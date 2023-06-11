Steakhouses
French
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bateau/Boat Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Bateau is a beef-centered French inspired American bistro. We offer a daily selection of unique steak cuts - butchered and dry aged in house. Come in and dine or carry out some of our classics to cook at home.
1040 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122
