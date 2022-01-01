BROTH
We have a saying: A day without Pho is a day without warmth.
The harmonic comingling of fresh, healthy ingredients simmering in aromatic broth and customized with your choice of condiments is pure comfort in a bowl.
It's through a culture of liquid mediums that we aim to nourish your body and soothe your soul - any time of day, every season of the year.
250 East Main Street
Location
Rochester NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
