Fifth Frame Brewing

663 Reviews

$$

155 Saint Paul St

Rochester, NY 14604

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Liquid Bath 4PK (Heavily Fruited Sour 6.5%)$23.15
STRAWBERRY/RASPBERRY/MARBLE CHEESECAKE/FLUFF/GRANOLA
We got together with our good homies at Froth Brewing Co. and kicked it for a minute. Some ideas started flowing and the outcome was decadent dessert in a can!!
DOLO 4PK (Italian Style Pilsner 4.8%)$14.81
Oh Dolo.....our staff favorite dry hopped pilsner.
Bath Bomb: Orange, Peach, Banana 4PK (Heavily Fruited Sour 6%)$23.15
🍊 🍑 🍌 — move over mimosa cause these are the drunk breakfast vibes we’ve been searching for.
Flip Phone Contact 4PK (West Coast DIPA 8.5%)$18.52
Hella Simcoe, Citra, and Amarillo. Where my 90’s kids at? We’re totally buggin’ cause this beer is da bomb. It smells like teen spirit and it’s so fly it might just jack you up — as if! 🙄
Clawfoot Bathtub: Espresso Mousse Cake 4PK (Pastry Stout 10%)$23.15
Like diving into Wonka’s chocolate river while sipping an espresso —twist— that river is actually chocolate mousse 🍫
Bath Bomb: Cherry, Lime, Coconut 4PK (Heavily Fruited Sour 6%)$23.15
Bath Bomb — 🍒 • lime • 🥥 — 6% Heavily Fruited Sour — When you can’t decide between coconut cream pie and skittles so you take a bite of both and your head explodes it’s so good 🤯
GLHF 4PK (Interstellar IPA 7%)$16.67
Hazy, crushable single IPA from our Interstellar Series 💫 Simone, Idaho 7, and Vic Secret make this a must grab
Bath Bomb: Blackberry, Strawberry, Banana 4PK (Heavily Fruited Sour 6%)$23.15
Blackberry • 🍓 • 🍌 — Tastes like finding smarties in your banana cream pie 🤤
King Bastard$8.00
Easy egg, pork sausage
Served on a based roll
Location

155 Saint Paul St, Rochester NY 14604

Directions

Jack's on Water Street

Enjoy 2 places under one roof.
Order from our online menu and while you are waiting have a drink at our club with live music.

Flour Kitchen

One could argue that a noodle is a noodle, is a noodle. Chef Greg would beg to differ.
Because when you enjoy a truly inspirational pasta dish — made in the classic Italian tradition with the freshest seasonal ingredients — you ooh and aah. The perfect balance of flavors and textures makes your whole body smile.
The way we see it, flour + water = love. A love that brings joy to the table, and the world.
On that note, Buon Appetito!

Rufus Bar

n the mood for a craft cocktail made with the freshest of ingredients and the most meticulous care?
Then RUFUS is the place to be. Where friends, coworkers and business associates can catch up, seal the deal or simply admire the art of the presentation.
Not in the mood for a craft cocktail? No worries. We offer a range of local craft beers and wines, too.
Why the name RUFUS? It’s our nod to Rufus Sibley, the founder of the building. If you’re toasting anyone while you’re here, be sure to toast him, too.

Me Gusta

Come in and enjoy!

