Clear Lake restaurants you'll love

Must-try Clear Lake restaurants

Noon Mirch image

 

Noon Mirch

505 East Nasa Parkway Suite A, Webster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Masala CTM (rice, salad)$15.70
mild creamy tomato sauce
Vegetable Samosa(2PCS)$7.00
flaky pastry stuffed with vegetables
Chicken Masala CTM (rice, salad)$16.50
mild creamy tomato sauce
More about Noon Mirch
Cookshack, Webster, TX image

 

Cookshack, Webster, TX

160 West Bay Boulevard, Webster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kid's Meal Tenders (2)$8.99
Tenders (3)$10.49
Tenders(12 piece)$36.99
More about Cookshack, Webster, TX
Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse image

 

Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse

201 West Bay Area Blvd, Webster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brazilian Guarana Soda$3.00
Brazil's most popular soda! Guaraná-flavoured (Brazilian plant found in the Amazon) soft drink,
Side: Au Gratin Potatoes
Single serving side dish- 6OZ. Award winning au gratin potatoes with parmesan cheese, roasted potatoes, cream and more cheese!
Grilled Steak: Picanha 1LB$19.00
Grilled: 1 pound of prime 21+ day aged picanha / top sirloin steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Seasoned with sea salt. Very popular cut in Brazil.
More about Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse
Savannah Cafe and Bakery image

 

Savannah Cafe and Bakery

14020 Galveston Road, Webster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Club Sandwich$9.75
Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on toast.
Chicken Pesto$10.25
Chicken breast, provolone cheese, basil mayonnaise, and roasted red peppers.
Soup & 1/2 Sandwich$9.25
Cup of soup and 1/2 traditional sandwich.
More about Savannah Cafe and Bakery
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

1039 W. Bay Area Blvd, Webster

Avg 4.4 (2182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Chicken Gumbo & Rice - Quart$19.99
Chicken, andouille sausage, celery, onions, bell peppers, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

21361 Gulf Freeway, Webster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Space City Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Space City Pizza

435-6 El Dorado Blvd, Webster

Avg 4.5 (282 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG Meat-Lover$14.95
French Fries$4.99
More about Space City Pizza
Cut Foil image

 

Cut Foil

20801 Gulf Fwy Suite #24, Webster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Cut Foil

