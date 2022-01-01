Go
Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse

OPEN FOR DINE IN, TO GO & CURBSIDE
Avenida Brazil is open to serve you!! Whether you want to enjoy time with your loved ones in the restaurant or at home, we are making sure your safety is our top priority!
Please call, chat and stop by- we love hearing from you! Be safe, show love and eat well!

201 West Bay Area Blvd

Popular Items

Side: Au Gratin Potatoes
Single serving side dish- 6OZ. Award winning au gratin potatoes with parmesan cheese, roasted potatoes, cream and more cheese!
Brazilian Guarana Soda$3.00
Brazil's most popular soda! Guaraná-flavoured (Brazilian plant found in the Amazon) soft drink,
Side: Fried Bananas(2)$4.00
Single serving side dish- 2 Fried Bananas. Carmelized sweet bananas. Enjoy as a side or as dessert (we recommend adding condensed milk at home!)
Chimmichurri
We love our chimmichurri for the meats or a salad dressing. Fresh parsley, garlic, onion, bell peppers and oil make a fresh flavor accompaniment.
Grilled Steak: Filet Mignon 1LB$34.00
Grilled: 1 pound 21+ day wet aged Filet Mignon steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grilled. Seasoned with sea salt and herb spice blend. Tender and buttery flavor, lean cut of steak.
Grilled Seafood: Shrimp 1LB$17.00
Customer favorite! 1LB Grilled Shrimp marinated in herbs and paprika then grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie grill at 700 degrees. Perfect add on to make your meal a surf and turf!
Brazilian Cheese Bread 12 Pcs$6.00
Pão de queijo or Brazilian cheese bread made with parmesan cheese, yucca flour, milk and eggs. Popular snack in Brazil. Gluten free.
Brazilian Cheese Bread 6 Pcs$3.00
Pão de queijo or Brazilian cheese bread made with parmesan cheese, yucca flour, milk and eggs. Popular snack in Brazil. Gluten free.
Bruleed Bacon: Sweet & Spicy
Sweet, spicy and savory. Center cut bacon with organic turbinado brown sugar and red pepper flakes.
Grilled Steak: Picanha 1LB$19.00
Grilled: 1 pound of prime 21+ day aged picanha / top sirloin steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Seasoned with sea salt. Very popular cut in Brazil.
201 West Bay Area Blvd

Webster TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
