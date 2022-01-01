Go
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW

Chef's Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
*One of our most popular items!* Served with Applewood smoked Bacon, Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg on toasted Sourdough Bread.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos$9.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa.
English Muffin Egg and Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Toasted English Muffin with Egg, Cheese, Arugula, and Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.
Breakfast Tacos$9.00
Tacos the size of Burritos!! Served 2 per order with a homemade fire-roasted tomato salsa.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$4.00
Delectably sweet crumb coffee cake with cinnamon. The perfect pair for a cup of hot coffee to get your day started.
Roasted Potato, Caramelized Pepper, Onion, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos (2)$9.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa. (Vegetarian)
Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos$9.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa.
Latte$4.50
washington DC

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
