Bonnie's Grill

Definitely Worth the Wait!!!!!!!

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

278 5th Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)

Popular Items

Onion RIngs$8.00
Served W/ Chipotle Mayo
Chocolate Malted Milkshake$7.00
Chocolate Ice Cream | Malt Powder | Whip Cream
Burger$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
Kids 4oz Burger$5.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Mesclun | Tomato | American Cheese | Honey Mustard | Multigrain Bun
Western Burger$17.00
Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce | Cheddar
5 Piece Wings$10.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese
Dressing
Fries
Served W/ Chipotle Mayo
10 Piece Wings$18.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese
Dressing
20 Piece Wings$32.00
Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese
Dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

278 5th Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

