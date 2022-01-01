Go
Toast

Abilene

Burgers, wings, family friendly pubfare, draft beer, and cocktails.

GRILL

442 Court St • $

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)

Popular Items

Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
Abilene Cobb$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Slider(s)
Two ounce beef patties topped with chipotle mayo, chopped onion, and your choice of cheese.
French Fries (Basket)$7.50
with chipotle mayo dipping sauce
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Freshly battered and fried chicken breast, smoked gouda, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion. Option to add bacon.
Classic Burger$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
No cutlery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Swiss cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a multi-grain roll*.
*limited daily supply of multi-grain roll--will otherwise be served on standard seeded bun
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Freshly battered and fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Divey
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

442 Court St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Calexico - Union Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baby Lucs

No reviews yet

A Slice Shop from Mark Iacono

Bar Bruno

No reviews yet

Modeled after European & Mexican Cafeterias and Bars of the 1960’s, Bar Bruno  strives to evoke a time when life was simpler, food was honest and the neighborhood café served as a meeting point where people could drop off keys, read the paper, discuss life and enjoy the laid back atmosphere of Carroll Gardens Brooklyn. The food is Mexican with a touch of NY Bistro classics, a great burger & fries or a delicious pan-fried chicken. To sit in our sidewalk café and enjoy a fish taco with a cold michelada or a hibiscus margarita is our idea of an enjoyable afternoon.

Aromi

No reviews yet

Pizza & Cucina

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston