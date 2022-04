LITER SIZE, REUSABLE GROWLER.

From the winemakers;

To create the freshest, chillable red wine possible, we used Carbonic Maceration which lets the wine ferment whole cluster untouched in a sealed tank. After 7 days we press the grape clusters to barrel. That's it. No manipulation or additions of any kind.

The result is an incredibly bright, fresh and zippy wine with a light ruby, amethyst color. It's completely dry yet delightfully fruity, with aromas of watermelon jolly rancher and flavors of fresh ripe strawberries. Be warned: The first sip literally makes your mouth water - it's the most crushable bottle of wine we have ever consumed! Serve Chilled.

COQUELICOT VINEYARD, LOS OLIVOS DISTRICT