Go
Toast

Anchor Bar

Come on in and enjoy!

514 N. Franklin St.

No reviews yet

Location

514 N. Franklin St.

Tampa FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

No reviews yet

Bavaro's is committed to the art and craft of Neapolitan pizza. We continue to stay true to tradition by using a hand-crafted, wood-fired brick oven designed by a third-generation Neapolitan craftsmen, a 100-year-old yeast culture, and top-of-the-line ingredients sourced directly from Italy.

River's Edge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Butter Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar Carts

No reviews yet

Don't forget to try our signature drink specially themed to each show!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston