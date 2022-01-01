Le Panier
Fresh every day since 1983
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
1902 Pike Place • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1902 Pike Place
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
