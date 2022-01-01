Go
Toast

DeVito's Italian Specialties

Come in and enjoy!

200 North Tampa Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (121 reviews)

Popular Items

TIRAMISU$9.00
FOCACCIA BREAD$3.00
Eggplant Parm$13.00
INSALATA CAPRESE$15.00
buffalo mozzarella served on bed of arugula and sliced Italian tomatoes
SAUSAGE & RAPINI$16.00
Chivalini sausage with flavors of fennel, aged provolone cheese, and parsley served over broccoli rapini.
DIET COKE$3.50
ARANCINI RIPIENI$15.00
stuffed Sicilian balls of risotto, deep fried, crispy served with marinara sauce
CALAMARI. FRITTO$16.00
calamari tentacles, shrimp, and zucchini lightly floured and fried
RIGATONI BOLOGNESE$24.00
thick, full bodied sauce made with veal,
pork & beef served over fresh, handmade pasta
POLPETTES$16.00
hand-rolled meatballs topped with house-made marinara sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

200 North Tampa Street

Tampa FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vale Food Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Butter Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hungry Greek

No reviews yet

Fresh, Healthy, Greek!
Authentic Greek Kitchen, with fast casual delicious homemade meals.

Haiku Tampa

No reviews yet

Haiku is a modern Izakaya style restaurant and bar with a great vibe!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston