How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park

How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park is a neighborhood restaurant focusing on Italian small bites, great cocktails and wine. We are open for indoor and outdoor dining with social distancing as well as to-go pickup and delivery.

4200 East Madison Street

Popular Items

Yeasted Polenta Fritters$15.00
house-made ricotta, chestnut honey, sage
Burrata$16.00
fried brussel sprouts, cranberries, crispy prosciutto
Rigatoni Amatriciana$29.00
guanciale, tomato, red onion, pecorino
Rigatoni for 2$50.00
Rigatoni Amatriciana for Two - tomato, red onion, guanciale, parmesan
Served With:
•sea wolf bread
•yeasted polenta fritters, seasoned ricotta, fried sage, chestnut honey
•baby lettuce salad, green goddess dressing, shallot, radish, parmesan
•how to wolf a cookie
Please note: We are able to omit items from the package meals but cannot accommodate substitutions. Please see our Ala Carte menu for more options.
Potato Gnocchi$28.00
seasonal mushroom, parsley, parmesan
Ahi Tuna Crudo$18.00
blood orange jus, fresno chili, basil seeds, lemon agrumato
Location

4200 East Madison Street

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Madison Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

Independent Pizzeria

If online ordering is unavailable, please give us a call and we will try to fit your order in!
All pick-up times are estimations. We will always do our best to meet them, but please allow for a 15-minute window around the selected pick-up time.
Thank you for loving pizza as much as we do!

Cactus Restaurant

Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.

Belle Epicurean

Seattles premier French patisserie since 2002.

