Anchor Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
514 N. Franklin St.
Location
514 N. Franklin St.
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
Bavaro's is committed to the art and craft of Neapolitan pizza. We continue to stay true to tradition by using a hand-crafted, wood-fired brick oven designed by a third-generation Neapolitan craftsmen, a 100-year-old yeast culture, and top-of-the-line ingredients sourced directly from Italy.
River's Edge
Come in and enjoy!
Butter Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
Bar Carts
Don't forget to try our signature drink specially themed to each show!