Clear Lake restaurants you'll love

Noon Mirch
505 East Nasa Parkway Suite A, Webster
|Popular items
|Chicken Masala CTM (rice, salad)
|$15.70
mild creamy tomato sauce
|Vegetable Samosa(2PCS)
|$7.00
flaky pastry stuffed with vegetables
Cookshack, Webster, TX
160 West Bay Boulevard, Webster
|Popular items
|Kid's Meal Tenders (2)
|$8.99
|Tenders (3)
|$10.49
|Tenders(12 piece)
|$36.99
Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse
201 West Bay Area Blvd, Webster
|Popular items
|Brazilian Guarana Soda
|$3.00
Brazil's most popular soda! Guaraná-flavoured (Brazilian plant found in the Amazon) soft drink,
|Side: Au Gratin Potatoes
Single serving side dish- 6OZ. Award winning au gratin potatoes with parmesan cheese, roasted potatoes, cream and more cheese!
|Grilled Steak: Picanha 1LB
|$19.00
Grilled: 1 pound of prime 21+ day aged picanha / top sirloin steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Seasoned with sea salt. Very popular cut in Brazil.
Savannah Cafe and Bakery
14020 Galveston Road, Webster
|Popular items
|Club Sandwich
|$9.75
Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on toast.
|Chicken Pesto
|$10.25
Chicken breast, provolone cheese, basil mayonnaise, and roasted red peppers.
|Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
|$9.25
Cup of soup and 1/2 traditional sandwich.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
1039 W. Bay Area Blvd, Webster
|Popular items
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Fried Turkey
|$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Chicken Gumbo & Rice - Quart
|$19.99
Chicken, andouille sausage, celery, onions, bell peppers, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
21361 Gulf Freeway, Webster
|Popular items
|Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
|Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
|Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Space City Pizza
435-6 El Dorado Blvd, Webster
|Popular items
|LG Meat-Lover
|$14.95
|French Fries
|$4.99