48th Street Grille

CHICKEN WINGS

310 S 48th Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)

Popular Items

Corn Bread$4.00
House Made Honey Corn Bread
Baked Mac & Cheese$6.00
Chicken Rasta Pasta$20.00
Penne Noodles, Sweet Onions, Sweet Peppers, and Garlic tossed in a Basil-Tomato Cream Sauce
Curried Chicken$19.00
(Halal) Curried Bone-in Chicken Served with Steamed White Rice and Braised Cabbage
5 Island Wings$10.00
Our Signature Appetizer Served with Pineapple-Ranch Dip and Vegetable Slaw
Brown Stew Chicken$19.00
(Halal) Served with Red Beans and Rice and Braised Cabbage
10 Island Wings$18.00
Our Signature Appetizer Served with Pineapple-Ranch Dip and Vegetable Slaw
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

310 S 48th Street

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
