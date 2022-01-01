Bay Hill Tavern

Go
Local restaurant and tavern serving up delicious food and drinks for all ages in the Clairemont/Bay Park neighborhood.

Steak Melt$18.00
Sliced New York steak, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion strings, roasted poblano peppers & herb aioli on a toasted hoagie
Chips and Guacamole$11.00
House guacamole, queso fresco, pico de gallo, house tortilla chips.
Dirty Fries$12.00
Creamy mac & cheese with sharp cheddar, aged white cheddar and monterey jack cheese, topped with seasoned bread crumbs and scallions.
Cheddar & Jack Mac$13.00
Side Bacon$2.00
GCS$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, avocado, lettuce, tomato & spicy secret sauce on a brioche bun
Monte Cristo$14.00
Ham, swiss cheese, brioche toast, deep fried!, topped with powdered sugar, side of fig jam & spicy marmalade.
Working Class Cauliflower$12.00
Crispy cauliflower tossed in sweet & spicy sauce, sesame seeds & green onion, side of white rice
Wings$13.00
Half dozen smoked wings. side of carrots, celery & ranch / Side choice of: buffalo, whiskey bbq, sriracha-lemon pepper, mango habanero, or salt & pepper
Side French Toast$4.00
Intimate
Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3010 Clairemont Drive

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fast Times

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

72Fifty

No reviews yet

Student created fresh daily menu

Poseidon Project

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FUSION EATS

No reviews yet

Welcome to FUSION EATS. By combining various forms of cooking and cuisines, we hope to revolutionize how people eat in the San Diego area. We are a Vietnamese and Chinese concept with an ode to our love for Korean and Mexican food. Our focus is to bring good vibes and even greater food to our community.
Please join us !

