Toast

Bombay Wraps

Fresh. Indian. Fast.
Dine In. Take Out. Delivery. Catering. Events.

WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

122 N Wells Street • $

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)

Popular Items

Soda & Water
Assorted drinks
Lassi Smoothies
Assorted Lassi Smoothies
Platters - Wraps (Min. 10)$14.99
A Bombay Feast! Min. 10 people.
1 wraps + 1 side + 1 pack of imported cookie. Served party style.
Plates, napkins, utensils, incl.
Lunch Box - Wrap$14.99
A delicious Grab n Go option.
Enjoy at work, a picnic or just on the go.
Wrap + Side + Cookies.
Sandwich Rolls
Your choice of protein or veggies in a buttered & toasted sandwich roll + toppings & sauces.
Veg. Halal.
Sides
Add a little extra to make meal special.
Salad Bowl
Fresh Cut Salad bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
Mango Lassi$4.99
Rice Bowls
A blend of basmati & wild Rice bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
Wraps
Your choice of protein or veggies in a wrap. 1 = a snack & 2 = a meal.
Veg, Vegan & Halal choices.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

122 N Wells Street

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

