206 Burger Company

The Neighborhood Burger Joint!

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1000 MADISON ST • $$

Avg 4.5 (1341 reviews)

Popular Items

Tator Tots$3.99
Bacon Cheese$8.99
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, American cheese, 2 strips of bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
House Sauce$0.25
Ranch Sauce$0.25
(206) Burger$9.99
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, fresh avocado, 2 strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and house Sauce on a brioche Bun.
Onion Rings$3.99
Cheeseburger$7.99
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, American cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
French Fries$3.79
SHAKES$6.49
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1000 MADISON ST

SEATTLE WA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
