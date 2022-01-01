Restaurant header imageView gallery

Randolph Tavern

716 Reviews

$$

188 W Randolph St

Chicago, IL 60601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Drink

7-up

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Diet RC

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$7.00

RC

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

OJ

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Root Beer

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$8.00

Perrier

$6.00

Smerladina Still

$6.00

Tonic

$4.00

Water

Feel Free

$8.00

STARTERS

Caprese

$15.00

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Crab Cake App

$18.00

Nachos

$17.00

Pesto Hummus

$14.00

Pork Quesadilla

$14.00

Pork Sliders

$15.00

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Wings

$18.00

Chicken Gumbo

$6.00+

Daily Soup

$6.00+

SALADS

Bangkok Salad

$16.00

Brussels + Baby Kale Salad

$15.00

Cadillac Chopped Salad

$16.00

Pear and Gorgonzola

$15.00

Santa Fe Salad

$16.00

Tavern Caesar

$14.00

BURGERS

Black Angus Burger

$16.00

Farmers Market Burger

$15.00

South of The Border Burger

$16.00

Turkey + Swiss

$17.00

SANDWICHES

BLTA

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

California Club

$17.00

Chicago Cheese Steak

$19.00

Crab Cake Sand

$17.00

Havana Cubano

$16.00

Nashville Hot Dipped Chicken

$16.00

Portabello

$16.00

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken

$17.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$16.00

TACOS

Blackened Mahi Mahi Taco

$18.00

Carne Asada Taco

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$18.00

Smoked Chicken Taco

$17.00

Veggie Taco

$16.00

MAINS

Fish + Chips

$21.00

Mahi a la Plancha

$24.00

Scottish Salmon

$23.00

Surf + Turf

$30.00

Tavern Mac

$14.00

HOUSE BBQ

24 Hr BBQ Brisket

$26.00

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork Plate

$18.00

Tennessee Whiskey Pulled Chicken

$18.00

Tavern BBQ Combo Plate

$25.00

SIDES

Asparagus

$7.00

Black Beans

$7.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$7.00

Cole Slaw

$7.00

Cous Cous

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Green Beans

$7.00

Mac + Cheese Side

$7.00

Pita

$2.00

Rice + Beans

$7.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Tortilla Chips

Zucchini + Squash

$7.00

DESSERTS

Tall Dark + Handsome

$15.00

Mile High Carrot Cake

$15.00

Champagne Poached Pear

$10.00

Ice Cream + Sorbet

$5.00

SPECIALS

Daily Skillet

$15.00

Fish Special

$19.00

Lunch Combo

$14.00

Omelette

$15.00

Chips and Guacamole

$13.00

Daily Salad

$12.00

Daily Sandwich

$16.00

Lobster Ravioli

$22.00

Shrimp Linguini

$21.00

Cavatapi Puttanesca

$12.00

KIDS

Kids House Salad

$4.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$8.00

Kids Ice Cream & Sorbet

$4.95

Kids Filet

$17.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come In + Enjoy!

Location

188 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601

Directions

Gallery
Randolph Tavern image
Randolph Tavern image
Randolph Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
orange starNo Reviews
521 South Dearborn Street Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Bombay Wraps - Loop
orange star4.4 • 1,168
122 N Wells Street Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext
Russian Tea Time
orange star4.4 • 1,757
77 E Adams St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Dos Taqueria @ Revival Food Hall. 125 S Clark St.
orange starNo Reviews
125 South Clark St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ - Revival
orange starNo Reviews
125 South Clark St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Berghoff Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
17 West Adams Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

The Village
orange star4.2 • 4,428
71 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Grillroom Chophouse - 33 W Monroe St
orange star4.5 • 3,551
33 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Marq
orange star4.4 • 3,247
60 W ADAMS ST CHICAGO, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,726
216 N Wabash Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Eggy's Diner
orange star4.2 • 2,567
333 E Benton Place Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Bakery Chicago
orange star4.6 • 2,204
108 N State St Chicago, IL 60602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fulton Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston