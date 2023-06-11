Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bateau/Boat Bar

1040 E Union St

Seattle, WA 98122

Popular Items

$7.00
$12.00
$40.00


To Go

$12.00
$40.00
$7.00
$25.00
$55.00
$9.00
$12.00
$13.00
$8.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Bateau is a beef-centered French inspired American bistro. We offer a daily selection of unique steak cuts - butchered and dry aged in house. Come in and dine or carry out some of our classics to cook at home.

1040 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

