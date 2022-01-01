Go
Toast

Ascension Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

1621 Oak Lawn Ave

No reviews yet

Location

1621 Oak Lawn Ave

Dallas TX

Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WITS Steakhouse

No reviews yet

WITS is a modern steakhouse incorporating inspirations from South Africa. Fresh ingredients, classic favorites, and creative interpretations define a dynamic dining experience.

N’awlins Seafood & Sports Bar

No reviews yet

If you can't go to New Orleans, we're bringing N'awlins to you!

Pakpao-Design District

No reviews yet

Invite your senses to an irresistible journey through the authentic and robust flavors of Thailand. The Pakpao experience combines distinctive, challenging, and unique dishes with classic favorites. Primarily influenced by Bangkok’s streets, Pakpao’s chefs also draw inspiration from diverse regions of the country and all their dishes are prepared with fresh and traditional ingredients.

The Clover Club

No reviews yet

Sophisticated Nightlife and Rooftop Lounge
#getlucky

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston