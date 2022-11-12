Bakeries
Saint Bread 1421 NE Boat Street
54 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Scandinavian, Japanese, and French baked goods collide at this simple bakery and restaurant on Seattle's Portage Bay.
1421 NE Boat Street, Seattle, WA 98105
