chips

$1.83

Nuts

$3.65

Domestic 12oz

$3.65

Domestic 16oz

$4.57

Import 16 oz

$5.48

Premium Beer 12 oz

$4.57

Premium Beer 19 oz

$6.39

Claw

$6.39

Can Mixed Cocktail

$6.39

Call Mini

$6.39

Premium Mini

$8.22

Liqour

well

$4.57

call

$6.39

premium

$8.22

well rocks

$6.39

call rocks

$8.22

prem rocks

$10.05

Beer

domestic

$4.57

import

$5.48

Claws

claws

$6.39
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Neighborhood Tavern & Table with good eats and drinks. Indoor/Outdoor dining with a fantastic view of nature!

Location

4555 West Yorkhouse Road, Wadsworth, IL 60083

Directions

Gallery
Yorkhouse Tavern & Table image
Yorkhouse Tavern & Table image
Yorkhouse Tavern & Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

RJ's Eatery Pizza, Sandwiches
orange star4.0 • 1,126
1913 E Grand Ave Lindenhurst, IL 60046
View restaurantnext
Light the Lamp Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
2 S. Lake Street Grayslake, IL 60030
View restaurantnext
Mickey Finn's Brewery - Libertyville
orange star4.6 • 155
345 N Milwaukee Ave Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Puck's - 715 Rockland Road
orange starNo Reviews
715 Rockland Road Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext
Inovasi
orange star4.6 • 1,768
28 E Center Ave Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext
jdR Wine & Beer
orange star5.0 • 2
49 E Scranton Ave Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Wadsworth
Gurnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lake Villa
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Grayslake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Libertyville
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Kenosha
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Mundelein
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Fox Lake
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston